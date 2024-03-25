The Astral Express has a new destination and this time it’s headed for a Lawson near you. The role-playing gacha video game Honkai: Star Rail has just announced its latest collaboration with the popular convenience store featuring merchandise galore. Here are all the details about what will be available and what you have to do to get your hands on the goods.

Honkai Star Rail x Lawson Collaboration

Starting from April 2, purchases of eligible products from the sweets section will give Honkai fans the option of receiving a clear file of their choice. On offer are files featuring members of the original crew, including Dan Heng and March 7th. However, those who want to see newer characters can check out the remaining three. These have designs depicting the Penacony cast of Sparkle, Aventurine and Acheron.

Not feeling the same old clear files? There are also mini-posters on offer of the aforementioned characters, except the designs are best on their signature Light Cones (in-game weapons that boost characters). To get these, you’ll have to purchase a Yunker energy drink of your choice. These are health drinks backed by herbal remedies that can help relieve fatigue after gaming all night.

Other Honkai Star Rail trinkets available are badges (¥1,320 for a set of 3), acrylic key chains (¥1,100 each) and sticker sets (¥1,100 including the sticker can). These can be bought outright without having to purchase any snacks or drinks.

Bonus Goods via the Loppi Machines

Loppi and HMV also have some character canvas boards (¥3,630 each), towels (¥4,400) and folding tables (¥4,950). These can be accessed from the Loppi terminal present in all Lawson stores. Look out for a red machine that looks like an ATM.

We’re particularly fond of the classic designs of the tables that have the adorable game mascots, Pom-Pom and Clockie.

As with all convenience store collaborations, we expect everything to fly off the shelves fast. If your favorite character is a particularly popular one, we encourage you to stop by a Lawson as soon as you can. The best course of action is to go on the first day of the collaboration (April 2).

