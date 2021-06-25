Health Experts Raise Concerns As Fans Given Green Light To Attend Tokyo 2020

News in Japan has once again been dominated by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games this week, which is now just one month away. Domestic spectators will, for the time being at least, be allowed in stadiums to watch the events unfold. On Tuesday, it seemed that drinking alcohol would also be permitted at the venues. Following a public backlash, however, that idea was scrapped. The stress of the situation appears to be getting to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as she was hospitalized due to severe fatigue.

Two Ugandan athletes, meanwhile, tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Japan. There was good news for tennis player Naomi Osaka as it was confirmed that she won’t have to speak to the press during the Tokyo 2020 Games. In non-Olympic related sports news, boxer Naoya Inoue and baseball player Shohei Ohtani continue to enhance their reputations. Nadeshiko footballer Kumi Yokoyama came out publicly as transgender and was subsequently praised by US President Joe Biden. And the Supreme Court ruled that married couples must adopt one surname.

Tokyo 2020 Will Have Spectators at Stadiums

After months of uncertainty, we’ve finally had a decision. Domestic spectators will be allowed in stadiums to watch the Olympic and Paralympics Games. That is, of course, unless there’s a significant spike in coronavirus cases before then. Prior to the news becoming official, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga revealed there’s still a chance that competitions could be held without fans. “If a state of emergency is declared that may be a possibility. We won’t hesitate to ban spectators to ensure safety and security,” he said. Attendance will be capped at 10,000 per venue or 50 percent of the stadium’s capacity – whichever figure is lowest. A lottery will be held among ticket holders to determine who gets to go to the opening and closing ceremonies as well as events in eight sports as the number of tickets sold exceeds the current available capacity. Everyone must wear a mask and refrain from cheering.