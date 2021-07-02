The Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Schedule at a Glance

The Games will go on. Whether or not spectators will be allowed in the venues of the Tokyo 2020 Games is still being decided, but you can still watch the action from home. Here is the complete overview of the Tokyo 2020 schedule, which spans from July 21 (two days before the opening ceremony) through September 5.

Skip ahead:

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games schedule Week 1: Jul 21–25 Week 2: Jul 26–Aug 1 Week 3: Aug 2–8

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games schedule Week 1: Aug 24–29 Week 2: Aug 30–Sept 5



Note: Medal games are identified with an (M)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Schedule

Week 1: Jul 21–25

Wednesday, July 21

Baseball/softball: 9am–5pm

Soccer: 4:30–10:30pm

Thursday, July 22

Baseball/softball: 9am–5pm

Soccer: 4:30–10:30pm

Friday, July 23

Opening ceremony: 8–11pm

Archery: 9–11am and 1–3pm

Rowing: 8:30am–12:10pm

Saturday, July 24

3×3 basketball: 10:15am–12:25pm, 2–15:50pm, 5:30–7:30pm and 9–10:50pm

Archery: 9:30am–12:05pm and 2:15–5:25pm (M)

Artistic gymnastics: 10am–12:30, 2:30–5pm and 7:30–10pm

Badminton: 9am–2:30pm and 6–10pm

Baseball/softball: 10am–4:30pm, 8–10pm

10am–4:30pm, 8–10pm Beach volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–22:50pm

Boxing: 11am–2:30pm and 5–8:30pm

Cycling road: 11am–6:15pm (M)

Equestrian: 5–10:15pm

Fencing: 9am–4:20pm and 6–10:10pm (M)

Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm

Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm and 6:30–10:45pm

Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)

Rowing: 8:30am–12:30pm

Shooting: 8:30am–4:30pm (M)

Soccer: 4:30–10:30pm

Swimming: 7–9:30pm

Table tennis: 9am–12:45pm, 2:15–5:15pm and 7:30–10:30pm

Taekwondo: 10am–5pm and 7–10:30pm (M)

Tennis: 11am–8pm

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm

Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Sunday, July 25

3×3 basketball: 10:15am–12:25pm, 2–15:50pm, 5:30–7:30pm and 9–10:50pm

Archery: 9:30am–11:05pm and 1:45–5:25pm (M)

Artistic gymnastics: 10am–1:30pm, 3:10–6:45pm and 8:20–10pm

Badminton: 10am–3:30pm and 6–9:30pm

Baseball/softball: 10am–4:30pm, 8–10pm

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm

Boxing: 11am–2:45pm and 5–9pm

Canoe slalom: 1–4:45pm

Cycling road: 1–5:35pm (M)

Diving: 3–4pm (M)

Equestrian: 7–10:15pm

Fencing: 9am–4:20pm and 6–10:10pm (M)

Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm

Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm

Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)

Rowing: 9–11:40am

Sailing: 12–6pm

Shooting: 9am–4:30pm (M)

Skateboarding: 9am–1:55pm (M)

Soccer: 4:30–10:30pm

Surfing: 7am–4:20pm

Swimming: 10:30am–12:20pm (M) and 7–9:30pm

Table tennis: 10am–12pm, 2–5:45pm and 8–10pm

Taekwondo: 10am–5pm and 7–10:30pm (M)

Tennis: 11am–8pm

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm

Water polo: 10am–12:50pm, 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Week 2: Jul 26–Aug 1

Monday, July 26

3×3 basketball: 10:15am–12:25pm, 2–15:50pm, 5:30–7:30pm and 9–10:50pm

Archery: 9:30am–11:05pm and 1:45–5:25pm (M)

Artistic gymnastics: 7–10:10pm (M)

Badminton: 10am–3:30pm and 6–9:30pm

Baseball/softball: 10am–4:30pm, 8–10pm

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm

Boxing: 11am–2:45pm and 5–9pm

Canoe slalom: 2–4:45pm (M)

Cycling mountain bike: 3–5pm (M)

Diving: 3–4pm (M)

Fencing: 9am–4:20pm and 6–10:10pm (M)

Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm

Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm

Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)

Rowing: 9–11:20am

Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7:30pm

Sailing: 12–6pm

Shooting: 9am–5:15pm (M)

Skateboarding: 9am–1:55pm (M)

Surfing: 7am–4:20pm

Swimming: 10:30am–12:40pm (M) and 7–9:30pm

Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 8–10:10pm (M)

Taekwondo: 10am–5pm and 7–10:30pm (M)

Tennis: 11am–8pm

Triathlon: 6:30–9am (M)

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm

Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Tuesday, July 27

3×3 basketball: 1:30–3:30pm, 5–6:50pm and 8:30–10:50pm

Archery: 9:30am–1:35pm and 4–7:55pm

Artistic gymnastics: 7:45–10:10pm (M)

Badminton: 10am–3:30pm and 6–9:30pm

Baseball/softball: 1–3pm (M) and 8–10pm (M)

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm

Boxing: 11am–2:45pm and 5–8:45pm

Canoe slalom: 2–5pm (M)

Cycling mountain bike: 3–5pm (M)

Diving: 3–4pm (M)

Equestrian: 5–10:40pm (M)

Fencing: 11:25am–3:20pm and 6–8:40pm (M)

Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm

Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm

Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)

Rowing: 8:30–12pm (M)

Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7:30pm

Sailing: 12–6pm

Shooting: 9am–4:30pm (M)

Soccer: 5–10:30pm

Surfing: 7am–2:20pm

Swimming: 10:30am–12:25pm (M) and 7–9:30pm

Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 7:30–10:30pm

Taekwondo: 10am–5pm and 7–10:30pm (M)

Tennis: 11am–8pm

Triathlon: 6:30–9:05am (M)

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm

Water polo: 10am–12:50pm, 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Wednesday, July 28

3×3 basketball: 5–7:10pm and 8:45–11:35pm (M)

Archery: 9:30am–1:35pm and 4–6:40pm

Artistic gymnastics: 7:15–10:10pm (M)

Badminton: 9am–2:30pm and 6–9:30pm

Baseball/softball: 12–3pm

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm

Boxing: 11am–2:45pm and 5–8:45pm

Canoe slalom: 1–4:45pm

Cycling road: 11:30–5:40pm (M)

Diving: 3–4pm (M)

Equestrian: 5:30–9:25pm (M)

Fencing: 10am–3:20pm and 6:30–8:40pm (M)

Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm

Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm

Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)

Rowing: 8:30–11:40pm (M)

Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7pm (M)

Sailing: 12–6pm

Shooting: 9am–4pm

Soccer: 5–10:30pm

Surfing: 8am–11:35pm (M)

Swimming: 10:30am–1:05pm (M) and 7–9:30pm

Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 3–6pm and 8–10pm

Tennis: 11am–8pm

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm

Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Thursday, July 29

Archery: 9:30am–1:25pm and 4–6:40pm

Artistic gymnastics: 7:50–10:05pm (M)

Badminton: 9am–3:30pm and 7–10pm

Baseball/softball: 7–10pm

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm

Boxing: 11am–2:10pm and 5–8:10pm

Canoe slalom: 2–4:45pm (M)

Cycling BMX racing: 10am–12pm

Fencing: 10:50am–4:25pm and 6:30–9:30pm (M)

Golf: 7:30am–4pm

Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm

Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm

Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)

Rowing: 8:30–11:50pm (M)

Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7:30pm

Sailing: 12–6pm

Shooting: 9am–4:55pm (M)

Surfing: TBD

Swimming: 10:30am–1:10pm (M) and 7–9:30pm

Table tennis: 11am–1pm, 3–5pm and 8–10:10pm (M)

Tennis: 11am–8pm

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm

Friday, July 30

Archery: 9:30am–11:15pm and 2:45–5:20pm (M)

Athletics: 9am–12:30pm and 7–9pm

Badminton: 9am–12:30pm (M) and 3:30–9:30pm (M)

