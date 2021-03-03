Have you joined the Tokyo Weekender Book Club yet?

What We’re Reading Now

Where the Dead Pause, and the Japanese Say Goodbye: A Journey by Marie Mutsuki Mockett

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and resulting tsunami. Mockett, a half-American and half-Japanese writer raised in the US, heads to Japan just three weeks after the disaster. where her family runs a Zen temple in Iwaki (about 40 kilometers south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant).

We follow Mockett’s journey as she explores her grief and ancient Japanese rituals surrounding death is one of loss, perseverance and hope.

Discussion Questions

1. What did you learn from reading Mockett’s story?

2. Is there anything you wish Mockett had explored further? What and why?

3. Was there anything in the author’s story you felt you could relate to?

4. What questions do you still have?

5. What do you like or dislike most about the book?

