Purikura, the Japanese shorthand for print club, refers to the adorable, fun and girly photo booths you might find at game centers throughout the country. To celebrate the spooky season, some purikura booths are giving you a new look that’s much more creepy than cute.

A Haunted… Photo Booth

The photo booth is known as “Henna Puri” or “Strange Print” and is a collaboration between game company Furyu and a famous Japanese horror novelist by the name of Uketsu. Uketsu is known for titles such as The Strange House and Strange Pictures, so “Strange Print” joins the series albeit through a very different medium to his books.

The plot revolves around three girls who allegedly all died inside the booth before uttering the name “Hina-chan.” Booth users must then take photos within the booth to uncover the mystery of these deaths — potentially even meeting Hina-chan herself. Upon entering and using the machine, you can choose which suspicious death you want to investigate, but the mystery is only solved if you combine pieces of the story from all three paths.

The booth has all the hallmarks of a J-Horror film, including a scary phone call, strange footage and an accompanying sense of dread. You can even use some of the limited-time stickers and frames in your photos to really give it that creepy vibe. And if you’re wondering, the machine can also take normal photos for those who want to be able to sleep peacefully without nightmares.

Where To Find The Haunted Purikura

Furyu’s “Henna Puri” can be found all over Japan and will be active until January 5, 2025. You can use the location function on the Furyu website to find one near you. At the time of writing, the location finder indicated that there are several machines in Shibuya, including one in Shibuya109.

