Combining the words “real,” “unreal” and “age,” Anrealage (stylized as ANREALAGE) is a brand that fuses and melds the ordinary and the extraordinary. Weaving together brightly colored patchworks, technology and silhouettes that are sukoshi fushigi — just bizarre enough to make the unassuming passerby look twice — Anrealage brings the future of fashion a little closer to our current realities.

Kunihiko Morinaga: The Visionary Behind the Details

Creator Kunihiko Morinaga started the brand in 2003 and quickly put himself on the global map; Anrealage has been a familiar name at Paris Fashion Week since debuting there in 2014. Most recently, the brand designed an elaborate LED costume for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, blending the American superstar, her set and backup dancers into one elaborate light display. At Fuji Rock this year, hip-hop duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso donned billowy jackets from its 2025 SS Collection, “Wind,” inspired by construction worker’s air-conditioned outerwear.

“God is in the details” is Anrealage’s motto, and it shows: in the meticulously crafted fabrics, precisely placed accents and carefully considered geometric shapes that at once look effortless and perfectly in place.

Art Direction: Tsuguya Inoue

Design: Jun Inagaki (Beans)

Styling: Shogo Sone

Hair & Makeup: Noboru Tomizawa

Model: Aoi Yamada

Special thanks: Noriaki Shimura, Oi-Chan, Aoyama Studio