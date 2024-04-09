Uniqlo doesn’t miss these days, especially with its UT collection. Known for collaborations with everyone from world renowned art museums to anime, it has also been releasing some killer T-shirt partnerships in the gaming space. Just this year alone we saw the website-crashing return of the Metal Gear Solid Collection as well as Capcom’s 40th Anniversary celebration. The latest to join the fray is Nintendo for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

T-Shirts Befitting the Hero of Hyrule

This fine line-up includes six different designs in four different colors. The subtler pieces are the two black and two white T-shirts, while an orange and a beige one would add a pop of color to any wardrobe. Our favorite has to be the one that bears the phrase “Please lend him your power,” a reference to a key phrase in the game that is also spoken in the official trailer. The back also shows the key art for Tears of the Kingdom, so you can really let the people around you know where your allegiances lie when it comes to gaming.

Longtime fans of The Legend of Zelda shouldn’t miss out on the Korok-themed T-shirt. For the uninitiated, Koroks are small leaf-wearing wooden people, who protect the forest and are watched over by the Great Deku Tree. On the T-shirt two Koroks seem to be hiding by the side and within the front chest pocket. And since we’re already playing spot the Korok, you can find the last one sneakily on the back, right next to a Korok seed.

Where To Buy The Legend of Zelda Collection

Already counting your yennies to collect all six? Fret not, as these aren’t available just yet, so you have plenty of time to save up. Sales for the Uniqlo UT The Legend of Zelda collaboration start on Friday, April 26, 2024, including online purchases. Start sale dates may differ from store to store, so make sure to call ahead to avoid disappointment. More information on availability in Japan can be found here.

Related Posts