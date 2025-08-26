More than 300 years have passed since Mount Fuji last erupted. Triggered by the 1707 Hoei earthquake, the famous eruption ejected tons of tephra into the atmosphere, blanketing the city of Edo (later renamed Tokyo), more than 100 kilometers away. Despite the long period of quiet since then, volcanologists have confirmed that it will erupt again. While there’s no suggestion that such an occurrence is imminent, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) is taking steps to warn citizens about the potential damage from a Mount Fuji eruption. It recently released an artificial intelligence-generated video showing what could happen if the iconic volcano blows.

Imagining the Aftermath of a Mount Fuji Eruption

According to the video, “Depending on the wind direction, scale of eruption and weather, volcanic ash may reach Tokyo in a span of one to two hours.” Even if only a small accumulation of ash gathers on runways and railway lines, planes and trains will be unusable. The ash will also create “hazardous driving conditions.” This could have an adverse effect on the distribution of goods, leading to many products being unavailable. Additionally, the ash could contaminate water supplies and damage electric lines and cell tower antennas, which could lead to blackouts. Finally, the video looked at how residents’ health could be directly affected, such as irritation of the eyes, throat, nose and so on.

It was the first time for the TMG to use generative AI to show the fallout from a potential eruption. Earlier this year, the Japanese government issued new guidelines for the public on how they should respond if the famous volcano blows. It recommends sheltering at home and maintaining a two-week supply of essentials. “However, if more than 30 centimeters of volcanic ash accumulates, wooden houses with low load-bearing capacity may collapse under the weight, making evacuation necessary,” said Toshitsugu Fujii, a professor at the University of Tokyo, at a press conference on March 21.

