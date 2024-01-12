This wine collaboration takes no prisoners. The Prisoner Wine Company is back with another wine partnership to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 14 Online.

More Than Just Wine

The Collector’s Box doesn’t just hold the wine, it’s art in and of itself. A chain design graces the exterior which links the logos of the two brands involved in this collaboration. Inside is a brand new illustration of the Warrior of Light which represents the hero and protector role. Fans can take heart at the words written inside which quotes Venat, one of the Final Fantasy XIV Online characters saying: “Break your chains, shed your burdens — and show me your strength of will!” While the bottle itself bears The Prisoner label, peeling it off reveals the artwork representing the Warrior of Light.

A Caliber of Wine Worthy of Final Fantasy 14

As for the wine itself, it’s called The Prisoner Red Blend and has a 2021 vintage and a California appellation. A selection of grapes are used, including Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Syrah, Syrah, Merlot and Malbec. On the nose, wine imbibers should detect hints of dried blackberry, cedar and tobacco leaf, plus the sweet spices of clove, cinnamon and nutmeg. Flavors range from ripe dark cherry to blackberry coulis with a hint of anise for a soft and vibrant finish.

Where to Buy the Final Fantasy 14 Prisoner Wine

The Prisoner for FINAL FANTASY XIV <10th Anniversary Collector’s Box> will be officially released on January 12th. Fans of the game and wine tasters alike can preorder this online at selected retailers in Japan.

