Everyone’s favorite lazy bear is making a cozy comeback. San-X has officially announced that Rilakkuma is getting a brand-new anime adaptation, this time brought to life by Production I.G, the acclaimed animation studio that created the likes of Haikyuu!! and Kaiju No. 8. While the full details are still under wraps, fans can look forward to information being dropped on August 25, just days before a pop-up store opens in the Matsuya Ginza department store.

This marks a fresh direction for Rilakkuma, who previously appeared in Netflix’s stop-motion series Rilakkuma and Kaoru (2019) and Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (2022). With Production I.G now at the helm, fans can expect a polished 2D style while retaining the series’ gentle tone and love of slow-paced, snack-filled days.

About Rilakkuma

Rilakkuma, whose name combines “relax” and “kuma” (bear), first appeared in 2003. It is known for its stress-free and snack-indulging lifestyle. Alongside best friends Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori and Chairoikoguma, Rilakkuma lives with Kaoru, an overwhelmed office worker. Despite its simplicity, the franchise continues to resonate across generations with its cuteness and message about enjoying life at a slow pace.

Introducing the Stay With Me Theme

The new anime centers around Rilakkuma’s simple pleasures, and Production I.G has released a series of illustrations in commemoration of the anime announcement. Titled Stay With Me, the gentle theme captures Rilakkuma’s daily routine, specifically the warm, buttery ritual of making and eating pancakes. Teaser visuals released so far feature Rilakkuma welcoming you home with a stack of pancakes, dozing off in the afternoon sun and waking up to the scent of another batch, with another nap on the horizon.

The Summer Homework Campaign

To celebrate the anime announcement, San-X has launched a special website and campaign: “Rilakkuma and the Summer Homework Challenge.” Through this playful online activity, fans can explore previously released information via a homework format. Participants who complete the challenge will receive exclusive smartphone wallpaper featuring scenes from the anime’s teaser video.

A new line of commemorative merchandise based on the Stay With Me theme will also go on sale this month. Fans can visit Rilakkuma Store in Ginza – Thinking of You, a limited-time shop, between August 27 and September 2.

The anime’s official merchandise is set to be released in October. The full product list is available on the San-X official blog.

