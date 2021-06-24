What’s New in Ueno This Month: July 2021

Ueno is known for its old-school charm, but that doesn’t mean new places aren’t always popping up. Brave the hot summer weather and you can find lots of new restaurants, an Isamu Noguchi Sculpture Exhibition and a pond full of lotus flowers.

Restaurants & Dining

Bingo’s Taco Kitchen — Authentic Tacos in Nezu

Having opened at the end of 2020, Bingo’s Taco Kitchen isn’t the newest addition to the Ueno area, but it is one you won’t want to miss. With taco options like carnitas, beef steak, beef ribs, eggplant, lamb and chicken all served on house-made corn flour tortillas, Bingo’s Taco Kitchen is a must-visit restaurant in the area for all fans of Mexican food.

Where: 2 Chome−19−4, Nezu, Bunkyo-ku

When: 11:30am-2pm | 5:30pm-10pm | Closed on Wednesdays

Museca Times — Iwate Shorthorn Wagyu Beef Burgers, Steak and More

This little shop just off of Yanaka Ginza, halfway between Nippori Station and Sendagi Station, is serving up burgers and steak using high-quality beef. The beef comes from Iwate Shorthorn cattle, some of Japan’s most respected cows, on par with the famous Kobe cattle. If you are looking for high quality burgers, look no further.

Where: 3 Chome-41-16 Sendagi, Bunkyo-ku

When: Closed on Mondays

Fuku Bagel — Deliciously Creative Bagels from Gunma

This lucky bagel shop has opened just below the famous “sunset steps” on the Yanaka Ginza shopping street. The beautiful and minimal interior is a bit more sophisticated than the delightfully tacky shops that visitors to Yanaka Ginza know and love, but it doesn’t feel too out of place. The bagels come in a variety of flavors and fillings. Try rum raisin cream cheese or walnut maple cream cheese for something sweet. If you want something savory you could always go for bacon and cheese or the more eclectic tuna mayo curry.

Where: 3 Chome-10-6 Nishinippori, Arakawa-ku

When: 9am-6pm

Shopping View this post on Instagram A post shared by coquet ｺｹ (@coquet_sendagi) Coquet — Lemonade and Housewares This small shop is a bit out of the way, but makes up for it with its wonderful atmosphere, friendly service and unique assortment of goods. You can find pottery and baskets from both Japanese manufacturers and several African makers. There is also a range of high-quality bottled citrus fruit juices from Japan. If you are thirsty, you can order lemonade at the small cafe and enjoy it while soaking in the shop’s pleasant vibes. Where: 5 Chome-4-1 Sendagi, Bunkyo-ku

When: 10am-6pm | Closed on Mondays and Wednesdays

Museums and Exhibitions

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum — Noguchi Exhibition

The Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will be holding an exhibition on world-renowned sculptor and designer Isamu Noguchi until August 29. Whether you recognize his work or not, many of you will be familiar with Noguchi’s famous accent tables. Beyond furniture design, however, Noguchi was best known for his sculptures. This exhibition will have over 90 of his works including several large-scale sculptures from Japan and abroad. It is a great chance to experience this legendary Japanese-American artist’s work.

Where: Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku

When: Until Aug 29

Parks and Nature

Hydrangeas and Lotus Flowers in Ueno Park

Take a visit to Ueno Park and Shinobazu Pond to see the blooming hydrangeas and lotus flowers. The hydrangeas will be blooming until mid-July and the lotus flowers will continue until the end of August. Ueno Park has a lot to offer, so venture out and see it this summer.

Here’s what else is new: