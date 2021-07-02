The Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Schedule at a Glance

The Games will go on. Whether or not spectators will be allowed in the venues of the Tokyo 2020 Games is still being decided, but you can still watch the action from home. Here is the complete overview of the Tokyo 2020 schedule, which spans from July 21 (two days before the opening ceremony) through September 5.
Skip ahead:
- Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games schedule
- Week 1: Jul 21–25
- Week 2: Jul 26–Aug 1
- Week 3: Aug 2–8
- Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games schedule
- Week 1: Aug 24–29
- Week 2: Aug 30–Sept 5
Note: Medal games are identified with an (M)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Schedule
Week 1: Jul 21–25
Wednesday, July 21
- Baseball/softball: 9am–5pm
- Soccer: 4:30–10:30pm
Thursday, July 22
- Baseball/softball: 9am–5pm
- Soccer: 4:30–10:30pm
Friday, July 23
- Opening ceremony: 8–11pm
- Archery: 9–11am and 1–3pm
- Rowing: 8:30am–12:10pm
Saturday, July 24
- 3×3 basketball: 10:15am–12:25pm, 2–15:50pm, 5:30–7:30pm and 9–10:50pm
- Archery: 9:30am–12:05pm and 2:15–5:25pm (M)
- Artistic gymnastics: 10am–12:30, 2:30–5pm and 7:30–10pm
- Badminton: 9am–2:30pm and 6–10pm
- Baseball/softball: 10am–4:30pm, 8–10pm
- Beach volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–22:50pm
- Boxing: 11am–2:30pm and 5–8:30pm
- Cycling road: 11am–6:15pm (M)
- Equestrian: 5–10:15pm
- Fencing: 9am–4:20pm and 6–10:10pm (M)
- Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm
- Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm and 6:30–10:45pm
- Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)
- Rowing: 8:30am–12:30pm
- Shooting: 8:30am–4:30pm (M)
- Soccer: 4:30–10:30pm
- Swimming: 7–9:30pm
- Table tennis: 9am–12:45pm, 2:15–5:15pm and 7:30–10:30pm
- Taekwondo: 10am–5pm and 7–10:30pm (M)
- Tennis: 11am–8pm
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm
- Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Weightligting: 9:50am–12pm and 1:50–4pm (M)
Sunday, July 25
- 3×3 basketball: 10:15am–12:25pm, 2–15:50pm, 5:30–7:30pm and 9–10:50pm
- Archery: 9:30am–11:05pm and 1:45–5:25pm (M)
- Artistic gymnastics: 10am–1:30pm, 3:10–6:45pm and 8:20–10pm
- Badminton: 10am–3:30pm and 6–9:30pm
- Baseball/softball: 10am–4:30pm, 8–10pm
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm
- Boxing: 11am–2:45pm and 5–9pm
- Canoe slalom: 1–4:45pm
- Cycling road: 1–5:35pm (M)
- Diving: 3–4pm (M)
- Equestrian: 7–10:15pm
- Fencing: 9am–4:20pm and 6–10:10pm (M)
- Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm
- Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm
- Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)
- Rowing: 9–11:40am
- Sailing: 12–6pm
- Shooting: 9am–4:30pm (M)
- Skateboarding: 9am–1:55pm (M)
- Soccer: 4:30–10:30pm
- Surfing: 7am–4:20pm
- Swimming: 10:30am–12:20pm (M) and 7–9:30pm
- Table tennis: 10am–12pm, 2–5:45pm and 8–10pm
- Taekwondo: 10am–5pm and 7–10:30pm (M)
- Tennis: 11am–8pm
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm
- Water polo: 10am–12:50pm, 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Weightlifting: 11:50am–2pm, 3:50–6pm (M) and 7:50–10pm (M)
Week 2: Jul 26–Aug 1
Monday, July 26
- 3×3 basketball: 10:15am–12:25pm, 2–15:50pm, 5:30–7:30pm and 9–10:50pm
- Archery: 9:30am–11:05pm and 1:45–5:25pm (M)
- Artistic gymnastics: 7–10:10pm (M)
- Badminton: 10am–3:30pm and 6–9:30pm
- Baseball/softball: 10am–4:30pm, 8–10pm
