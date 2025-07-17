A fierce Tekken 8 tournament featuring players aged between 60 and 90 is gaining attention across Japan, and reshaping what many thought possible for senior citizens in gaming. The event, hosted by the Care e-Sports Association, brought together elderly residents from multiple care homes to compete online in one of the world’s most fast-paced fighting games.

What began as a small initiative to engage seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic has now evolved into a full-fledged movement, challenging assumptions about aging, digital literacy and the scope of competitive gaming.

From Shogi to Tekken

Founded in 2019, the Care eSports Association initially organized events centered around classic games such as Shogi and Othello. Five years later, it took a bold step: introducing Tekken 8 to its lineup. The decision was driven in part by the association’s PR representative, Shinpei Hama, who also competes professionally in Tekken 8 as part of the Rox3Gaming team.

“Some of the participants are living with dementia, but many really enjoyed the game,” said Hama in an interview with Game Spark. “As they chose characters, they seemed to get more attached to them. Some players practiced with passion, saying they wanted to win at least once. They had about a month to practice before the event, and a few of them stayed up late into the night, playing about 60 games.”

The livestreamed Amigo Club Cup Tekken 8 Finals racked up significant viewership online. “The response was bigger than anything we’ve done before,” said Hama. “Even voice actors and game streamers reached out with praise.”





More Than a Game

Beyond entertainment, the tournament sparked deep emotional engagement. Some participants were living with cognitive decline, and were able to find joy, attachment and drive through the game.

Champion Yoshie Murabe, who had never played video games before, chose Panda as her fighter simply because she likes pandas.

Asked by Game Spark about her feelings after the tournament, she said, “I was happy to win.” While practicing, she said she got the hang of the game quite easily, adding that there wasn’t anything in particular she “found difficult.” During the game, Murabe’s only thoughts were to win, and she looks forward to competing in upcoming tournaments beyond Tekken 8.

A New Vision of Aging

The success of the Tekken 8 tournament could open new doors for the elderly. Hama hopes to explore more accessible titles, such as GeoGuessr, in future events. “We’ve realized seniors are better at video games than we assumed,” he said. “We still plan to host traditional games like Shogi, but we also want to try something that really breaks the mold.”

The tournament didn’t just showcase the digital skills of the older generation, it proved that competitive spirit and emotional engagement don’t fade with age. The Care eSports Association is turning gaming into a meaningful, intergenerational bridge and the players are ready for that.

Related Posts