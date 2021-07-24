Tokyo 2020: Daily Updates

Preamble: Team events for the Olympics officially began on Wednesday July 21 with individual competitions starting three days later. We’ll keep you up to date with all the big sporting stories from the Games with our daily updates that will go right through to the closing ceremony on August 8.

July 23

Due to the state of emergency, the opening ceremony was a much more subdued affair than usual. Just 950 people were in attendance to watch the festivities. Notable guests included America’s first lady Jill Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron and Mongolian prime minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene. Emperor Naruhito officially opened the Games but chose not to use the word “celebrate” as his grandfather did for the 1964 Olympics.

The highlight of the event was arguably the 1,824 drones that took to the sky to form a globe over the stadium. That segued into a rendition of John Lennon’s song “Imagine” featuring John Legend, Keith Urban, Alejandro Sanz, Angelique Kidjo and the Suginami Children’s Choir. The pictogram sequence of all the competitions was also pretty impressive. The ceremony concluded with the traditional lighting of the flame. The honor was given to tennis star Naomi Osaka who lit the cauldron to signal the start of the Games. Shouts from protesters outside the stadium could be heard at various times.

July 22

Japan’s softball team followed up their impressive defeat of Australia with a second win against Mexico. This one was a much tighter affair, though. Relief pitcher Miu Goto was the hero for the hosts, stranding five runners in the final two innings to give Japan a 3-2 victory. Australia and America won the other two matches.

In men’s football, Takefusa Kubo curled in a delightful left-foot shot to give Japan a hard fought 1-0 win over South Africa. In the same group, Mexico thrashed France 4-1. Richarlison scored a hat-trick for reigning champions Brazil as they beat Germany 4-2. There were also wins for New Zealand, Romania and the Ivory Coast while Australia surprised Argentina with a 2-0 victory. Euro 2020 young player of the tournament Pedri was in the starting line-up for Spain, but they could only draw 0-0 with Egypt.

July 21

While the opening ceremony is often seen as the starting point of the Olympics, some team competitions begin earlier. On Wednesday, Yukiko Ueno delivered the opening pitch of the Games for Japan’s softball team as the gold medalists from Beijiing convincingly defeated Australia 8-1. There were also victories for the USA and Canada.

In women’s football, Nadeshiko Japan fought back from 1-0 down to earn a creditable draw with Canada. Arsenal forward Mana Iwabuchi grabbed the equalizer with a beautiful finish in the 84th minute. In the same group, Great Britain defeated Chile 2-0. The biggest shock of the day came in the game between the US and Sweden with the latter winning 3-0. It was America’s first defeat in 44 games. Marta became the first person to score in five straight Olympics as Brazil beat China 5-0. There were also wins for the Netherlands and Australia.