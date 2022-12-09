Japan’s Most Elusive Train: Doctor Yellow

It’s no secret that Japan has the most aesthetic trains on earth. Whether it’s the color-coded local lines winding their way through the Tokyo skyline and subterranean tunnels, or the world-famous shinkansen blasting through the countryside at hundreds of kilometers per hour, the Japanese rail system is revered both locally and abroad.

Yet while these trains are a common sight across much of Japan, it’s a far less frequent locomotive that has become the stuff of legend.

Sporting blacked-out windows to prevent prying eyes and operating with a level of secrecy, this train cannot be ridden by the general public and its whereabouts at any given time is pure speculation. Some go their entire lives without seeing it once, while others claim to have caught a glimpse as it zipped by in a flash of color. For those that do lay eyes on it, there’s no mistaking you’re in the presence of railway royalty.

Like the Japanese rail equivalent of a shooting star, this is Doctor Yellow.

The Doctor is In

Aside from the bright livery that sets it apart from other bullet trains, it’s the name, Doctor Yellow, that often raises the most questions for those new to this one-of-a-kind train.

While you could be forgiven for thinking that the title of Doctor was earned through some sort of medical use, perhaps serving as a vessel for rushing critically ill patients across Japan at high speeds, the name actually comes from the train’s service to its fellow shinkansen.

Typically operated by a crew of nine, Doctor Yellow is kitted out with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment that measures everything from power outputs to vibrations as it traverses shinkansen lines across Japan. From here, engineers on board closely monitor the performance of both the railway and overhead lines to ensure that the tracks are up to standard and free of abnormalities, while also recommending maintenance where necessary.

At just seven cars long, Doctor Yellow is shorter in length than a typical shinkansen but being responsible for the safety of its commercial counterparts, must also travel at the same speeds in order to recreate the conditions experienced by its passenger-bearing brethren. This means reaching a blistering pace of up to 270 kilometers, or 167 miles, per hour.

A Locomotive Lineage

While today there are two Doctor Yellow shinkansen in operation, one responsible for the JR Central line from Tokyo to Osaka and another operating on the JR West line from Shin-Osaka to Hakata, these trains are not the first of their kind.

The concept of railway line recording in Japan began with the 1962 construction of a non-powered diagnostics car that would attach to another train, delivered in what is today the trademark colorway of yellow with a blue stripe. Since then, a number of Doctor Yellow iterations have been deployed, typically operating for anywhere between 10 and 25 years before being retired in favor of a newer model to match the standard commercial train at the time.

At present, the Doctor Yellow owned and operated by JR Central and JR West were delivered both in 2000 and 2005 respectively, but that’s not to say their predecessors have been forgotten. Kept in pristine condition, the decommissioned 1979 Class 922 model can still be viewed today on display at the SCMaglev and Railway Park in Nagoya for those keen on seeing the Doctor Yellow of generations passed.

Merchandise and Meaning

As with most things that gain any kind of following in Japan, in recent years, Doctor Yellow merchandise has hit shelves across the country and skyrocketed in popularity amongst young children. This official Doctor Yellow range can often be found for sale in train stations and hobby shops around Japan, consisting of everything from T-shirts and backpacks made to look like the train’s cockpit, to bento boxes and shoes that are shaped just like the famous yellow shinkansen itself.

However, with a clothing line designed primarily for children, as train enthusiasts grow older, Doctor Yellow begins to take on a different meaning.

Because JR does not publish an official timetable for Doctor Yellow, it’s impossible to verify its whereabouts with 100 percent certainty, which today has made spotting the rare train not only a sign of good luck but also a challenging pastime for the truly dedicated.

By collating and cross-referencing information regarding previous sightings, a number of fan-made Doctor Yellow websites have sprung up online, offering information on where the majestic shinkansen will likely be on a given day. But of course, with no official backing, these websites are merely a guide and no guarantees can be made that Doctor Yellow will appear, so be sure to keep this in mind should you decide to venture out.

More Than Just a Train

Whether you’ve seen Doctor Yellow in person, or still find yourself glancing across bullet train tracks with bated breath in the hope that it will appear, it’s likely that you’ve felt the presence of this mystical train in one way or another during your time in Japan.

As you take your seat on a shinkansen bound for business or a holiday destination, you can rest easy knowing that you’re in safe hands thanks to the work of those onboard everyone’s favorite yellow train. Or if you see a small child sporting a piece of Doctor Yellow apparel, know that they too are on the lookout for the locomotive they’ve heard so much about.

And if you ever do catch a glimpse of bright yellow steel hurtling through the city or across the countryside, just be sure to count yourself lucky that day, for you’ve been in the company of Japan’s most elusive train.