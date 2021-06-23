Located at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo, Maison Marunouchi is an elegant French bistro with a surprisingly homely feel. It’s an establishment that is bold and experimental in its approach, yet not at all pretentious. For many casual food lovers as well as serious epicureans, the true allure of the place will lie, not in its sophisticated cuisine, but rather in its homespun meals. They’re the kind of recipes that are locked away in a family’s kitchen, only brought out for special occasions. Diners here can expect a technique-driven dining experience that is seamlessly grounded with the warmth of comfort food.

A stone’s throw from the red-brick facade of Tokyo Station, Maison Marunouchi is spacious and inviting without being excessively posh. The fresh interior allows the dishes to take center stage. A glass-pane salon provides the room with natural light and commands a delightful view of the sleek silhouettes of Marunouchi’s high-rises. You can also get a glimpse of the bullet train tracks in the distance. Taking a closer look at the details — from the light fixtures by designer Hervé Van Der Straeten to the vintage cushions and French paneling — you realize the description “modest” becomes less applicable. Luxurious and meticulous without being showy would be a more fitting description. Famed architect André Fu took a nuanced approach, intertwining French beauty with Japanese refinement.

As for the food, Maison Marunouchi’s ode to laidback French fare is the creation of Daniel Calvert. Although the word “reworking” would perhaps be more apt when it comes to the chicken. Arriving in Japan, the Michelin-starred executive chef brought with him what could only be described as the ultimate rib-sticking, nap-inducing fried chicken recipe. It’s the very same one his former colleague, who owns a hot chicken shack in South California, would use to cook on the weekends with him. Now, Maison Marunouchi is doing for city dwellers what his friend did for him: Making the crispiest and quite simply best fried chicken in town.

The wholesome crispy goodness weighs just as heavy on the soul as the stomach. Only Calvert and his team know precisely the lengthy preparation needed before it lands on our table. The chicken thighs and drumsticks are soaked in a pickle brine for 12 hours before being double-dredged and fried. As the pièce de résistance, you can expect a well-executed twist to his brilliant rendition as the meat is dipped in duck fat straight from the fryer. It’s certainly a reroute from his friend’s original recipe, but not a dubious step. The result is an extremely crisp exterior that gives way to the perfectly seasoned and tender flesh that is laden with spices and just the right amount of grease.

Before the carb-loaded main course, there’s the hearty Cobb salad with fresh greens, tomatoes, avocado and hard-boiled eggs, topped with crunchy bacon and kale dressing. As the menu expands, creamy mashed potato, cornbread, house pickles and braised kale spread on the table. Each dish is meticulously prepared but simply presented. Calvert’s execution of the classic Southern meal doesn’t rely on intricate plating or fancy sauce dollops. The star is the food itself.

Balance is everything so you don’t want to end the meal with just the savory. Spearheaded by pastry chef Elwyn Boyles, Maison Marunouchi’s sweet station is taken just as seriously. A case in point would be the lemon meringue pie which is built upon good honest shortcrust. While you’re there, take some time to look at their drink selections at the bar. The Bloody Caesar Mocktail (alcoholic beverages are not served at the moment) is the choice for peak gustatory delight.

Some days, you’re on the impulsive hunt for the greatest fried chicken in the city. Other times, you have a hankering for a lazy brunch at a casual-chic French bistro. Maison Marunouchi puts this conundrum in the backseat by ticking both boxes. Be warned, though, the Fried Chicken (¥6,500) is only offered on weekends. An à la carte menu for lunch and dinner, alongside afternoon tea, is also available. Visit their official website for more information.

Those looking for something a bit different can try the fashionable fine dining restaurant Sézanne which is also set to open at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo. Like Maison Marunouchi, it is run by Calvert, but has a very different vibe in a more formal setting. The sleek venue offers seasonal dishes featuring local ingredients and classic recipes that are plated with immaculate precision.

Essential Information

Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi

1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Tel: 03-5222-7222

Official website

Press experience