13 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: March 18–20

There’s plenty of new art to see around Tokyo this week, including a new immersive experience produced by MUTEK.JP in collaboration with Panasonic in Odaiba. We’ve been and highly recommend it. Shibuya Parco is also continuing its celebration of sustainability with a March event that features exciting pop-ups, including one Baggu stand for all your reusable bag needs.

In cooperation with Panasonic Corporation, MUTEK.JP presents “Eternal Art Space,” a new digital art experience that encourages visitors to immerse themselves in the art itself, while surrounded by images and sound. Works of digital art by famous artists from Japan and abroad will screen different immersive experiences in a space that will showcase the latest in projection equipment and sound systems.

When: Until Mar 20 | More info

Blum & Poe presents “Cushion of Air,” the second solo exhibition of Los Angeles-based artist Aaron Garber-Maikovska.

The work presented depicts Garber-Maikovska in a state of performative movement where he channels the human condition through his gestures captured and recorded in ink and oil on fluted polypropylene boards. Furthering the artist’s explorations of communication, interpersonal connection, urban sprawl and the body, the pieces that comprise this exhibition act as memorandums of the visual language that he has developed throughout his works of art.

When: From Mar 19 | More info

See a variety of events relating to sustainability on different floors of Shibuya Parco, including artworks exhibited on the second floor, a mobile bookstore handling old books from around the world on the first floor, a rooftop flea market and more.

Shibuya Parco continues to encourage sustainable activities as an environmentally friendly next-generation fashion building.

When: From Mar 18 | More info

The Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo has completely changed its selection, making the visit a fresh new experience even for frequent patrons. The latest exhibition is titled “A POEM IN MY HEART,” showing some of Kusama’s rare works such as nihonga paintings and collages. Also on display are her latest works, some as late as 2020. A few of the works in the museum are being exhibited for the first time.

The room-size installation and the rooftop sculpture have been changed too. “I’m Here, but Nothing” is a new room-size fluorescent installation on the fourth floor, while the rooftop sculpture that used to be a pumpkin when the museum first opened is now a mesmerizing work called “LIFE.”

When: Until Aug 28 | More info

The social project “SKWAT” and graphic designer Toru Kase have launched a joint project titled “4202122” that seeks to address the structural challenges of commercial facilities. The interior of the space will be updated regularly with shops, event spaces and galleries.

Vintage Collection Mall (VCM) is an online vintage mall in Japan with well-known vintage stores that usually develop on the road. On February 25, VCM Market Booth, Japan’s largest gathering of fashion, interior and lifestyle genres, opened inside Shibuya Parco.

When: The current installment will last until fall 2022 | More info

In this exhibition, Takao Togashi showcases more than 100 works, including tableware such as sake vessels, bowls, plates, chopsticks and trays, as well as small boxes and art pieces that will enliven living spaces.

Togashi is a lacquer artist and third-generation head of lacquerware studio Nushi Ichitomi located in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture. Often inspired by western designs, he is conscientious about creating works that bring out the potential of lacquer.

When: Until Mar 19 | More info

K2, a new independent theater in Shimokitazawa. is screening four classic films by Oscar-nominated Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, all with English subtitles. Titles include Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, Storytellers and The Sound of the Waves. Visit the K2 Cinema website for screening days and times.

When: Until the end of March | More info

Masumi Yamada is an exciting and dynamic calligraphy artist, based in New York and Tokyo, who has been involved in the traditional Japanese art form since she was only three. In more recent times, however, she has turned her attention to exploring more controversial emotions and concepts such as “sad and horny” in her art. Her latest exhibition, provocatively titled “Sayonara Sucker,” is exhibited at Makuhari Neighborhood Pod in Chiba Prefecture. It’s a gorgeous display of modern calligraphy that shouldn’t be missed.

When: Until Mar 31 | More info

Perrotin Tokyo is pleased to present “Head in the Clouds,” a group exhibition featuring 13 Perrotin artists. The concept of this presentation plays with the idiom “head in the clouds,” exploring both its allusion to a dreamy state of mind, as well as the notion of being oblivious to reality or to impending danger. The expression is especially relevant in our current culture of digitization and information overload, where we tend to walk around with our minds absorbed in a world far away, often unavailable to give our undivided attention to the full reality in front of us. Art calls us back into the here and now, to re-connect and give deeper focus and thought to our sensory experience.

When: Until Mar 19 | More info

