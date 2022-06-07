Our Feel Japan events are a fun, interactive way to get to know the many Japanese prefectures without leaving Tokyo. Earlier this year, we held a special event completely dedicated to Miyazaki. This June, we’re taking you back to Kyushu to discover Saga, Nagasaki and Oita.

We are preparing four sessions focusing on a different prefecture or city in Kyushu. In each session, participants will get the chance to learn more history, regional culture and cuisine through an interactive presentation. Then, participants can taste a variety of sake from the prefecture or city.

But everybody’s favorite part is the hands-on workshop. Each session will offer participants a chance to try their hand at a regional craft and take home their creations. Those interested in learning more about Nagasaki crafts will try candle painting. Those attending our Hit city session will create a sachet from wood shavings, one of Hita’s top exports.

Each session will be broken down as follows:

Nagasaki Prefecture: Sat, Jun 17 from 1–2:30pm

Saga Prefecture: Sat, Jun 17 from 3:30–5pm

Taketa city (Oita): Sun, Jun 18 from 1–2:30pm

Hita city (Oita): Sun, Jun 18f rom 3:30–5pm

As with all our events, participants get to go with a bag of goodies to take home. Participation is free but advanced registration is required.

See here for the Peatix listing and ticket booking. Participants can book spots for up to four people at a time. You will be able to select whether you prefer alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages when making your reservation.