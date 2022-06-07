Jack Road Wants You To Love Your Luxury

A must-stop destination for both local and foreign watch collectors, Jack Road — and its female counterpart, Betty Road — have garnered a cult-like following among true horology enthusiasts, thanks to their sprawling selection of both vintage and new timepieces, competitive prices and immaculate customer service conducted in several languages. Lesser known, but just as spectacular, is the firm’s luxury bag and high-end jewelry selection; in case you want to complete your look.

In the past few years, most luxury brands have dramatically inflated their prices, and stock is often in short supply (or just impossible to find) because of increased demand. Some items, such as Hermès bags, are nearly inaccessible for purchase, unless you’ve had a long-standing relationship with a boutique. And on top of that, your preferred color or material might not even be available once you reach access.

In addition to the huge variety of new items on offer, Betty Road’s selection of used and vintage goods is also well worth checking out. It has an exquisite collection of rare and unique Hermès and Chanel bags, in standout colorways — such as hot pink and emerald green — and styles that are not typically available in mainstream boutiques. Betty Road also carries classic colors such as beige and black, and the timeless models such as Hermès Birkin and Kelly, in addition to the elusive and minimalist Picotin.

When it comes to jewelry, the new and secondhand offerings at Betty Road cater to every taste. Whether you’re looking for an investment piece like the Cartier Love bracelet you can pass down to the next generation or craving an eye-catching gem for a special event, the variety of brands and style at Betty Road will have you covered. Labels such as Cartier, Tiffany, Boucheron, Bulgari, Piaget, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard and Chaumet, just to name a few, can all be found under one roof, with pieces in mint condition.

If you’re unable to come to the store in person, Jack Road and Betty Road also ship both domestically and internationally so you can make your purchases online and consult with the store’s experts to find out detailed information about the item you’re interested in.

Sophisticated Styles From Betty Road’s Collection

Hermès Birkin Himalaya

The ultimate expression of Hermès tradition and artisanship, the exquisite and extremely rare Himalaya Birkin is one of the most coveted luxury items in the world. Betty Road holds two of these superbly crafted bags made from precious niloticus crocodile hide. They also feature a delicate color gradation, named after the majestic, snow-capped mountains.

Van Cleef & Arpels

French luxury house Van Cleef & Arpels is steeped in tradition and history. Its four-leaf clover-themed Alhambra collection, a timeless symbol of hope created in 1968, is still in high demand today — so high that many boutiques don’t have any in stock. Inspire your own lucky streak with the exquisitely crafted pieces, in pure lines adorned with some of the finest materials.

Pomellato

Dating back to 1967, Italian fine-jewelry house Pomellato is loved all over the world for its easy-to-wear and luxurious pieces. The Milan-based brand creates colorful jewelry that fuses Italian craftsmanship with modern, unconventional designs. Accessorize a power suit or a cocktail dress with one of its warm, vibrant stones, for a touch of glamor.

Graff

With a story that unfolds over six decades, British jeweler Graff is renowned for the exceptional quality of its diamonds, in both cut and clarity. Generations of the Graff family have employed their expertise and experience carefully selecting each stone to create powerful, sensuous and feminine pieces with the most fabulous gemstones at their disposal — exceptional pieces that you could make yours.

Sponsored Post