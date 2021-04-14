Tokyo Illuminates Select Venues to Mark 100 Days to Go until Olympic Games

Olympic venues throughout Tokyo will be illuminated in the Olympic colors of blue, yellow, black, green and red from sundown until 8pm on Thursday, April 14, 2021, to show solidarity with Japan’s healthcare workers battling the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. April 14 marks 100 days to go until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games scheduled to begin July 23, 2021.

The Olympic torch is marching across Japan, leaving from Fukushima on March 25, and set to arrive at Komazawa Olympic Park on July 9. To help control the spread of Covid-19 infections, overseas spectators are barred from attending the Olympic Games, with a limited number of Japan-based spectators allowed attendance. Approximately 10,000 Olympic athletes are expected to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Experts say Japan may be entering a fourth wave of new coronavirus infections. As cases across Japan are on the rise, the government is considering new measures for Aichi, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, in addition to recent pre-emergency stage measures implemented in Tokyo’s 23 wards and parts of Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures.

In a press release, TMG says tonight’s illuminations serve “as a tribute to medical service workers fighting against COVID-19, to cheer on and support athletes and build momentum for the Games.” Other national and private facilities are also scheduled to be illuminated in cooperation with individual facility operators.

From sundown until 19:00, the illuminations at TMG venues will be blue, and from 19:00–20:00 they will be illuminated in the Olympic colors (except for the Sumida River bridges, which will be illuminated in the Olympic colors from sundown–20:00).

TMG venues to be illuminated include:

• Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

• Tokyo Stadium

• Ariake Arena

• Tokyo Aquatics Centre

• Olympic Tower in Komazawa Olympic Park

• TMG No. 1 Building

• Tokyo Gate Bridge

• Tokyo International Exhibition Center (Tokyo Big Sight)

• Sumida River Bridges – Shirahige Bridge, Azuma Bridge, Komagata Bridge, Umaya Bridge, Kuramae Bridge, Kiyosu Bridge, Eitai Bridge, Tsukuda Bridge, Kachidoki Bridge, Tsukiji Bridge

Private and national venues to be illuminated include:

• Japan National Stadium (amber)

• Nippon Budokan (gold, white, incandescent)

• Rainbow Bridge (sundown–19:00 blue, 19:00– rainbow)

• NTT Docomo Yoyogi Building (Olympic colors)

• Tokyo Tower (Olympic colours), Tokyo Skytree (Olympic colours)

