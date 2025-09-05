On November 28, 2025, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Diaries will be released in theaters across Japan, offering an intimate look at the last three and a half years of the world-renowned composer’s life.

Directed by Kensei Omori, the film draws from Sakamoto’s own diaries, where he chronicled his battle with cancer, his encounters with nature and his thoughts on creation and mortality. Actor and dancer Min Tanaka, a long-time friend, gives voice to these words, providing a moving narrative thread through the documentary.

Private Footage and Unheard Music

Sakamoto was more than a singular artist — he left an indelible mark on music and culture, from his pioneering work with Yellow Magic Orchestra to his celebrated film scores and outspoken activism.

In addition to his writings, the 96-minute film incorporates rare private footage and personal archives shared by his family, creating a picture of the composer’s daily life and the places he spent it: his New York home, his hospital room, the studio where he held his final performance. It captures the unfinished sketches of his last works, as well as moments shared with fellow Yellow Magic Orchestra member Yukihiro Takahashi.

The documentary expands on NHK’s acclaimed 2024 special Last Days: Ryuichi Sakamoto, adding unseen material and unreleased compositions that transform it into a cinematic experience of sound and memory.

Music That Does Not Remain

The guiding motif of the film comes from a phrase of Sakamoto’s: “music that does not remain.” This idea of impermanence, drawn directly from his diary, encapsulates his late-life reflections on what to leave behind. With an immersive soundscape, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Diaries invites audiences to reflect on how the composer faced the end of his life with creativity, courage and grace.

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Diaries will be showing in theaters nationwide from November 28, 2025. For the latest news, trailers and updates, visit the official website.

