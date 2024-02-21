Form your party and bring your best damage dealers along to the latest Sushiro x Genshin Impact collaboration. With a variety of new sushi, side dishes, desserts and, of course, the all important merchandise, this is definitely a sushi feast worthy of a five-star character.

Genshin Impact Sushi

The collaboration is centered around Genshin Impact characters from the in-game region of Inazuma. This is a perfect choice considering how Japanese culture and myths heavily inspired the fictional lightning nation. Separated into sections, the first part of the event is the limited menu. Starting from ¥180 per plate, visitors can try the Kamisato Ayato three-piece assorted dish with tuna, egg and prawn nigiri. There’s also a Yae Miko tuna assortment (from ¥360) which stacks a variety of different cuts of tuna on top of two beds of sushi rice. Side dishes include a Gorou soy sauce ramen (from ¥440) and a Sangonomiya Kokomi soda milk parfait (from ¥360) for those with a sweet tooth.

Each of these items comes with a character “pick,” which not only acts as a cute decorative item but has a code on the back. These codes can be redeemed for points on the official Sushiro Line account. Collect enough points and you’ll be able to redeem in-game items such as original recipe dishes and character upgrade materials.

Online and In-Store Giveaways

The second, third and fourth parts of the event consist of various online and in-store giveaways. The in-store grand prize is a limited edition Genshin Impact x Sushiro six-piece sushi plate. Diners must purchase a special dish to receive a randomized character card. Scanning the card will reveal if you’re one of 300 lucky winners who will receive the plate set.

Those who prefer to dine at home need not fret as you can order a 12-piece online delivery set that comes with acrylic stands of the characters Sangonomiya Kokomi and Gorou. Fans who love Genshin Impact as much as they do a good bargain should also follow the official X and Instagram accounts of Sushiro to check for posts to repost and hashtags to use to win more Genshin Impact prizes and Sushiro meal vouchers.

As for parts five and six? They’ve yet to be fully revealed, but Genshin Impact addicts should keep an eye out for two special collaboration Sushiro stores in Tokyo and Osaka. These are the Asakusa Rokku branch in the former and the Ohatsu Tenjin Street store in the latter. More character goods will also be unveiled from March 6.

The Genshin Impact x Sushiro collaboration kicks off on February 21 and ends on March 24, 2024. There is limited availability, so get in early or the gacha gods may frown upon you. Sushi plate pricing at Sushiro varies at different stores and regions in Japan, so be sure to confirm pricing at your local Sushiro.

