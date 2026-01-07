Earlier this week, Square Enix announced the release of a free playable demo for its upcoming role-playing game, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. The demo landed today, much to the excitement of fans of the franchise. It allows players to experience the opening act of the game ahead of its official launch on February 5, 2026.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Demo Save Carries Over

Data from the demo’s save file can be transferred to the full game. Those who carry over their progress from the demo will receive a “Day off Dress” costume for the character Maribel to wear as a reward for testing it out. The demo is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, Switch and Steam.

Square Enix announced the release of the demo at the end of the opening movie, uploaded on January 6. Showcasing a distinct diorama-style art direction, the environments on display look like handcrafted miniature scenes. The journey begins on the peaceful, isolated Estard Island with a simple question: Is there more to the world than this small island kingdom?

A Second Remake of Dragon Quest VII

Announced on September 12, 2025, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is the second remake of Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past. More non-linear than before, it allows players to tackle the problems of the past in nearly any order as long as the requisite tablet fragments have been found. Fragment locations have been changed and a new scenario featuring an older Kiefer has been added.

Dragon Quest VII was produced by Yuji Horii, who has presided over the Dragon Quest series since its inception. Artwork and character designs were provided by the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. It follows the Hero and his friends as they are transported to the pasts of various islands via ancient ruins. They then must defeat evil in each new location.

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