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm
- Boxing: 11am–2:45pm and 5–9pm
- Canoe slalom: 2–4:45pm (M)
- Cycling mountain bike: 3–5pm (M)
- Diving: 3–4pm (M)
- Fencing: 9am–4:20pm and 6–10:10pm (M)
- Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm
- Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm
- Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)
- Rowing: 9–11:20am
- Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7:30pm
- Sailing: 12–6pm
- Shooting: 9am–5:15pm (M)
- Skateboarding: 9am–1:55pm (M)
- Surfing: 7am–4:20pm
- Swimming: 10:30am–12:40pm (M) and 7–9:30pm
- Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 8–10:10pm (M)
- Taekwondo: 10am–5pm and 7–10:30pm (M)
- Tennis: 11am–8pm
- Triathlon: 6:30–9am (M)
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm
- Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Weighlifting: 1:50–4pm and 7:50–10pm (M)
Tuesday, July 27
- 3×3 basketball: 1:30–3:30pm, 5–6:50pm and 8:30–10:50pm
- Archery: 9:30am–1:35pm and 4–7:55pm
- Artistic gymnastics: 7:45–10:10pm (M)
- Badminton: 10am–3:30pm and 6–9:30pm
- Baseball/softball: 1–3pm (M) and 8–10pm (M)
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm
- Boxing: 11am–2:45pm and 5–8:45pm
- Canoe slalom: 2–5pm (M)
- Cycling mountain bike: 3–5pm (M)
- Diving: 3–4pm (M)
- Equestrian: 5–10:40pm (M)
- Fencing: 11:25am–3:20pm and 6–8:40pm (M)
- Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm
- Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm
- Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)
- Rowing: 8:30–12pm (M)
- Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7:30pm
- Sailing: 12–6pm
- Shooting: 9am–4:30pm (M)
- Soccer: 5–10:30pm
- Surfing: 7am–2:20pm
- Swimming: 10:30am–12:25pm (M) and 7–9:30pm
- Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 7:30–10:30pm
- Taekwondo: 10am–5pm and 7–10:30pm (M)
- Tennis: 11am–8pm
- Triathlon: 6:30–9:05am (M)
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm
- Water polo: 10am–12:50pm, 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Weighlifting: 11:50–2pm, 3:50–6pm (M) and 7:50–10pm (M)
Wednesday, July 28
- 3×3 basketball: 5–7:10pm and 8:45–11:35pm (M)
- Archery: 9:30am–1:35pm and 4–6:40pm
- Artistic gymnastics: 7:15–10:10pm (M)
- Badminton: 9am–2:30pm and 6–9:30pm
- Baseball/softball: 12–3pm
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm
- Boxing: 11am–2:45pm and 5–8:45pm
- Canoe slalom: 1–4:45pm
- Cycling road: 11:30–5:40pm (M)
- Diving: 3–4pm (M)
- Equestrian: 5:30–9:25pm (M)
- Fencing: 10am–3:20pm and 6:30–8:40pm (M)
- Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm
- Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm
- Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)
- Rowing: 8:30–11:40pm (M)
- Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7pm (M)
- Sailing: 12–6pm
- Shooting: 9am–4pm
- Soccer: 5–10:30pm
- Surfing: 8am–11:35pm (M)
- Swimming: 10:30am–1:05pm (M) and 7–9:30pm
- Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 3–6pm and 8–10pm
- Tennis: 11am–8pm
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm
- Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Weighlifting: 1:30–4pm and 7:50–10pm (M)
Thursday, July 29
- Archery: 9:30am–1:25pm and 4–6:40pm
- Artistic gymnastics: 7:50–10:05pm (M)
- Badminton: 9am–3:30pm and 7–10pm
- Baseball/softball: 7–10pm
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm
- Boxing: 11am–2:10pm and 5–8:10pm
- Canoe slalom: 2–4:45pm (M)
- Cycling BMX racing: 10am–12pm
- Fencing: 10:50am–4:25pm and 6:30–9:30pm (M)
