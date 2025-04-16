If you love Japanese art events and festivals, the Setouchi Triennale likely needs no introduction. This contemporary art festival, set across the enchanting islands of Japan’s Seto Inland Sea, is a global sensation held every three years. Nestled between Okayama and Kagawa prefectures, the region boasts breathtaking natural beauty and distinct island cultures. Yet, it has grappled with population decline and aging communities. Since its debut in 2010, the Triennale has sought to revitalize these islands through the transformative power of art.

The 2025 edition promises a rare opportunity to experience world-class creativity harmonizing with nature, all while supporting the region’s renewal. Spanning 17 locations across Kagawa and Okayama prefectures, this sixth installment will feature three seasonal sessions, works by artists from 21 countries and a striking new museum by architectural icon Tadao Ando. Here’s your essential guide to the Setouchi Triennale 2025.

Setouchi Triennale 2025: Dates and Locations

Running for 107 days, the 2025 Triennale unfolds in three distinct sessions, each showcasing the islands’ seasonal allure. Some permanent exhibitions and installations from past festivals remain open year-round, such as Sou Fujimoto’s Naoshima Pavilion, Naoshima Public Bath I Love Yu, the Art House Project and Yayoi Kusama’s pumpkins on Naoshima.

Spring Session : April 18–May 25, 2025

Summer Session : August 1–31, 2025

Autumn Session : October 3–November 9, 2025

The festival spans 12 islands and other coastal areas, with venues varying by season:

All Seasons : Naoshima, Teshima, Megijima, Ogijima, Shodoshima, Oshima, Inujima, Takamatsu Port Area, Uno Port Area

Spring Only : Seto Ohashi Bridge Area

Summer Only : Shido, Tsuda and Hiketa Area

Autumn Only : Honjima, Takamijima, Awashima, Ibukijima and Utazu Area

Getting Tickets

The Setouchi Triennale offers flexible ticketing options to suit different travel plans:

All-Season Passport : Valid for all three sessions. Pre-sale (until April 17, 2025): ¥4,300 (with a ¥1,200 discount) Regular price (from April 18, 2025): ¥5,500 Youth (16–18 years, ID required): ¥2,500

Single-Season Passport : Valid for one session (Spring, Summer or Autumn): ¥4,500 (available from April 18, 2025)

Free Admission : Children 15 and under (some facilities and artworks excluded).

How To Purchase: The easiest way is through the official Setouchi Triennale app. Alternatively, buy tickets on-site, at authorized travel agencies like Rakuten Travel Experiences or at convenience store ticket machines.

Getting Around: Transportation Options

Exploring the Triennale’s scattered island venues is an adventure in itself. Here are some of the most popular ways to navigate:

Ferries : This is the main link between islands. They are operated by various companies, so check schedules and fares in advance.

High-Speed Boats : Available on select routes for quicker hops.

Buses : Limited services on some islands help reach remote spots.

Bicycles : Rent a bike for a leisurely ride, blending art with scenic exploration.

For a smoother journey, download the free Triennale app, which provides real-time maps and transport updates.

Must-See Highlights of Setouchi Triennale 2025

The Naoshima New Museum of Art

Set to open on May 31, 2025, on a hilltop near the Honmura district, this new addition to the Benesse Art Site Naoshima reflects Tadao Ando’s iconic concrete aesthetic, harmonizing with the island’s natural setting. It houses works by Japanese and Asian artists, including Takashi Murakami, Makoto Aida, Chim-Pom (stylized as Chim↑Pom) and more. It’s also home to a café on the first floor, with expansive views of Teshima and the sight of fishing boats coming and going.

Yayoi Kusama’s Iconic Pumpkins

A Triennale hallmark, Kusama’s polka-dotted pumpkins brighten Naoshima’s Miyanoura Port and Honmura area, blending whimsy with the sea’s tranquility.

Teshima Art Museum

Designed by architect Ryue Nishizawa and artist Rei Naito, this minimalist space doubles as an artwork, with water droplets emerging from the floor to evoke life’s flow. It’s an immersive encounter with nature and art. Reservations are required, so make sure to buy your tickets in advance before visiting.

New Works and Performances

The 2025 lineup includes 46 new artworks, as well as eight new projects and 10 events, from 21 countries as of October 24, 2024. Renowned names such as Yayoi Kusama, Shigeru Ban, Hiroshi Sugimoto, Julian Opie, Lee Ufan, Olafur Eliasson and Christian Boltanski will contribute to the festival’s dynamic offerings.

Island-Specific Gems

Shodoshima : Features “ Gift of the Sun ,” a majestic sculpture of a golden wreath that welcomes visitors from around the globe. There’s also the scenic Angel Road walkway, a sandbar that appears twice a day during low tide. Legend has it that lovers who walk across hand in hand will have all their romantic wishes come true.

Megijima : Here you’ll find the “ Sea Gulls Parking Lot ,” a playful installation of seagulls facing the shoreline that change direction with the wind.

Ogijima : On this island you can enjoy “ Ogijima’s Soul ,” a striking local landmark with a white roof made of various letters.

Teshima : One of the highlights of Teshima is “ No One Wins ” basketball hoops, an interactive piece where players invent their own rules, using their imagination.