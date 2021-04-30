What’s New in Shinjuku This Month: April 2021 and Golden Week

For those who are still mulling over how to spend this year’s Golden Week, the whole of which is during Japan’s third state of emergency, we understand that it’s hard not to go crazy while being extra careful and following all of the rules. So, to make the holidays (or any other day at home) feel a little more special without traveling far or having to cook for your family every day, here are a few staycation and takeout ideas that you can consider for this coming week and onwards.

Places to Stay in Shinjuku

Alice In Wonderland-themed Staycation Plan

Get lost in the world of Alice in Wonderland at Hilton Tokyo’s special junior suite room, which you will see is a red, black, and white room with checkered tiles and special themed decorations. If you’re a foodie like me, one of the appealing parts of this stay will be the lunch and dessert buffet, Alice In Wonderland-themed morning room service, as well as the generous stock of fruits, cookies and 10 different kinds of German tea brands. Even if you’re not the biggest Alice fan this staycation would be a great way to get some time away from everyday life and spend some quality time with your loved ones.

How much: ¥53,449 for 2 people

When: Reservations available from Apr 13

Where: Map

Luxury Staycation Plan at Rihga Royal Hotel Tokyo

If you’re looking for a more luxurious type of holiday or weekend getaway, the Rihga Royal Hotel’s 24 hour All-Inclusive Plan may be a good option. Their junior suite room has a calm and chic European classical style, and it overlooks a traditional Japanese garden below. The plan also includes access to 5 different bars and restaurants, health-related facilities such as the gym and swimming pool, free refrigerator drinks and more. The plan is available until March 2022, so no need to rush for reservations.

How much: ¥88,000

When: Apr 1 to Mar 30, 2022

Where: Map

Restaurants & Dining

Guilt-free SDGs-friendly Curry

Now at 「coffee mafia Nishi-Shinjuku」, a 100% plant-based ‘yellow curry’ is available for both dining in and takeout. In addition to the spice, it has a sweetness to it that comes from ingredients such as corn and onions. No need to worry about the plastic packaging either, since the material the takeout is in is biodegradable and not damaging to the environment.

When: starting Apr 12

Where: Map

For all Japanese tea loversー a new dessert stand that’s specialized in takeout menus is now open at Shinjuku Takashimaya department store. You can indulge in desserts and drinks like the matcha or hojicha soda, or one of the classics like the matcha latte and matcha softcream.

When: starting Apr 26

Where: Map

Art Afternoon Tea at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo

In place of visiting museums, many of which are closed for the time being, you can go to Kimpton Tokyo where the new afternoon tea menu is all about art. The desserts are inspired by works of great artists such as Robert Indiana, Jasper Johns, and Andy Warhol. You will definitely recognize the coffee tart decorated with an all-capital LOVE sign.

When: Apr 1 to June 30

Where: Map

