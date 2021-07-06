We’re bringing all the exciting things to do in Tokyo for the late rainy season this week. Whether you want to get lost in teamLab Planets’ new man-made flower garden, catch up with the latest digital art trend at CrypTokyo or network with Kumo Collective’s freshest young creatives, this weekend offers something for everyone. Unless it rains — in which case we suggest you hole up from the city buzz and channel your inner chef with these stay-at-home Japanese recipes.

1. Kumo Collective: Float Propelled by young artists of Tokyo, Kumo (meaning “cloud”) Collective celebrates all the creative expressions and unique personalities blooming in the city’s urban art scene. Creating an artistic hub is at the very heart of Kumo, as can be seen from their statement: “One cloud, floating in the midst of many, bringing new winds, changing tides.” The group’s latest project, entitled Float, embodies the philosophy and invites you to know more about the talents behind this platform through exhibitions, live performances and pop-ups.

When: Jul 10 from 3pm

Where: Berry, 1-3-9 Kamimeguro, Meguro-ku

2. CrypTokyo NFT Art Exhibition With galleries reopening in Tokyo, new and exciting exhibitions are certainly lining up, but nothing is gaining as much momentum this season as the NFT (Non-fungible Token) art show CrypTokyo. The mind-scratching exhibition makes its first debut at Harajuku’s UltraSuperNew Gallery. Curated by Blockchain Art Exchange (BAE), the multi-sensory show tells the history of NFT, from flashy GIFs to present-day concept style that continues to boggle the global community. CrypTokyo features NFT art from creative icons in and out of Japan: Yasumasa Yonehara, Ichi Hatano, Beeple, Botchy-Botchy and Maxim from The Prodigy. Visitors will be able to view artwork from digital canvases, making this the perfect intersection for art lovers and tech geeks alike. When: Until Jul 17

Where: UltraSuperNew Gallery, 1-1-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

3. TeamLab Planets’ New Garden Area TeamLab Planets is celebrating its third anniversary with an expansion: a new Garden Area consisting of two flower-themed artwork spaces. The orchid garden, otherwise known as the “floating flower garden,” immerses visitors in over 13,000 three-dimensional epiphytic orchids that bloom mid-air. Suspended from above, the flowers descend as you wander around. Different scents fill the space and change between morning, day and night. The interactive moss garden is filled with egg-shaped capsules that are sensitive to outside stimulation. When touched or blown by the wind, these ovoids wither, rise back and emits a specific light color. An immersive — if not otherworldly — experience that blurs the line between body and artwork, the Garden Area opens on Jul 2. Where: TeamLab Planets, 6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku

4. New National Theatre Tokyo: Carmen Ballet The grand theatre calms down as the dramatic story unrolls. The impetuous and hedonistic Carmen, a cigarette factory worker, sings her unforgettable prelude. To her declaration, “Love is a rebellious bird that none can tame,” she seduces a young soldier, Don José, before promptly moving on to bullfighter Escamillo. In this highly-anticipated performance, Spanish director Alex Olle, with his bold ideas, joins artistic director Ono Kazushi to capture the sensuality of these characters. Together with Murakami Toshiaki as Don José, French mezzo-soprano Stéphanie d’Oustrac takes the protagonist role to set the stage alight with the chaotic Spanish love story. When: Jul 3–19

Where: New National Theatre, Tokyo, 1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya-ku

Enter the whimsical mindscape of Tokyo-based visual artist Dennis Sun. Curiously dreamlike and vibrant, Sun’s works ruminate on footprints of childhood memory. One moment, it’s a red-nosed clown with a star-studded jester’s hat. The next, it’s a violent frenzy of anthropomorphic figures with their uncanny stares. There’s somewhat a muted sense of déjà vu and confusion as you stare into his works — a camaraderie between a child and their imaginary friends relived. For the Filipino artist, art is a vehicle for internal monologue and self-discovery. In his upcoming Pieces of Dreams exhibition, the sunny creatures stalk, sits and merry around the canvas, making it a trippy stroll down memory lane.