Baseball/softball: 12–3pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm

Boxing: 11am–2:10pm and 5–8:10pm

Canoe slalom: 2–5pm (M)

Cycling BMX racing: 10am–12:20pm (M)

Diving: 3–5:30pm (M)

Equestrian: 8:30–11am and 5:30–8:10pm

Fencing: 10am–3:20pm and 6:30–8:40pm (M)

Golf: 7:30am–4pm

Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm

Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm

Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)

Rowing: 8:45–10:55pm (M)

Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7:30pm

Sailing: 12–6pm

Shooting: 9am–3pm (M)

Soccer: 5–11pm

Surfing: TBD

Swimming: 10:30am–12:10pm (M) and 7–9:30pm

Table tennis : 8–10:10pm (M)

Tennis: 12am–8pm (M)

Trampoline gymnastics: 1–3:30pm (M)

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm

Saturday, July 31

Archery: 9:30am–11:15pm and 2:45–5:20pm (M)

Athletics: 9am–12:30pm and 7–9:55pm (M)

Badminton: 9am–4pm and 6–11pm (M)

Baseball/softball: 12–3pm (M) and 7–10pm

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm

Boxing: 11am–1:55pm and 5–7:55pm

Cycling BMX racing: 10:10–12:20pm

Diving: 3–4:25pm

Equestrian: 8:30–11am

Fencing: 10am–3:20pm and 6:30–8:40pm (M)

Golf: 7:30am–4pm

Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm

Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm

Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)

Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7pm (M)

Sailing: 12–6pm (M)

Shooting: 9am–2:50pm (M) and 12–5:20pm (M)

Soccer: 5–11pm

Surfing: TBD

Swimming: 10:30am–12:20pm (M)

Tennis: 12am–8pm (M)

Trampoline gymnastics: 1–3:30pm (M)

Triathlon: 7:30–9:25pm (M)

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm

Water polo: 10am–12:50pm, 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Sunday, August 1

Artistic gymnastics: 5–8:10pm (M)

Athletics: 9:10am–12pm (M) and 7–9:55pm (M)

Badminton: 1–4pm and 8:30–11pm (M)

Baseball/softball: 12–3pm (M) and 7–10pm

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm

Boxing: 11am–1:40pm and 5–7:40pm

Cycling BMX freestyle: 10:10–12:25pm (M)

Diving: 3–4:25pm

Equestrian: 7:45–11:10am

Fencing: 9am–4pm and 6:30–9:20pm (M)

Golf: 7:30am–4:30pm (M)

Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm

Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm

Sailing: 12–6pm (M)

Shooting: 8:30am–1:15pm

Surfing: TBD

Swimming: 10:30am–12:25pm (M)

Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 7:30–10:30pm

Tennis: 12am–8pm (M)

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm

Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Weightlifting: 1:50–6pm and 7:50–10pm (M)

Week 3: Aug 2-8

Monday, August 2

Artistic gymnastics: 5–7:40pm (M)

Artistic swimming: 7:30–9:45pm

Athletics: 9am–11:55pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)

Badminton: 1–3:30pm (M) and 8–11pm (M)

Baseball/softball: 12–3pm (M) and 7–10pm

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm

Canoe sprint: 9:30am–1pm

Cycling track: 3:30–6:30pm (M)

Diving: 3–5:30pm

Equestrian: 5–10:25pm (M)

Fencing: 9am–4pm and 6:30–9:20pm (M)

Golf: 7:30am–4:30pm (M)

Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm

Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm

Sailing: 12–6pm (M)

Shooting: 8:30am–6pm (M)

Soccer: 5–11pm

Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 7:30–10:30pm

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm

Water polo: 10am–12:50pm, 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Weightlifting: 11:50–6pm and 7:50–10pm (M)

Tuesday, August 3

Artistic gymnastics: 5–7:25pm (M)

Artistic swimming: 7:30–9:30pm

Athletics: 9am–12:35pm (M) and 7–9:55pm (M)

Badminton: 1–3:30pm (M) and 8–11pm (M)

