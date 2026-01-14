The wait is finally over for fans of K-pop group BTS. After nearly four years of solo projects and the completion of their mandatory military service, the global icons have officially announced their much-anticipated return to the world stage.

The group will embark on a monumental 2026-2027 World Tour, with 79 shows across 34 regions. This comeback will coincide with a brand-new album set for release on March 20, 2026, featuring 14 tracks that reflect the members’ personal journeys during their time apart.

BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) is widely considered one of the most successful musical acts in history. Since their debut in 2013, they have evolved from a South Korean hip-hop group into a global cultural phenomenon, securing multiple Grammy nominations, No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and beyond.

After three shows at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium, The international leg of the tour will kick off at Tokyo Dome on April 17 and 18, 2026. These concerts will be their first performances in Japan in about seven years. Additional dates will be added in Japan and the Middle East in 2027; cities are yet to be confirmed.

Read on for everything you need to know about the BTS 2026 World Tour dates and tickets in Japan.

How To Get BTS 2026 World Tour Japan Tickets

As is the case with most concerts in Japan, tickets for BTS’ Japan performances are managed via a lottery system. The advance lottery applications are available only to BTS Japan Official Fanclub members.

It’s most important to note that this is not a first-come, first-served system; all applications submitted within the window will be entered into a fair drawing. Please note that all times listed are in Japan Standard Time (JST).

BTS Japan Official Fanclub Members Advance Lottery

Application Period: Thursday, January 22, 2026 (9:00 p.m.) – Thursday, January 29, 2026 (11:59 p.m.).

Beware of Traffic: The site is expected to be extremely congested at the very beginning and end of the period. Since it is a lottery, it is recommended to apply during off-peak hours to avoid system delays.

Residency Note: The site is configured for residents of Japan. International fans with overseas addresses should review the specific notes and precautions on the application site before proceeding.

Pricing & Tiers

VIP Seats: ¥45,000 (Includes exclusive merchandise and priority entry. These are exclusive to the fan club lottery and will not be available during general sales.)

SS Seats: ¥35,000

S Seats: ¥25,000

Payment: Winners must pay via Lawson or MiniStop stores in Japan between Feb 6 and Feb 9, 2026.

Tokyo Dome Venue Rules and Entry Requirements

If you manage to get tickets for April 17 or 18, here are some venue rules and entry requirements to keep in mind. You may want to get to the venue with time to spare, as trains and surrounding areas will likely be congested.

ID Verification: Strict identity checks will be conducted at the entrance. You must bring a Physical Photo ID (Passport, My Number Card, etc.) and your Online Membership Card (the 9-digit “BA” number) via the Weverse app. Screenshots or expired IDs will not be accepted.

Prohibited Items: Cameras, recording devices and professional video equipment are strictly banned. Taking photos or videos on a smartphone during the performance will result in immediate removal from the venue.

Resale & Transfers: Buying or selling tickets via SNS, auctions or third-party sites is strictly forbidden. Any tickets found to be resold will be cancelled, and no refunds will be issued.

Support Goods: Only official BTS lightsticks and goods are permitted. Please hold fans and lightsticks at chest height to ensure you do not block the view of fans behind you.