- Golf: 7:30am–4pm
- Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm
- Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm
- Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)
- Rowing: 8:30–11:50pm (M)
- Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7:30pm
- Sailing: 12–6pm
- Shooting: 9am–4:55pm (M)
- Surfing: TBD
- Swimming: 10:30am–1:10pm (M) and 7–9:30pm
- Table tennis: 11am–1pm, 3–5pm and 8–10:10pm (M)
- Tennis: 11am–8pm
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm
- Water polo: 10am–12:50pm, 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
Friday, July 30
- Archery: 9:30am–11:15pm and 2:45–5:20pm (M)
- Athletics: 9am–12:30pm and 7–9pm
- Badminton: 9am–12:30pm (M) and 3:30–9:30pm (M)
- Baseball/softball: 12–3pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm
- Boxing: 11am–2:10pm and 5–8:10pm
- Canoe slalom: 2–5pm (M)
- Cycling BMX racing: 10am–12:20pm (M)
- Diving: 3–5:30pm (M)
- Equestrian: 8:30–11am and 5:30–8:10pm
- Fencing: 10am–3:20pm and 6:30–8:40pm (M)
- Golf: 7:30am–4pm
- Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm
- Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm
- Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)
- Rowing: 8:45–10:55pm (M)
- Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7:30pm
- Sailing: 12–6pm
- Shooting: 9am–3pm (M)
- Soccer: 5–11pm
- Surfing: TBD
- Swimming: 10:30am–12:10pm (M) and 7–9:30pm
- Table tennis: 8–10:10pm (M)
- Tennis: 12am–8pm (M)
- Trampoline gymnastics: 1–3:30pm (M)
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm
- Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
Saturday, July 31
- Archery: 9:30am–11:15pm and 2:45–5:20pm (M)
- Athletics: 9am–12:30pm and 7–9:55pm (M)
- Badminton: 9am–4pm and 6–11pm (M)
- Baseball/softball: 12–3pm (M) and 7–10pm
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm
- Boxing: 11am–1:55pm and 5–7:55pm
- Cycling BMX racing: 10:10–12:20pm
- Diving: 3–4:25pm
- Equestrian: 8:30–11am
- Fencing: 10am–3:20pm and 6:30–8:40pm (M)
- Golf: 7:30am–4pm
- Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm
- Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm
- Judo: 11am–2:30pm and 5–7:50pm (M)
- Rugby: 9am–12pm and 4:30–7pm (M)
- Sailing: 12–6pm (M)
- Shooting: 9am–2:50pm (M) and 12–5:20pm (M)
- Soccer: 5–11pm
- Surfing: TBD
- Swimming: 10:30am–12:20pm (M)
- Tennis: 12am–8pm (M)
- Trampoline gymnastics: 1–3:30pm (M)
- Triathlon: 7:30–9:25pm (M)
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm
- Water polo: 10am–12:50pm, 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Weightlifting: 11:50am–2pm, 3:50–6pm (M) and 7:50–10pm (M)
Sunday, August 1
- Artistic gymnastics: 5–8:10pm (M)
- Athletics: 9:10am–12pm (M) and 7–9:55pm (M)
- Badminton: 1–4pm and 8:30–11pm (M)
- Baseball/softball: 12–3pm (M) and 7–10pm
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm
- Boxing: 11am–1:40pm and 5–7:40pm
- Cycling BMX freestyle: 10:10–12:25pm (M)
- Diving: 3–4:25pm
- Equestrian: 7:45–11:10am
- Fencing: 9am–4pm and 6:30–9:20pm (M)
- Golf: 7:30am–4:30pm (M)
- Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm
- Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm
- Sailing: 12–6pm (M)
- Shooting: 8:30am–1:15pm
- Surfing: TBD
- Swimming: 10:30am–12:25pm (M)
- Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 7:30–10:30pm
- Tennis: 12am–8pm (M)
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm
- Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Weightlifting: 1:50–6pm and 7:50–10pm (M)
- Wrestling: 11am–1pm (M) and 6:15–7:15pm
Week 3: Aug 2-8
Monday, August 2