Baseball/softball: 7–10pm

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9–10:50am and 9–10:50pm

Boxing: 11am–1:40pm (M) and 5–7:40pm (M)

Canoe sprint: 9:30am–1:15pm (M)

Cycling track: 3:30–6:10pm (M)

Diving: 10–11:30pm and 3–4:30pm (M)

Equestrian: 7–10:45pm

Golf: 7:30am–4:30pm (M)

Handball: 9:30–11:30am, 1:15–3:15pm, 5–7pm and 8:45–10:45pm

Hockey: 10:30am–12:15pm and 7–8:45pm

Sailing: 2:30–4:55pm (M)

Sport climbing: 5–10:40pm

Soccer : 5–11pm

Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 7:30–10:30pm

Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 1–3pm, 5–7pm and 9:30–11:30pm

Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Weightlifting: 1:50–4pm and 7:50–10pm (M)

Wednesday, August 4

Artistic swimming: 7:30–9:05pm (M)

Athletics: 9am–12:25pm (M) and 6:30–10pm (M)

Baseball/softball: 12–3pm and 7–10pm

Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm

Beach volleyball: 9–10:50am and 9–10:50pm

Boxing: 2–4:10pm (M)

Canoe sprint: 9:30am–12:40pm

Cycling track: 3:30–7pm

Diving: 3–5:30pm

Equestrian: 7–9:40pm (M)

Golf: 7:30am–4pm

Handball: 9:30–11:30am, 1:15–3:15pm, 5–7pm and 8:45–10:45pm

Hockey: 10:30am–12:15pm and 7–8:45pm

Marathon swimming: 6:30–9:10am (M)

Sailing: 2:30–4:55pm (M)

Skateboarding: 9am–1:40pm (M)

Sport climbing: 5–10:40pm

Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 7:30–10:30pm

Volleyball: 9am–11pm, 1–3pm, 5–7pm and 9:30–11:30pm

Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Weightlifting: 1:50–4pm and 7:50–10pm (M)

Thursday, August 5

Athletics: 9am–3:05pm (M), 4:30–6:05pm (M) and 7–9:45pm (M)

Baseball/softball: 7–10pm

Basketball: 1:15–3:15pm and 8–10pm

Beach volleyball: 9–10:50am and 9–10:50pm

Boxing: 2–4:10pm (M)

Canoe sprint: 9:30am–1:05pm (M)

Cycling track: 3:30–6:50pm (M)

Diving: 10–11:25am and 3–4:25pm (M)

Golf: 7:30am–4pm

Handball: 5–7pm and 9–11pm

Hockey: 10:30am–12:15pm (M) and 7–9:10pm (M)

Karate: 10am–2:45pm and 5–9:40pm (M)

Marathon swimming: 6:30–9:10am (M)

Modern pentathlon: 1–7:30pm

Skateboarding: 9am–1:40pm (M)

Soccer: 5–8pm (M)

Sport climbing: 5:30–10:20pm (M)

Table tennis: 11am–2pm (M) and 7:30–10:40pm (M)

Volleyball: 1–3pm and 9–11pm

Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Schedule

Week 1: Aug 24–29

Tuesday, August 24

Opening ceremony: 8–11pm

Wednesday, Augsut 25

Cycling track: 10am–3:25pm (M)

Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–9:45pm

Swimming: 9–11:45am and 5–9:05pm (M)

Table tennis: 9am–2:20pm and 4–10pm

Wheelchair basketball: 9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm

Wheelchair fencing: 9am–2pm and 3:30–8:15pm (M)

Thursday, August 26

Cycling track: 10am–4:40pm (M)

Equestrian: 3–10:35pm (M)

3–10:35pm (M) Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–9:45pm

Powerlifting: 11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M)

11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M) Swimming: 9–11:25am and 5–8:35pm (M)

Table tennis: 9am–2:20pm and 4–10pm

Wheelchair basketball: 9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm

Wheelchair fencing: 9am–3:40pm and 5–9:45pm (M)

Friday, August 27

Archery: 9am–12pm and 2–5pm

9am–12pm and 2–5pm Athletics: 9:30am–12:50pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)

