There is no Japanese creature or character bigger (both literally and metaphorically) than Godzilla. Pair the iconic monster with the Godzilla of fast food chains McDonald’s, and you have one very-much anticipated collaboration.

Godzilla x McDonald’s Collaboration Offers Up “Godzilla Burgers”

The American fast food giant and Godzilla have teamed up to bring fans of both the adored creature and hamburgers a triumvirate of burgers with the campaign starting today, January 5.

The first collaboration between these two cultural behemoths sees the Spicy and Thick Beef & Chunky Potatoes burger, the Smoky Pepper Chicken burger and the Cheese Double Teriyaki burger being offered up to lucky Japanese consumers.

McDonald’s will also be wrapping its new Godzilla Burgers in a special original package featuring distinctive Godzilla designs.

As if this wasn’t enough for fans of the infamous kaiju, Bearbrick (stylized as BE@RBRICK), the famed brand of collectible designer toys designed and produced by the Japanese company MediCom Toy Incorporated, is producing a set including Godzilla and some other familiar mascots including Hamburglar, Grimace and Birdie.

The Bearbrick “Godzilla vs. McDonald’s” set will see the four figures coming in at a 150% size. Fans need to act quickly, however, as the set is available via an online raffle which runs until January 8 and sells for a very reasonable ¥2,970.

This anticipated release comes on the back of the latest Godzilla movie, Godzilla Minus One, directed by Takashi Yamazaki and starring Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada and Hidetaka Yoshioka. The Guardian reviewer Wendy Ide wrote that the film is a “thunderously entertaining prequel, set in Japan in the immediate aftermath of the second world war, [and] takes the king of monsters back to his roots.”

Related Posts