When: Until Jul 9

Where: Kouyama Garden, 3-1-21 Koyama, Nerima-ku

6. Shiriagari-san, Hokusai-san—Show Time, with a Giggle! Known for his dark humor and satirical twists, manga artist Kotobuki Shiriagari isn’t reluctant to give absurd interpretations to ukiyo-e painter Katsushika Hokusai’s masterpieces. It’s a homage to the Japanese pioneer and a playful jab at his well-known artworks. Full of mischief and lacking in common sense, it’s an eyebrow-raising way to get familiar with both Hokusai’s iconic and lesser-known paintings. In addition to 36 gag strips of Shiriagari’s returning comical renditions, his newer works such as Blue Fuji and Ruri Fuji, alongside replicas of Hokusai’s prints will also be on display. When: Until Jul 10

Where: Sumida Hokusai Museum, 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku 7. Chance Market at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya Chance Market is the new kid on the sustainability block. The little venue at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya comes alive with three types of market. In the “Chance Flower,” florists beautifully arrange three-flower bouquets using unsold and discarded stems. With a pay-what-you-want system, you can further shop with ease knowing every purchase will be donated to the Shibuya Ward Medical Association. For anyone planning to do their weekly grocery haul, “Chance Vege & Fruit” sells fresh produce by local producers with a playful twist. Already wrapped inside the packaging, you won’t know what you’re getting until after you’ve paid and opened them. The “Chance Craft” offers a fresh selection of products that tell stories from individual artists. When: Until Jul 11

Where: Tokyu Plaza Shibuya 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku 8. Bitter Nest Exhibition Bitter Nest gathers a trans-generational group of American artists whose works act as social intersections between culture, history and art from the past half-century. For example, Genesis Belanger’s unearthly pop art mirrors his exploration of the psychological dialogue between power and anxiety. Painter Emily Mae Smith, too, grounds her creativity in queer, racial, decolonization and feminist issues. Other artists, including Nina Chanel Abney, Chiffon Thomas and Judy Chicago, seamlessly rewrite the narrative on multilayered homophobia, exclusion and muted oppression. The exhibition’s title Bitter Nest is borrowed from mixed media artist Faith Ringgold’s painted narrative quilt series. When: Until Jul 17

Where: Perrotin Tokyo, 6-6-9 Roppongi, Minato-ku 9. Hideki Yamamoto: The Beauty of Sensible Tableware Based in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Hideki Yamamoto finds beauty in simplicity — or in “subtraction,” as the ceramic master prefers to call it. He is best known for his deep black glaze, which took him a long period of trials and errors to perfect. Called kuroyu, the method involves a firing process that allows the texture of the soil to transform. Inspired by nature and Zen philosophy, Yamamoto’s ceramics are easily recognizable by their sophisticated metal-like surface. His plates, vases and tablewares all at once look rustic and gentle — a vessel with a mysterious charm that echoes his aesthetic of reduction. The bare beauty allows room for food or flower to take center stage, making his works a popular choice for chefs and other artists alike. The exhibition will display a few of Yamamoto’s creations and art pieces that are available for purchase. When: Until Jul 21

Where: Huls Gallery Tokyo, 6-4-10 Akasaka, Minato-ku 10. Tokyu Plaza Shibuya Art Exhibition: Dawn Curated by Mami Hidaka, Tokyu Plaza Shibuya will display a series of full-scale artworks that are inspired by the memories of those living in Tokyo and the emotions it conjures. The theme of ‘dawn’ directs to a metaphor. Like a threshold between night and day, the art exhibition nudges to the beginning of a new era. From Kaoru Hirano’s mystifying installation made from painstakingly deconstructed threads and old clothes to Emi Mizukami’s haunting oil paintings, these artists depict the muted loneliness of city dwellers. Altogether, their stories will resonate with many of us, too. In addition to the exhibition, a collaboration shop with the popular lifestyle magazine Brutus will be held. When: Until Jul 22

