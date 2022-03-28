Feel Japan: Discover Miyazaki Prefecture [Event Report]

Workshops are another great way to discover what Miyazaki has to offer. The prefecture is known for its love of martial arts, and we definitely suggest looking into some kendo or kyudo (archery) experiences. A more hands-on alternative would be erimono, a Japanese craft that involves cutting paper into traditional designs and symbols. It is closely related to the night performances of kagura (ancient Shinto dance ritual).

During our event, we collaborated with Miyazaki shochu brewery Kirishima Shuzo. Kirishima Shuzo has been producing quality shochu for over 100 years. Shochu, though not as well-known as sake, is made by distilling rice, sweet potatoes or brown sugar. It is the base for other Japanese alcoholic drinks such as umeshu. Readers had the opportunity to taste Kirishima Shuzo’s Akane Kirishima shochu, which has a sweet potato base, served three ways: With hot water, on the rocks and with carbonated water.

We offered a sweet alternative to readers who chose not to drink alcohol on the day of the event: Fruit juices from Miyazaki. Participants had the chance to taste different juices made from the harvested fruit from various Miyazaki orchards, including mangoes and grapes.

To see the event in action, browse the gallery below.

