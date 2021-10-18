TW Creatives: Photo Poetry by Michiru Adrienne

Tokyo Weekender’s series TW Creatives features various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators. Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters. This time, we introduce photo poems by Michiru Adrienne.

In Adrienne’s work, nature is the medium through which the particularity and the universality of human experience becomes poetry — in both words and visual imagery. “I have come to view my creative process as multidimensional visual poetry — intersecting artistic disciplines of poetry, photography, visual art and design, and dance,” Michiru says.

She recently published her first collection of poems and photography, Twelve Moons & The Sea ~ A Journey Home and shared a few poems with TW.

“Rain” Poem from Twelve Moons & The Sea

Even though it is a collection of poems and photography, Twelve Moons & The Sea is best read like a novel. From start to finish, it is as a narrative journey of the heart — a traverse from longing to discovery of beauty.

“Like myself, the photographs come from various places in Japan and in the US,” Michiru tells us. “My aesthetic and poetic sensibilities also arise from a weaving together of these far-flung and disparate places into something singular.”

“Home” Poem from Twelve Moons & The Sea

On her inspiration and her poetic sensibility, Michiru says: “The Japanese word “kotodama” can be translated as “soul of words,” referring to the innate spiritual agency of words and language. To write and to speak is not merely an act of self-expression, but is creation. We weave worlds into being through the stories we tell ourselves and others.”

“Daybreak” Poem from Twelve Moons & The Sea

“Surrender” and “Moonless” Poems from Twelve Moons & The Sea

“Poems” Poem from Twelve Moons & The Sea

“Crevice” Poem from Twelve Moons & The Sea

Short Bio

As poet and writer, Michiru Adrienne is a crafter of stories for a more beautiful and gentle world. She recently published her first collection of poems and photography, Twelve Moons & The Sea ~ A Journey Home.