Where: Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku 11. Ewelina Skowronska: Voices from the Inside “When a woman thinks alone she thinks evil,” reads the Hammer of Witches. Shinto female priests and European witches in the middle ages were once oppressed due to intense patriarchy and fear, morphing into mania. Tokyo-based Polish artist Ewelina Skowronska relives this narrative and the depth behind their stories in her exhibition Voices from the Inside. Known to explore gender, identity and the female body through her ceramic sculptures and prints, Skowronska uses experimental airbrush techniques to further examine the cultural and mythological significance of shamans and witches. Once an outlier of their community, they have now resurfaced as symbols of feminism and sexual liberation. Carnal and provoking, Skowronska centers her exhibition on the spiritual and cultural elements of the female anatomy. When: Until Jul 27

Where: The Knot Tokyo Shinjuku, 4-31-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku 12. Kazumi Nakamura Exhibition Kazumi Nakamura’s oeuvre morphs into bodies of work throughout his life, yet his practice maintains a critical commitment to abstraction. For his third solo exhibition at Blum & Poe Tokyo, Nakamura strays away from his preference for canvasses and relies on paper to procure paintings of consistent compositional structure. With thick paint and ragged, expressive brushstrokes, Nakamura’s pieces traverse between three and two-dimensionality. On display, too, are exclusive early examples of his “Y-shape” — referring to the symbolism of his earlier work and the Diagonal Grid series made in the 1980s. The artist once described these alluring collections as “social semantics.” When: Until Aug 7

Where: Blum & Poe Tokyo, 1-14-34 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

13. Haroshi Solo Exhibition: I Versus I Artist and designer Haroshi recycles skateboard decks and transforms them into sculptures that span from pop installations, Japanese toys and classic graphics. It’s a completely self-taught carving and shaping technique he’s perfected since 2003. His collaborations with street brands and BATB trophies set him on par with other groundbreaking artists in modern culture. His iconic method, however, is heavily inspired by 12th-century Buddhist sculptor Unkei, who would place a crystal ball inside his Buddha statues. Likewise, Hamoshi considers putting the broken scrap wood into the core of the piece as giving them a “soul”. I versus I exhibition will follow his past successful exhibition tours in and outside Japan.

When: Jul 10–Aug 8

Where: Nanzuka Underground, 3-30-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

14. Uchu Nanchara Kotetsu-kun x TeNQ Space-themed entertainment museum TeNQ will team up with Uchu Nanchara Kotetsu-kun this summer for a wholesome family-friendly event. Known for their cute characters and humorous, light-hearted dialogues, the popular kids’ anime chronicles Kotetsu-kun and his friends, who aspire to be astronauts, at the Animal Space Academy. There’s the dice stamp rally, where you go on a real-life treasure hunt. If you ‘enroll’ in the Space Academy and work your way through a card-type worksheet, you’ll get a “Space Academy Certificate of Completion”. The museum proves that no one is too young — or too old — to get a degree. Kotetsu-kun will welcome you in the science area during certain periods of the day, too, so make sure you don’t leave without taking a picture with him.

When: Jul 3–Aug 31

Where: Space Museum TeNQ, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku

15. Natsu-Puro 2021 Summer Festival There is always something cute and pink for everyone at Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, also known as Sanrio Puroland. The family-friendly theme park invites fans to join the special summer festival “Natsu-Puro 2021” for a wholesome get-together. The festival brings fun activities with great food to combat the summer heat. There’s the famous Meat & Cheese Festival for a protein-loaded feast before you move on to the on-site shows and attractions. Anyone can see the Hello Kitty and Sanrio characters dance to popular summer songs and parade around in traditional yukata. Before the night ends, Hello Kitty and her friends will perform a new after-hours live show, so be sure not to miss them, too. When: Jul 9–Aug 31

Where: Sanrio Puroland, 1-31 Ochiai, Tama

Since its opening in 2012, d47 Museum is all about giving the spotlight to 47 Japanese prefectures through showcasing the region’s unique product designs and craftsmanship. Each event concentrates on a particular theme or category. Everything on display, however, must involve the following: utilizing local technologies, addressing climate issues and holding value to the local areas. For this upcoming exhibition, the museum joins hands with creative company Loftwork to set in motion 47 Rental Store. The special collaboration pushes the concept of “communication born from rental.” Here, visitors can rent the products and services during the exhibition period. Upon returning, creators and borrowers can engage in a creative dialogue and forge a new relationship that nurtures growth. The exhibition will also display prototypes and unsold products that are not yet on the market.