9:30am–12:50pm (M) and 7–10pm (M) Cycling track: 10am–4:30pm (M)

Equestrian: 3–10:20pm (M)

3–10:20pm (M) Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–9:45pm

Judo : 10:30am–1:30pm and 4–6:40pm (M)

10:30am–1:30pm and 4–6:40pm (M) Powerlifting: 11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M)

11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M) Rowing: 9:30am–12:10pm

9:30am–12:10pm Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm

10–11:30am, 2–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm Swimming: 9–11:10am and 5–8:30pm (M)

Table tennis: 9am–2:20pm and 4–10pm

Wheelchair basketball: 9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm

Wheelchair fencing: 8:30am–4pm and 5:30–9:15pm (M)

Wheelchair rugby: 11:30am–3:45pm and 5:30–9:45pm

Saturday, August 28

Archery: 9am–2:55pm and 5:30–9:55 (M)

9am–2:55pm and 5:30–9:55 (M) Athletics: 9:30am–12:50pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)

9:30am–12:50pm (M) and 7–10pm (M) Boccia: 9:30am–2:20pm and 4–8:50pm

9:30am–2:20pm and 4–8:50pm Cycling track: 10am–1:15pm (M)

Equestrian: 5–10:10pm

5–10:10pm Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–9:45pm

Judo : 10:30am–1:30pm and 4–6:40pm (M)

10:30am–1:30pm and 4–6:40pm (M) Powerlifting: 11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M)

11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M) Rowing: 9:30am–12:10pm

9:30am–12:10pm Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm

10–11:30am, 2–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm Swimming: 9–11:35am and 5–8:40pm (M)

Table tennis: 9am–3pm and 4:30–9:30pm (M)

Triathlon: 6:30–11am (M)

6:30–11am (M) Wheelchair basketball: 9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm

Wheelchair fencing: 9am–3pm and 4:30–9:15pm (M)

Wheelchair rugby: 11:30am–3:45pm and 5:30–9:45pm

Sunday, August 29

Archery: 9am–2:10pm and 5:30–8:55 (M)

9am–2:10pm and 5:30–8:55 (M) Athletics: 9:30am–12:50pm (M) and 7–10:05pm (M)

9:30am–12:50pm (M) and 7–10:05pm (M) Boccia: 9:30am–2:20pm and 4–8:50pm

9:30am–2:20pm and 4–8:50pm Equestrian: 6–8:45pm (M)

6–8:45pm (M) Football 5-a-side: 9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm

9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–9:45pm

Judo : 10:30am–2pm and 4:30–7:50pm (M)

10:30am–2pm and 4:30–7:50pm (M) Powerlifting: 11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M)

11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M) Rowing: 9:30am–12:20pm (M)

9:30am–12:20pm (M) Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm

10–11:30am, 2–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm Swimming: 9–11:35am and 5–8:25pm (M)

Table tennis: 10am–2pm (M) and 4–8pm (M)

Triathlon: 6:30–11:10am (M)

6:30–11:10am (M) Wheelchair basketball: 9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm

Wheelchair fencing: 8:30am–4pm and 5:30–9:15pm (M)

Wheelchair rugby: 2–4pm and 6–8:15pm (M)

Week 2: Aug 30–Sept 5

Monday, August 30

Archery: 9am–2:15pm (M) and 5:30–9:20pm (M)

Athletics: 9:30am–1pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)

Boccia: 9:30am–2:20pm and 4–8:50pm

Equestrian: 3–10:15pm (M)

Football 5-a-side: 9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm

9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–8:15pm

Powerlifting: 11am–2:20 (M) and 4:30–7:50 (M)

11am–2:20 (M) and 4:30–7:50 (M) Shooting: 8:30am–4:45pm (M)

Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2pm–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm

Swimming: 9–11:35am and 5–8:50pm (M)

Table tennis: 10am–2pm (M) and 4–8pm (M)

Wheelchair basketball: 9am–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm

Tuesday, August 31

Archery: 10am–2:15pm (M) and 5:30–9:20pm (M)

