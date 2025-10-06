A defining figure in Japan’s beauty and pageantry world, Hiroko Mima is celebrated for her elegance and advocacy. She won the Miss Universe Japan title in 2008, has promoted charitable initiatives and women’s empowerment and remains an influential presence in Japan’s fashion and beauty industries.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Hiroko Mima Interview

What kind of person do you consider an “icon”?

Someone who encourages others and fosters growth. And someone who has a careful sense of aesthetics. It sounds simple, but I think there are very few people who can genuinely and gently support someone else.

I also believe that both inner and outer beauty are built through daily choices. Having a careful sense of aesthetics means treating yourself with care, which I think naturally leads to a sense of composure and kindness.

What is the most memorable piece of advice you’ve received?

The phrase, “Don’t forget your first block and first plot” (literally, “1-chome 1-banchi wo wasurena”). It means you must never forget your starting point. I believe I am who I am today because of all the people I’ve met and the support I’ve received. That’s why it’s truly important to maintain humility and gratitude toward everyone, not just those around you now.

How do you overcome creative blocks?

When I feel stuck, I remember my grandfather’s words: “Enduring wins.” Instead of chasing flashy results or immediate recognition, he taught me to work steadily, patiently and persistently. That attitude eventually leads to significant achievements and satisfying expressions.

The same applies to my creative work: When things aren’t going well, I focus on my own foundation, valuing small, steady efforts rather than chasing dramatic change. I continue quietly toward “things only I can see,” without rushing or overcompensating to be understood. I consider my conflicts and doubts as part of my creative process. And I trust myself, advancing while enduring — this is how I overcome obstacles.

What do you think the world needs more of today?

Compassion, humility and authenticity. In a rapidly changing era, without a heart that considers others, you cannot build trust or meaningful bonds. Humility, regardless of one’s position or environment, fosters personal growth and harmony with those around you. And by valuing your own individuality rather than simply conforming, everyone can truly shine. If these three qualities spread, I believe society could become warmer and richer.

What advice would you like to give the younger generation?

First, remain humble. And don’t rush yourself. In today’s world, influenced by social media, it’s easy to focus only on others’ “shiny” parts and compare yourself, feeling inadequate. But real value and beauty are not found through comparison. Even when things don’t go well, don’t immediately dismiss them as failures — think about the meaning behind them. Any experience can be turned into a learning opportunity depending on your perspective. Gratitude and humility should never be forgotten, regardless of your position or environment. Trust yourself, move forward steadily and carefully, and don’t compare too much. “Enduring wins.”

What have you been deeply immersed in recently?

I am focused on fully enjoying both my work and personal life. I live in both Tokyo and a nature-rich town, and I value having a clear separation between “on” and “off” modes. Spending calm and joyful time in nature with my husband and our two dogs is the ultimate refreshment. These moments give me mental composure and positively influence my work.

Traveling is also something I’ve always loved and continue to be deeply passionate about — visiting different countries, experiencing their unique cultures and especially enjoying natural foods from local farms and going on safaris. These adventures have always inspired me and continue to add richness to both my personal life and professional mindset.