- Artistic gymnastics: 5–7:40pm (M)
- Artistic swimming: 7:30–9:45pm
- Athletics: 9am–11:55pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)
- Badminton: 1–3:30pm (M) and 8–11pm (M)
- Baseball/softball: 12–3pm (M) and 7–10pm
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9am–11:50pm, 3–5:50pm and 8–10:50pm
- Canoe sprint: 9:30am–1pm
- Cycling track: 3:30–6:30pm (M)
- Diving: 3–5:30pm
- Equestrian: 5–10:25pm (M)
- Fencing: 9am–4pm and 6:30–9:20pm (M)
- Golf: 7:30am–4:30pm (M)
- Handball: 9am–12:30pm, 2:15–5:45pm and 7:30–11pm
- Hockey: 9:30am–1:45pm, 6:30–10:45pm
- Sailing: 12–6pm (M)
- Shooting: 8:30am–6pm (M)
- Soccer: 5–11pm
- Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 7:30–10:30pm
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 2:20–6:10pm and 7:40–11:30pm
- Water polo: 10am–12:50pm, 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Weightlifting: 11:50–6pm and 7:50–10pm (M)
- Wrestling: 11am–1:30pm (M) and 6:15–10pm
Tuesday, August 3
- Artistic gymnastics: 5–7:25pm (M)
- Artistic swimming: 7:30–9:30pm
- Athletics: 9am–12:35pm (M) and 7–9:55pm (M)
- Badminton: 1–3:30pm (M) and 8–11pm (M)
- Baseball/softball: 7–10pm
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9–10:50am and 9–10:50pm
- Boxing: 11am–1:40pm (M) and 5–7:40pm (M)
- Canoe sprint: 9:30am–1:15pm (M)
- Cycling track: 3:30–6:10pm (M)
- Diving: 10–11:30pm and 3–4:30pm (M)
- Equestrian: 7–10:45pm
- Golf: 7:30am–4:30pm (M)
- Handball: 9:30–11:30am, 1:15–3:15pm, 5–7pm and 8:45–10:45pm
- Hockey: 10:30am–12:15pm and 7–8:45pm
- Sailing: 2:30–4:55pm (M)
- Sport climbing: 5–10:40pm
- Soccer: 5–11pm
- Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 7:30–10:30pm
- Volleyball: 9am–12:50pm, 1–3pm, 5–7pm and 9:30–11:30pm
- Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Weightlifting: 1:50–4pm and 7:50–10pm (M)
- Wrestling: 11am–1:30pm (M) and 6:15–10pm
Wednesday, August 4
- Artistic swimming: 7:30–9:05pm (M)
- Athletics: 9am–12:25pm (M) and 6:30–10pm (M)
- Baseball/softball: 12–3pm and 7–10pm
- Basketball: 10am–12pm, 1:40–3:40pm, 5:20–7:20pm and 9–11pm
- Beach volleyball: 9–10:50am and 9–10:50pm
- Boxing: 2–4:10pm (M)
- Canoe sprint: 9:30am–12:40pm
- Cycling track: 3:30–7pm
- Diving: 3–5:30pm
- Equestrian: 7–9:40pm (M)
- Golf: 7:30am–4pm
- Handball: 9:30–11:30am, 1:15–3:15pm, 5–7pm and 8:45–10:45pm
- Hockey: 10:30am–12:15pm and 7–8:45pm
- Marathon swimming: 6:30–9:10am (M)
- Sailing: 2:30–4:55pm (M)
- Skateboarding: 9am–1:40pm (M)
- Sport climbing: 5–10:40pm
- Table tennis: 10am–1pm, 2:30–5:30pm and 7:30–10:30pm
- Volleyball: 9am–11pm, 1–3pm, 5–7pm and 9:30–11:30pm
- Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Weightlifting: 1:50–4pm and 7:50–10pm (M)
- Wrestling: 11am–1:30pm (M) and 6:15–10pm (M)
Thursday, August 5
- Athletics: 9am–3:05pm (M), 4:30–6:05pm (M) and 7–9:45pm (M)
- Baseball/softball: 7–10pm
- Basketball: 1:15–3:15pm and 8–10pm
- Beach volleyball: 9–10:50am and 9–10:50pm
- Boxing: 2–4:10pm (M)
- Canoe sprint: 9:30am–1:05pm (M)
- Cycling track: 3:30–6:50pm (M)
- Diving: 10–11:25am and 3–4:25pm (M)
- Golf: 7:30am–4pm
- Handball: 5–7pm and 9–11pm
- Hockey: 10:30am–12:15pm (M) and 7–9:10pm (M)
- Karate: 10am–2:45pm and 5–9:40pm (M)
- Marathon swimming: 6:30–9:10am (M)
- Modern pentathlon: 1–7:30pm
- Skateboarding: 9am–1:40pm (M)
- Soccer: 5–8pm (M)
- Sport climbing: 5:30–10:20pm (M)
- Table tennis: 11am–2pm (M) and 7:30–10:40pm (M)
- Volleyball: 1–3pm and 9–11pm
- Water polo: 2–4:50pm and 6:20–9:10pm
- Wrestling: 11am–1:30pm (M) and 6:15–10pm
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Schedule
