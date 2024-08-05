For the second Olympics in succession, Japan had to settle for silver in the mixed team judo final as France once again claimed the gold. With the two nations locked at 3-3 after six bouts, a roulette wheel was used to decide the weight category for the pivotal golden score duel. A huge roar then filled the Champ de Mars Arena as +90 kg flashed up on the screen. It meant French hero Teddy Riner would be going up against Tatsuru Saito for the second time that day. It was exactly what the home nation was hoping for. Riner had earlier beaten Saito by ippon to claim France’s first point of the final.

French Believe Fate Was on Their Side

The draw is supervised by the International Judo Federation and “controlled by the IOC so that there is no cheating,” Stéphane Nomis, president of the French Judo Federation, told RMC Sport. He added, “They press a button… and it scrolls through all the categories. Like roulette. And the roulette fell on Teddy.” The radio station Europe1 stated that “fate had chosen France, not Japan.” Japanese netizens, however, weren’t so convinced. The draw was described as a “farce” and “rigged.” There was also anger at some of the officiating, particularly in the match between two-time Olympic champion Hifumi Abe and Joan-Benjamin Gaba, with many questioning why the Frenchman didn’t receive a third Shido. Gaba eventually countered Abe’s attack and scored an ippon after nine minutes.

It was Abe’s first defeat in five years and meant France were back in the contest at just 3-2 down. Clarisse Agbegnenou then scored an ippon against Miku Takaichi to tie the score before Riner stepped up to win it for the hosts. It was his fifth Olympic gold medal. For the Japanese team, it was a disappointing way to finish the judo competition in Paris. According to the country‘s women’s coach Katsuyuki Masuchi, the French just had “a determination to win at all costs” that his team lacked. Despite the defeat, Japan finished top of the judo medal table with three golds, two silvers and three bronze medals.

