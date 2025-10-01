Prominent Japanese voice actors Kaito Ishikawa and Maaya Uchida announced their marriage on Tuesday through their respective social media accounts. “This is a sudden announcement, but we, Maaya Uchida and Kaito Ishikawa, have gotten married,” read the joint statement. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our fans and colleagues who have supported us, as it is thanks to your continued support we have been able to continue our careers in entertainment up to now. We have been able to get to this day thanks to the warm support we have received from everyone.

A ‘New Milestone’ in Their Lives

“As fellow members of the entertainment industry, we are important to each other, sharing mutual understanding and respect for our work,” the statement continued. “Spending more time together, we strongly felt we want to walk through life together, and have therefore decided to take a new step in the form of marriage. Reaching this new milestone in our lives, we will strive to grow more than ever with a sense of responsibility and as people and voice actors. We hope to develop richer experiences and sensibilities through married life and apply them in our future roles.”

The statement ended with the words: “We are both inexperienced, but we ask for your continued support and guidance. We would appreciate it if you would continue to warmly watch over us.” Collectively, the two posts on X have garnered more than 100 million views and thousands of messages wishing them well. “Thank you so much for all the celebratory words!!” posted Ishikawa. “I am reading every single one of them. From now on, as a couple, we will join hands and build a happy family together.” He again concluded the message by asking fans to watch over them.

About Kaito Ishikawa and Maaya Uchida

Ishikawa and Uchida both received Best Rookie gongs at the 8th Seiyu Awards in 2014 for Tokyo Ravens and Gatchaman Crowds respectively. They have featured together in several anime series, including, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai and Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse. Ishikawa is best known for voicing characters such as Genos in One-Punch Man, Tobio Kageyama in Haikyū!! and Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia. Some of Uchida’s most famous roles include Fischl in Genshin Impact, Rikka Takanashi in Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions and Irina Shido in High School DxD. Her brother, Yuma Uchida, is also an acclaimed voice actor.

Related Posts