Tokyo is currently experiencing a surge of Final Fantasy VII fervor, evident in its latest collaboration with Tokyo Tower. To celebrate the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on February 29, fans of Cloud and his comrades can engage in various activities and obtain exclusive merchandise.

Finding Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Characters

The first part of the activation requires the purchase of the collaboration ticket set which includes a word rally and an observation deck ticket. The word rally, styled as a scavenger hunt, will have participants searching for hidden character panels within Tokyo Tower. Featuring Sephiroth, Zack, Yuffie, Aerith, Tifa and Cloud, completing the mission will reward you handsomely with a limited edition metallic postcard. Remember to pray to the gods of luck for your favorite character as the prize selection is randomized.

Collectors can get especially excited about the second part as plenty of merchandise will be involved. A pop-up store will be available on the second floor of Tokyo Tower Foot Town, featuring limited edition Final Fantasy VII Rebirth goods. Unlike goods from elsewhere, these products will be focused on the event’s key visual: Tokyo Tower.

Some of the merch includes button badges, acrylic key rings, magnets and even a canvas print featuring Cloud, Sephiroth and Zack with Tokyo Tower in the background. We’re keeping an eye out for the special Cait Sith omamori to bless us with luck and keep away strange silver-haired men. The strawberry flavored popcorn also looks like a great treat to have after a hard day’s work of being a member of Soldier. Purchases of ¥3,000 or more at the pop-up shop will get you a free sticker as a gift.

Opening Hours and Prices

“Final Fantasy VII Rebirth x Tokyo Tower” will run until March 7, 2024. Opening hours are from 10am until 7pm, with the last entry from 6:30pm. Tickets are priced at ¥2,750 for adults and ¥2,200 for children between the ages of 4 and 15 years old.

Related Posts