Week 1: Aug 24–29
Tuesday, August 24
- Opening ceremony: 8–11pm
Wednesday, Augsut 25
- Cycling track: 10am–3:25pm (M)
- Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–9:45pm
- Swimming: 9–11:45am and 5–9:05pm (M)
- Table tennis: 9am–2:20pm and 4–10pm
- Wheelchair basketball: 9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm
- Wheelchair fencing: 9am–2pm and 3:30–8:15pm (M)
- Wheelchair rugby: 11:30am–3:45pm and 5:30–9:45pm
Thursday, August 26
- Cycling track: 10am–4:40pm (M)
- Equestrian: 3–10:35pm (M)
- Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–9:45pm
- Powerlifting: 11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M)
- Swimming: 9–11:25am and 5–8:35pm (M)
- Table tennis: 9am–2:20pm and 4–10pm
- Wheelchair basketball: 9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm
- Wheelchair fencing: 9am–3:40pm and 5–9:45pm (M)
- Wheelchair rugby: 11:30am–3:45pm and 5:30–9:45pm
Friday, August 27
- Archery: 9am–12pm and 2–5pm
- Athletics: 9:30am–12:50pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)
- Cycling track: 10am–4:30pm (M)
- Equestrian: 3–10:20pm (M)
- Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–9:45pm
- Judo: 10:30am–1:30pm and 4–6:40pm (M)
- Powerlifting: 11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M)
- Rowing: 9:30am–12:10pm
- Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm
- Swimming: 9–11:10am and 5–8:30pm (M)
- Table tennis: 9am–2:20pm and 4–10pm
- Wheelchair basketball: 9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm
- Wheelchair fencing: 8:30am–4pm and 5:30–9:15pm (M)
- Wheelchair rugby: 11:30am–3:45pm and 5:30–9:45pm
- Wheelchair tennis: 11am–8pm
Saturday, August 28
- Archery: 9am–2:55pm and 5:30–9:55 (M)
- Athletics: 9:30am–12:50pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)
- Boccia: 9:30am–2:20pm and 4–8:50pm
- Cycling track: 10am–1:15pm (M)
- Equestrian: 5–10:10pm
- Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–9:45pm
- Judo: 10:30am–1:30pm and 4–6:40pm (M)
- Powerlifting: 11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M)
- Rowing: 9:30am–12:10pm
- Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm
- Swimming: 9–11:35am and 5–8:40pm (M)
- Table tennis: 9am–3pm and 4:30–9:30pm (M)
- Triathlon: 6:30–11am (M)
- Wheelchair basketball: 9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm
- Wheelchair fencing: 9am–3pm and 4:30–9:15pm (M)
- Wheelchair rugby: 11:30am–3:45pm and 5:30–9:45pm
- Wheelchair tennis: 11am–8pm
Sunday, August 29
- Archery: 9am–2:10pm and 5:30–8:55 (M)
- Athletics: 9:30am–12:50pm (M) and 7–10:05pm (M)
- Boccia: 9:30am–2:20pm and 4–8:50pm
- Equestrian: 6–8:45pm (M)
- Football 5-a-side: 9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm
- Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–9:45pm
- Judo: 10:30am–2pm and 4:30–7:50pm (M)
- Powerlifting: 11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm (M)
- Rowing: 9:30am–12:20pm (M)
- Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm
- Swimming: 9–11:35am and 5–8:25pm (M)
- Table tennis: 10am–2pm (M) and 4–8pm (M)
- Triathlon: 6:30–11:10am (M)
- Wheelchair basketball: 9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm
- Wheelchair fencing: 8:30am–4pm and 5:30–9:15pm (M)
- Wheelchair rugby: 2–4pm and 6–8:15pm (M)
- Wheelchair tennis: 11am–8pm
Week 2: Aug 30–Sept 5
Monday, August 30
- Archery: 9am–2:15pm (M) and 5:30–9:20pm (M)
- Athletics: 9:30am–1pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)
- Boccia: 9:30am–2:20pm and 4–8:50pm
- Equestrian: 3–10:15pm (M)
