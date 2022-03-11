Aoba-Japan International School: Fostering Discovery and Individuality

Aoba-Japan International School is an accredited IB (International Baccalaureate) World School with a diverse student body made up of global-minded, innovative and confident students. This year, it is conducting its inclusive high school GLD (Global Leadership Diploma) program online to the interest of those seeking a first-class international education, no matter their location in Japan.

Celebrating Diversity

Students at Aoba own their own learning, their future. They will either choose the IB Diploma Program (DP) or Aoba’s very own unique GLD program. The GLD aims to develop more self-realization and independent thinking. Instead of stepping in with the crowd, this specific two-year program encourages them to follow their own passions and ambitions.

The Program is Theirs

The GLD raises mature, self-reliant and independent adults which are qualities increasingly relevant in today’s ever-changing world. The way the program is operated reflects that. While the key components of a high school diploma are kept, such as literacy and numeracy, students will be allowed to recognize and build upon their strengths— and if that does not include high-level calculus, so be it, they can omit that from their course and learn in a way that better suits them.

Student Support

If a student struggles to discover their passion or is questioning their chosen future profession, then their personal Leadership Coach will be there to guide them. These teachers, in partnership with student’s families, will uncover the student’s internal reasons and desires to confirm they are not making any rash decisions or are influenced by external factors. Once they are on a path, their coaches will connect them to mentors and potential internships to further develop their desired skills.

Course Outline

The GLD Program lasts for two years over Grades 11 and 12 with graduates moving on to top universities around the globe. It contains a total of 24 credits with more than half of these chosen by the students themselves. The curriculum is split into three components:

What is necessary for life: Students will nurture their identities through Global Identity and Global Leadership credits while also learning other essential skills like personal health and wellness, social responsibilities, literacy and numeracy throughout the courses.

What feels good for the student to know: They will follow their passions through their self-appointed courses in Discipline Inquiries. This is where skills and passions merge.

What the student needs to know when aiming for higher education institutions: Students will develop exam knowledge required for their chosen university such as the SAT, TOEFL, AP and university entrance exams.

The Benefits of Going Online

Aoba has always had an eye for technology with devices implemented throughout the school and online classes scheduled on days with inclement weather. The school’s established online curriculum allows for the flexibility of joining an exceptional program like the GLD whether you are in the mountains of Hokkaido or on a remote island in Kyushu. Students receive equal benefits to in-person classes with leadership coaching, internships and teamwork (through Google Workspace) readily available. With a scholarship available and tuition lowered for the online program, it’s also an option for those who are seeking a high-quality international education but are often deterred by the fees.

Courses will begin in April, 2022 with the school year starting in August, 2022. Scholarships are available. If you are interested in joining the online GLD program please visit the school website at www.aobajapan.com and the program website www.japaninternationalschool.com/gld-program

For Prospective Students

Parents and prospective students can attend the Taster Day at the Aoba High School Campus on March 28, 2022 from 9:30am to 1:25pm. See here for details and fill out this Google Form to register.

Note: Registration deadline is Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Sponsored Post