Athletics: 9:30am–12:45pm (M) and 7–10:05pm (M)

Boccia: 9:30am–2:20pm and 4–7:45pm

Cycling road: 8am–5:15pm (M)

Football 5-a-side: 9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm

9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm Goalball: 1:15–4:15pm and 5:45–8:45pm

Shooting: 9:30am–3:30pm (M)

Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2pm–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm

Swimming: 9–11:30am and 5–8:35pm (M)

Table tennis: 10am–2:30pm and 4:30–9pm

Wheelchair basketball: 9–10:45am, 12:30–4:30pm and 6:15–10:15pm

Wednesday, September 1

Athletics: 9:30am–12:40pm (M) and 7–9:50pm (M)

Badminton: 6–10pm

Boccia: 9:30am–1:25pm (M) and 3:15–7:45pm (M)

Cycling road: 9:30am–5:05pm (M)

Goalball: 1:15–4:15pm and 5:45–8:45pm

Shooting: 9:30am–2:45pm (M)

Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2pm–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm

Swimming: 9–11:20am and 5–8:40pm (M)

Table tennis: 10am–4pm and 5:30–9:30pm

Wheelchair basketball: 9–10:45am, 12:30–4:30pm and 6:15–10:15pm

Thursday, September 2

Archery: 10am–2:15pm and 5:30–7:55pm (M)

Athletics: 9:30am–12:55pm (M) and 7–10:05pm (M)

Badminton: 9am–9pm

Boccia: 9:30am–12:55pm and 2:25–7:45

Canoe sprint: 9:30am–11:40pm

Cycling road: 9:30am–4:45pm (M)

Football 5-a-side: 9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm

9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm Goalball: 1:15–4:15pm and 5:45–8:45pm

Shooting: 8:45am–4:45pm (M)

Sitting volleyball: 1:30pm–5pm and 6:30–10pm

Swimming: 9–11:35am (M) and 5–8:50pm (M)

Table tennis: 10am–3:30pm and 5–9pm (M)

Taekwondo: 10am–3pm and 5–10:10pm (M)

Wheelchair basketball: 12:30–4:30pm and 6:15–10:15pm

Friday, September 3

Archery: 10am–2:15pm and 5:30–9:55pm (M)

Athletics: 9:30am–12:55pm (M) and 7–9:55pm (M)

Badminton: 9am–9pm

Boccia: 9:30am–12:55pm and 2:25–7:35

Canoe sprint: 9:30am–12:10pm (M)

Cycling road: 9:30am–4:45pm (M)

Goalball: 1:15–4:15pm and 5:45–9:55pm (M)

Shooting: 9:30am–4:30pm (M)

Sitting volleyball: 1:30pm–7pm and 6:30–10pm

Swimming: 9–11:35am and 5–9pm (M)

Table tennis: 10am–3:30pm and 5–9pm (M)

Taekwondo: 10am–3pm and 5–10:10pm (M)

Wheelchair basketball: 12:30–4:30pm and 6:15–10:15pm

Saturday, September 4

Archery: 10am–12:40pm and 5:30–8:35pm (M)

Athletics: 9:30am–12:40pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)

Badminton: 9am–9pm (M)

Boccia: 9:30am–1:50pm (M) and 3:20–9:05pm (M)

Canoe sprint: 9:30am–12:30pm (M)

Football 5-a-side: 11:30am–1pm (M) and 5:30–7:35 (M)

Shooting: 9:30am–3:45pm (M)

Sitting volleyball: 2–10pm (M)

Taekwondo: 10am–3pm and 5–10:10pm (M)

Wheelchair basketball: 2:15–4pm and 5:45–10pm (M)

Sunday, September 5

Closing ceremony: 8–10:30pm

8–10:30pm Athletics: 6:30–11:30am (M)

Badminton: 9am–1pm (M)

Shooting: 9:30am–12:30pm (M)

Sitting volleyball: 10am–1pm (M)

For more information and details schedules, please visit the official Tokyo 2020 website here.