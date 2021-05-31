5 Must-Visit Coffee Shops in Jimbocho

Mixing food and literature used to be a rarity in Tokyo. That was before a former teacher named Shigeo Iwanami decided to build a bookstore in the fire-engulfed area of Jimbocho. What came after was the soulful district we know today: a cultural book town with a legit coffee game. Dotted around the neighborhood are many independent shops including around 200 secondhand bookstores. Cramming Yasukuni and Hakusan streets, they’re stacked with time-worn novels, vintage magazines, Edo woodblock prints and adult graphics.

Suffice to say, the area also boasts many well-established kissaten (Japanese coffee shops) and hip cafés. The baristas know their beans and locals are particular about their favorite spots. What defines these coffee shops is hard to pin down. Perhaps in many ways, a cup of drip coffee at one of the tumbledown streets of Jimbocho represents the district’s soulful disposition — simple and unassuming on the surface, yet dearly nostalgic. Really, no one should settle for less. Here we take a look at some of the best coffee shops in Jimbocho.

1. Glitch Coffee & Roaster

Two tables, eight stools and limited outdoor seating means this isn’t the best option for long study sessions. That said it’s clearly doing something right as self-proclaimed coffee geeks flock to this trendy café. From its whitewashed walls to wooden countertops and the enormous Probat roaster sat in the communal space, stepping into Glitch Coffee feels like entering a retro factory. Don’t be fooled by the laidback ambiance, though. This is not just another modern chain-like coffee shop.

It boasts an impressive lineup of single-origin offerings and there’s no settling for mediocrity. Owner Kiyokazu Suzuki, who won the Japan AeroPress Championship in 2015, believes in light-roasting each selection in-house. This brings out the full flavor of the beans (hence, the Probat). Blends for espresso-based drinks are rotated. Some days the beans are from the Gesha Village in Ethiopia, other days they’re from Kenya. The precision that goes into making them, though, never changes. For someone new to the scene, it can be tempting to stick to the good old latte. Yet, after a thorough explanation from one of the baristas, you may be feeling more adventurous. It’s a great chance to sit back, relax and enjoy an impeccably roasted and exotic Kinto pour-over coffee alongside a flaky almond croissant. Heavenly. Map.

Kanda Coffee

Drinks at Kanda Coffee are made to be enjoyed slowly, like a nudge to let life return to a manageable pace. Located on an intersection, this coffee specialist has all the constituent elements of a charming kissaten, with dark paneling, elaborate light fixtures and baristas attired in crisp shirts. Here, locals-turned-regulars know what they want: no-frills coffee with some light-bites. For many this is then followed by a read of the daily newspaper in their favorite spot. It has a very chilled vibe with the food and drink acting as a vehicle for great conversation. The owner, too, is said to be very particular about the store’s jazz playlist.

A cup of drip coffee here is very reasonable (about ¥350), particularly if you consider the attention-to-detail that goes into the store’s home-roast origins. The shop allows you to choose between the different beans from Guatemalan El Injerto to Ethiopian Yirgacheffe. The baristas also go above and beyond to explain the character of each variety. For those wanting more, Kanda Coffee sells its coffee beans in-store and online. This includes its well-known Geisha blends. Map.

Ladrio

You’ll struggle to find a time when Ladrio is empty. For such a secluded kissaten, the place retains a steady cadre of patrons. Look through the small hazy windows and you’ll soon understand why. This is a place rich in history. Opened in 1949, it’s one of the oldest coffee establishments in the area. With its classic old red bricks, dimly lit vintage lights and dark wooden furniture, Ladrio exudes a soft and modest atmosphere. As well as a handwritten menu, there’s a bookshelf and the iconic cow logo designed by a long-time regular. Meals are simple yet wholesome, including favorites such as Napolitan and chicken curry.

In addition to its history and décor, Ladrio is probably most well-known for introducing the Vienna Coffee to Japan. The shop’s signature drink is made by preparing espresso generously topped with whipped cream. The previous owner was reportedly told about the beverage by a professor who visited Austria. It remains the store’s most popular item. A lazy coffee shop by day, Ladrio turns into a bar in the evening. Map.

Kanda Burajiru

Built in 1972, Kanda Burajiru is the kind of place people think of when they hear traditional coffee house. Largely unchanged since its opening, it has a sentimental feel that’s loved by locals and newcomers. Located in a sleepy alleyway just a short walk from Jimbocho Station, you’ll find the shop’s outward appearance doesn’t do the interior justice. Inside there are washi partitions, earthen plaster walls, a Japanese sunken hearth and a pendulum clock. These elements blend to make this kissaten feel like a museum expressing Japan’s love of coffee.

True to its moniker (Burajiru is the Japanese word for Brazil), the café uses beans mostly from South America’s largest country as well as nearby coffee-growing regions such as Colombia, Peru and more. From the well-balanced taste of San Jose to the fruity aroma of Mocha Mattari, the menu includes a brief description of the origin of each coffee. Only when you’ve picked a “straight coffee” of choice will they start to freshly ground the beans and roast them using a traditional open-fire method. There are also some amazing options to go with your drink including a light and airy chiffon cake, melt-in-your-mouth baked cheesecake and a rich cognac chocolate cake. Map.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by // – ‹› (@cafetyo)

Kissako

Stroll along Hakusan-dori towards Suidobashi and slip into a back alley of Jimbocho. There, you’ll find the striking blue wooden-paneled exterior of Kissako. Partly framed with untamed ivy, it is conspicuously sandwiched between two older buildings. The place has a more fashionable look than most “vintage” coffee shops. Step inside, though, and you’ll soon realize that this is an establishment with a very down-to-earth atmosphere that is perfect for relaxing and reading. In fact, the specialty coffee shop resembles more of a living room than your run-of-the-mill café. There’s a piano perched in the corner as well as shelves stacked with books, records, CDs and antique China.

Kissako is best known for its homemade cheesecake, which is the quintessential pairing for your caffeinated beverage (the shop insists that both baked and rare cheesecake are equally as good). On the second floor, an old-fashioned room, complete with tatami mats, is available for customers to use for up to two hours. If you’re looking for an instant pick-me-up, however, there’s a small takeout window for an on-the-go iced coffee or latte. Map.

More café recommendations: