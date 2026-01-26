The Dragon Ball Genkidama Matsuri, held on January 25 at Makuhari Messe, marked the climactic finale of Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary celebrations — and it did not hold back. Across seven stages, the event unveiled major new anime projects, game announcements and a surprising global collaboration, all while celebrating four decades of one of Japan’s most influential pop culture exports.

A 40th Anniversary Dragon Ball Film Scored by Hans Zimmer

The event opened with the world premiere of a Dragon Ball 40th anniversary special video, bringing Akira Toriyama’s original illustrations to life through modern animation techniques.

In a surprise reveal, organizers announced that the music for the project was composed by Hans Zimmer, the Academy Award–winning composer known for Dune, Interstellar and The Dark Knight. The cinematic score underscored the video’s sweeping look back at Son Goku’s growth and adventures, positioning the anniversary project as a global-scale tribute to the franchise.

New Anime ‘Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol’ Confirmed

The final moments of the anniversary video teased the next chapter of the franchise: “Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol.” The newly announced anime is currently in production and will continue the Dragon Ball Super storyline.

Executive producer Akio Iyoku promised top-tier animation quality, with the announcement drawing enthusiastic cheers and applause from the packed venue.

Brand-New Game Project ‘AGE 1000’ Revealed

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled “AGE 1000,” a new Dragon Ball game project featuring original characters designed specifically by Akira Toriyama.

According to producers, Toriyama was closely involved in shaping the game’s characters and concept, making it one of the most creator-driven Dragon Ball game projects to date.

‘Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO’ Gets Major DLC and New Theme Song

A large-scale downloadable content update for “Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO” was officially announced, accompanied by a teaser video.

Longtime Dragon Ball singer Hironobu Kageyama appeared on stage to debut the DLC’s theme song, “ZERO,” continuing his decades-long musical association with the franchise.

New TV Series ‘Dragon Ball Super: Beerus’ Set for Fall 2026

Another major reveal confirmed “Dragon Ball Super: Beerus,” a new TV anime scheduled to air on Fuji TV in fall 2026.

The series will focus on Beerus, the God of Destruction, and is described as an enhanced retelling closely based on Toriyama’s original story concepts. Producers noted that the series will feature newly added scenes and upgraded animation, serving as the starting point for a new narrative flow that leads into Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol.

Related Posts