- Football 5-a-side: 9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm
- Goalball: 9–11:45am, 1:15–4pm and 5:30–8:15pm
- Powerlifting: 11am–2:20 (M) and 4:30–7:50 (M)
- Shooting: 8:30am–4:45pm (M)
- Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2pm–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm
- Swimming: 9–11:35am and 5–8:50pm (M)
- Table tennis: 10am–2pm (M) and 4–8pm (M)
- Wheelchair basketball: 9am–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm
- Wheelchair tennis: 11am–8pm
Tuesday, August 31
- Archery: 10am–2:15pm (M) and 5:30–9:20pm (M)
- Athletics: 9:30am–12:45pm (M) and 7–10:05pm (M)
- Boccia: 9:30am–2:20pm and 4–7:45pm
- Cycling road: 8am–5:15pm (M)
- Football 5-a-side: 9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm
- Goalball: 1:15–4:15pm and 5:45–8:45pm
- Shooting: 9:30am–3:30pm (M)
- Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2pm–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm
- Swimming: 9–11:30am and 5–8:35pm (M)
- Table tennis: 10am–2:30pm and 4:30–9pm
- Wheelchair basketball: 9–10:45am, 12:30–4:30pm and 6:15–10:15pm
- Wheelchair tennis: 12pm–8pm
Wednesday, September 1
- Athletics: 9:30am–12:40pm (M) and 7–9:50pm (M)
- Badminton: 6–10pm
- Boccia: 9:30am–1:25pm (M) and 3:15–7:45pm (M)
- Cycling road: 9:30am–5:05pm (M)
- Goalball: 1:15–4:15pm and 5:45–8:45pm
- Shooting: 9:30am–2:45pm (M)
- Sitting volleyball: 10–11:30am, 2pm–3:30pm and 6:30–10pm
- Swimming: 9–11:20am and 5–8:40pm (M)
- Table tennis: 10am–4pm and 5:30–9:30pm
- Wheelchair basketball: 9–10:45am, 12:30–4:30pm and 6:15–10:15pm
- Wheelchair tennis: 11am–8pm (M)
Thursday, September 2
- Archery: 10am–2:15pm and 5:30–7:55pm (M)
- Athletics: 9:30am–12:55pm (M) and 7–10:05pm (M)
- Badminton: 9am–9pm
- Boccia: 9:30am–12:55pm and 2:25–7:45
- Canoe sprint: 9:30am–11:40pm
- Cycling road: 9:30am–4:45pm (M)
- Football 5-a-side: 9am–1pm, 4:30–6pm and 7:30–9pm
- Goalball: 1:15–4:15pm and 5:45–8:45pm
- Shooting: 8:45am–4:45pm (M)
- Sitting volleyball: 1:30pm–5pm and 6:30–10pm
- Swimming: 9–11:35am (M) and 5–8:50pm (M)
- Table tennis: 10am–3:30pm and 5–9pm (M)
- Taekwondo: 10am–3pm and 5–10:10pm (M)
- Wheelchair basketball: 12:30–4:30pm and 6:15–10:15pm
- Wheelchair tennis: 12pm–8pm (M)
Friday, September 3
- Archery: 10am–2:15pm and 5:30–9:55pm (M)
- Athletics: 9:30am–12:55pm (M) and 7–9:55pm (M)
- Badminton: 9am–9pm
- Boccia: 9:30am–12:55pm and 2:25–7:35
- Canoe sprint: 9:30am–12:10pm (M)
- Cycling road: 9:30am–4:45pm (M)
- Goalball: 1:15–4:15pm and 5:45–9:55pm (M)
- Shooting: 9:30am–4:30pm (M)
- Sitting volleyball: 1:30pm–7pm and 6:30–10pm
- Swimming: 9–11:35am and 5–9pm (M)
- Table tennis: 10am–3:30pm and 5–9pm (M)
- Taekwondo: 10am–3pm and 5–10:10pm (M)
- Wheelchair basketball: 12:30–4:30pm and 6:15–10:15pm
- Wheelchair tennis: 12pm–6pm (M)
Saturday, September 4
- Archery: 10am–12:40pm and 5:30–8:35pm (M)
- Athletics: 9:30am–12:40pm (M) and 7–10pm (M)
- Badminton: 9am–9pm (M)
- Boccia: 9:30am–1:50pm (M) and 3:20–9:05pm (M)
- Canoe sprint: 9:30am–12:30pm (M)
- Football 5-a-side: 11:30am–1pm (M) and 5:30–7:35 (M)
- Shooting: 9:30am–3:45pm (M)
- Sitting volleyball: 2–10pm (M)
- Taekwondo: 10am–3pm and 5–10:10pm (M)
- Wheelchair basketball: 2:15–4pm and 5:45–10pm (M)
- Wheelchair tennis: 12–6pm (M)
Sunday, September 5
- Closing ceremony: 8–10:30pm
- Athletics: 6:30–11:30am (M)
- Badminton: 9am–1pm (M)
- Shooting: 9:30am–12:30pm (M)
- Sitting volleyball: 10am–1pm (M)
- Wheelchair basketball: 10am–2:30pm (M)
For more information and details schedules, please visit the official Tokyo 2020 website here.