1. Magnesium Charger by STAYER Holdings Inc.

Be prepared for disaster with this all-in-one phone charger, flashlight and lantern. Charge your phone 10 times using only water, even after being stored for 10 years.

¥10,780, stayer.co.jp/products/mgcg

2. Wooden straw by AQURA HOME CO., LTD.

Stay sustainable with these straws made from 0.15-millimeter-thick sheets of domestic timber.

¥1,650–¥4,180, thewoodstraw.com

3. bamboo based tableware for sustainable living by Nakayoshi Shoji Co., Ltd

Bring nature to your dinner table with RIVERET’s bamboo tableware. Experience a new feel with the smooth, organic texture.

¥990–¥14,740, riveret.jp/en/index.html

4. SUIGA series by KAWARAIKI CO., LTD.

A line of elegantly designed and functional dishware infused with carbon that helps to enhance beverages by removing the roughness and rounding out the flavor.

¥23,760–¥128,700, ka-wa-ra.jp/suiga

5. toki-cocochi by TONESEISAKUSYO CO., LTD.

Created for those who aren’t fond of the heavy texture of egg whites, this metallic cooking tool beats the egg into a smooth blend.

¥4,290, toki-cocochi.com

6. Palm Tawashi by KITAYAMA MASATSUMU SHOTEN CO., LTD.

More eco-friendly than a sponge, this reasonably priced scrubbing brush can be used on all four sides to remove stains from various cooking utensils.

¥550–¥770, kitayamamasatsumu.com/products/palm

7. HINATA stone chopstick rest -Small Mountain OYAMA on the table- by Sunny-on

Made from Hinata stone, these beautifully crafted chopstick rests look like miniature versions of Kanagawa Prefecture’s Mount Oyama when placed on a kitchen table.

¥25,000, sunny-on.com

8. Nambu Ironware Kettle Reiwa Arare with pot stand by OITOMI CO., LTD.

A traditional yet modern take on the classic Nambu iron kettle, the plum blossom motif and white color evoke spring and commemorate the beginning of the Reiwa Era.

¥16,500, oitomi.thebase.in/items/26291440

9. SISUI hai by SanYoshi Lacquerware Co., Ltd.

These urushi lacquer-coated sake cups are made from biodegradable plastic that can be broken down into water and carbon dioxide in seawater and soil.

¥2,000–¥20,000, owanya.com

10. MURATO Classic Series by Shimomura Industrial Co.,Ltd.

In the pursuit of “superior sharpness” and “ease of use,” the blades of these knives have been honed carefully to achieve thin and smooth edges.

¥8,250–¥15,400, shimomura-kogyo.co.jp/houchou-monozukuri/en/murato.html

11. Tokoname ware purple mud fukugata teapot set by MIZUMOTO TOUEN CO., LTD.

Japanese tea ware with a modern twist. Enjoy a traditional design with an easy-to-pour spout and a handy stainless-steel strainer.

¥5,214, shop.ukou.jp/?pid=106214195

12. HEXa by GRIND ARCHITECTS TAKADA+MAEDA

Popular for cultural events such as weddings and cherry blossom-viewing, these hexagonal-shaped sake cups not only look beautiful but are also easy to drink from.

¥16,500–¥22,000, hexa-hiroshima.com

13. STEN FLAME Bonfire Grill by MARUYAMA STAINLESS INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

A compact, tough and multi-purpose fire pit with a charming design that lets you enjoy a beautiful flame and luxurious time.

¥29,700, stenflame.theshop.jp

14. Marushin Makoto Series by TADOKORO CUTLERY

Feel as sharp as ever. These blades are made by the hands of skilled craftsmen to last, and make for easy maintenance at home.

¥26,620–¥151,140, tadokorohamono-marushin888.com

15. Fru-Veggie Series by Shimomura Industrial Co., Ltd.

Designed to prepare fruits and vegetables in a fun and easy way, these kitchen utensils offer a smart solution to the inconvenience of cooking.

¥605–¥3,080, shimomura-kogyo.co.jp/en

16. Tin Sculpted Chopstick Holder by Takenaka Bronze Works Co., Ltd.

Adorn your table and rest your chopsticks on ornamental matching cranes, symbolizing harmonious marriage, longevity and health.

¥3,300, takenakadouki.co.jp/style/hashioki/index.html

17. Yamanakanuri Stainless Steel Bottle by enne Inc.

Bring the traditional craftsmanship of Yamanaka lacquerware into your everyday life with these hand-lacquered steel bottles.

¥2,310–¥5,170, shopenne.jp/?mode=cate&cbid=2659756&csid=0

18. KAGURA decanter by KAGURA FEAST CORP.

Ever wanted to have one glass of wine or sake but hesitated opening a bottle due to concerns about oxidization? This decanter solves that issue.

¥19,800, kagurafeast.co.jp/en

19. MILLU CERAMIC MILL SERIES by KAWASAKI PLASTICS CO., LTD.

This mill series uses a ceramic blade so it doesn’t transfer a metallic tang and is wear-resistant meaning the cutting lasts longer, whether you grind tea, coffee or pepper.

¥1,320–¥13,200, copilog2.jp/kawasaki-p/views/detail/5

20. Sake Pitcher by MIYAZU Co.,Ltd

Handcrafted by skilled artisans, these sophisticated sake pitchers depict various Japanese motifs and landscapes such as cherry blossoms and Mount Fuji.

¥5,500–¥37,400, miyaz.jp/en/index.php?id=59

21. Napure ® FOLDING MIRROR by HORIUCHI MIRROR INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Favored by professional makeup artists, this foldable stand makeup mirror is compact and slim making it easy to carry around.

¥880–¥4,620, horiuchimirror.jp/foldingmirror

22. hugm Natural Shampoo by Tea Life Co., Ltd.

An oil-in shampoo with three fragrances performing three functions: scalp care, shampoo and conditioner for women who work hard every day.

¥394–¥3,740, tealife.co.jp/hugm

23. cucumbalm-tokyo by ISM Co., Ltd.

Produced by a mother whose child has sensitive skin, this additive-free balm contains cucumber extract and is suitable for all ages.

¥1,980–¥7,920, cucumbalm-tokyo.com

24. HINOKI RIBBON (HINOKI=Re;Born) by IVRESSE CO., LTD.

Enjoy the scent of hinoki with this all-natural wooden ribbon. Using shavings that would otherwise go to waste, IVRESSE combines “kawaii” and “mottainai” culture.

¥308, ivresse.jp/product/hinoki

25. COLLECTION 1899 KYOTO by Hisada Art Industry Co., Ltd.

A unique lineup of gentle and soothingly scented haircare products including a shampoo that doesn’t leave your hair tangled and a silicone-free conditioner.

¥2,750~¥8,250, shampoo.hisada1899.com

26. TAYIV (hotel cosmetics) by IVRESSE CO., LTD.

Treat yourself to some me-time thanks to TAYIV’s luxurious bath products. Made with natural oils, your skin and hair will be soft and nourished with just a shower.

¥1,430–¥9,130, ivresse.jp/product/tayiv

27. Three-piece haircare set for beautiful hair by AQUA VISION CO., LTD.

A superb set of shampoo and conditioner designed to help you maintain salon-quality shiny hair easily at home. With keratin and collagen.

¥5,500–¥16,500, picogreen.jp/plt

