GeeXplus, a Tokyo-based talent management and global media company, have just announced their newest member, Kfel. The Toronto native who is currently living in Japan is an internet personality who streams and posts videos on social media.

Kfel and Her Skits about Japan

If you’re a frequent user of platforms such as Instagram or a purveyor of fine content on gaijinTok, you’ve most definitely come across Kfel’s content. Across all social media, she has close to 3 million followers. Many of her videos feature her performing short skits about life in Japan through a humorous lens. Her most popular videos that are pinned to her TikTok profile include her ‘Hot Girl Walk’ series where she strolls through a neighborhood in Tokyo and calls out something strange that she sees and video skits showcasing the hilarious nuances of Japanese loan words. These videos alone have been seen more than 10 million times on short form content platforms.

“This is the first time GeeXPlus has signed with a short form creator and are excited to step into this space and support Kfel as much as we can” says a GeeXPlus representative.

While her videos are funny, what makes Kfel so popular is how relatable the content is. Whether you are a local in Japan just trying to get through life or someone with plans to visit Japan and are curious about what the day to day might be like, you’ll likely find something interesting on her social media.

About GeeXPlus

GeeXPlus is a subsidiary under BookWalker, a Japanese e-book store part of Kadokawa Corporation. Since its inception, the Tokyo-based talent agency has been steadily building its roster, working primarily with personalities in the online entertainment space such as YouTubers, VTubers and streamers. Most of their talent focuses on themes related to Japan such as Japanese culture, anime, gaming and life in Japan. Notable talents include CDawgVA, a YouTuber and streamer who raised over $1 million for charity during his cycle from Yamaguchi to Tokyo, art themed content creators Emirichu and Daidus and cooking VTuber Onigiri.

As part of their commitment to fostering talent, GeeXPlus have also announced that Connor “CDawgVA” Colquhoun will be joining the company as a board member. His role will include overseeing the production and growth strategy for new budding talent that joins GeeXPlus.

“I’m really excited to be joining as a board advisor for GeeXPlus,” says Connor.

“I’ve spent 5 amazing years growing with GeeXPlus and I hope to share that knowledge with all the fantastic and exciting talent joining GeeXPlus!”