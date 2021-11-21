Rayard Miyashita Park: A Hub for All Things Shibuya

Rayard Miyashita Park is where we’ve been hanging out lately. Here are our favorite spots to pick up Shibuya-inspired goods, from original art to sustainable fashion items.

Denis Made in Tokyo

Denis Made in Tokyo is a Japanese grooming brand specializing in giving both men and women the best care for their hair. Its Rayard Miyashita Park location, though, has a character of its own. Inspired by the city, the displays were built using concrete blocks and steel rods. On the walls, see the prints of local artists, which you can purchase and take home if you fancy.

Hario Lampwork Factory

Anybody that loves a good pour-over coffee in the morning is well familiar with Hario. Hario Lampwork Factory, though, is all about glass jewelry. Made from the same heat-resistant lightweight glass, the store specializes in handmade wearable and modern glass earrings, necklaces and even rings designed for the trendy Tokyoite. Also keep an eye out for interior decor items, including a glass sculpture of Tokyo Tower.

The Shibuya Souvenir Store

Whether you’re traveling to Tokyo from Yokohama, Sapporo or Fukuoka, you might want to take a little bit of Shibuya home. The Shibuya Souvenir Store sells one-of-a-kind omiyage. The shop stocks all your favorite Tokyo staples, such as Tokyo banana sponge cake, but also exclusive items and pop-up events. Keep an eye out for collaborations with artists associated with Shibuya and confectioners from other prefectures.

Firsthand

Firsthand is dedicated to sustainable fashion. Furnished with upcycled electronics and machinery, including a Super Nintendo console, the store has a cool atmosphere to match its varied lineup of pieces. From select vintage finds to its own Firsthand label, which features environmentally friendly jeans and button-ups, you’ll no doubt go home with a new favorite. Though sustainable clothes are often synonymous with a hefty price tag, Firsthand works around the clock to provide clothing at an affordable price.

Soph.

Established in 1998, Soph. started as a clothing brand devoted to reimagining everyday wear putting forth function and a minimalist design. From its conception, the brand has been sustainable, working towards minimizing its surplus of materials. Soph. has, since then, grown into a multi-disciplinary company dedicated to, of course, fashion but also music and art, collaborating with brands like Nike and contemporary artists like Tatsuo Miyajima and Julian Opie.

Adidas

With the renewal of Miyashita Park, this particular Adidas location also received its very own makeover. Home to the latest Adidas releases but also exclusive collaborations with brands and artists from around the world, this store is ideal for those seriously looking to update their sporting gear or loungewear. For families coming down from or on their way to the park, there is a special kids’ corner to keep your little ones entertained.

Essential Info

Rayard Miyashita Park

6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

mitsui-shopping-park.com/urban/miyashita

Photos by Ryoko Ogawa

Sponsored Post

