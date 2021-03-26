What’s New in Shibuya This Month: April 2021

Spring has hit us surprisingly fast. We are heading into April with an unmistakable scent of blossoming flowers in the air and hotter, longer days. Let’s spend this extra time in our favorite part of Tokyo sampling addictive tiramisu, cherry blossoms in our drinks and sipping Blue Bottle coffee.

Blum & Poe proudly presents a solo exhibition of works by the innovative Kwon Young-woo. As one of the founding figures of Dansaekhwa, the Korean monochrome painting movement of the 1970s, he uses creative and — some might say — unusual methods to make his pieces; scratching, ripping, dragging and sometimes soaking a canvas to emphasize his artistic vision. Reservation required.

When: Apr 3 – May 22

Where: Map

First ‘Standard Products’ by Daiso Store

Daiso is a staple on many people’s shopping trips and it looks like this new addition to the brand will follow suit. The new store Standard Products will keep the inexpensive price tag that we know and love, with products ranging from ¥300 to ¥1,000. The main focus will be on housewares such as utensils, storage boxes and towels. Plus, they are aiming to be conscious of sustainability by using environmentally friendly materials and making items that stand the test of time.

When: Opens on Mar 26

Where: Map

Neon Hanami at Tokyo Plaza Shibuya

On the 17th floor of Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, you’ll find the rooftop garden, Shibu Niwa, filled with enchanting cherry blossoms. Take this opportunity to select a sakura-inspired cocktail of your choice at Cé La Vi Tokyo and gaze upon the pink neon lights snaking up the trees. Tokyu Plaza Shibuya will also have a great selection of over 100 types of domestic shochu and an opportunity to sample them at Grand Session on the 6th floor.

When: Neon Hanami Mar 25 – Jun 20 | Shochu event: Mar 26 – Apr 11

Where: Map

New Blue Bottle Café to Open

The famous Blue Bottle Coffee chain will open a new store on April 28 in Kitaya Park. It will be part of a new plaza and outdoor event area. Expect the lavishness that comes with the brand: a stylish interior and a salivating menu that will include, cheesecake, drip coffee and more. Get a sneak peek from April 1 – 20 by grabbing a coffee from their Blue Bottle Coffee Truck outside the soon-to-be cafe.

When: Opens on Apr 28 | Blue Bottle Coffee Truck from Apr 1 – Apr 20

Where: Map

New Tiramisu Store Opens in Harajuku

Tiramisu Labo specializes in the scrumptious Italian dessert of the same name. It offers six types to choose from, all made with fresh ingredients: Original Tiramisu, delectably drinkable; Ichigo Tiramisu, topped with a succulent strawberry; Oreo Tiramisu, a personal favorite. As well as blueberry, chocolate and a Japanese twist: matcha.

With its convenient coffee-style cup, it’s easy to take out. So, instead of your regular Starbucks order opt for a “pick-me-up” and stroll around Harajuku while munching on this creamy explosion.

When: Opens on Mar 19 | 10:00-20:00

Where: Map

Spring Afternoon Tea Set at Cafe Legato

Bring a date to this high-rise cafe with a spectacular view of Shibuya and sample a taste of spring. Legato is featuring a wonderful afternoon tea that includes a strawberry and cherry blossom Mont-Blanc parfait, a refreshing sorbet, green tea cream puffs and three kinds of tartines. At under ¥4,000, you’re getting a luxurious treat without the expense.

When: Until Apr 30

Where: Map

