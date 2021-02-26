Fukuoka Has a New Look: Check Out the Visit Fukuoka Website

While many of us are still doing our best to #stayhome right now, it never hurts to dream. As if on cue, the Fukuoka Prefecture Tourism Association has launched its new travel website, Visit Fukuoka, showcasing the prefecture’s unique charms, inspiring people and breathtaking destinations.

If you’ve never been to Fukuoka before — or you want to get better acquainted with this cosmopolitan Kyushu hub — Visit Fukuoka is the place to get the lowdown on the region’s best foods, exciting events and breathtaking destinations to inspire you ahead of your trip.

Visit Fukuoka: The Ultimate Trip Planner

Starting from scratch? Get the basics on Fukuoka Prefecture and where to find it. Not sure where you want to go yet? Search by theme in the itineraries section. As for timing, check out the events area to make sure you don’t miss out on any of Fukuoka’s exhilarating festivals.

Already got the fundamentals covered? Learn where to try yabusame (traditional archery on horseback), how to become a samurai or where to find a relaxing river punting experience.

Want to delve a bit deeper? Dive into articles about local life in some of Fukuoka’s most famous cities, or get to know the people who live here through in-depth interviews with everyone from traditional Koishiwarayaki Pottery artisans to contemporary costume designers.

You’ll find all this and more on Visit Fukuoka, where the magic of Fukuoka Prefecture awaits.

Where will you go when you Visit Fukuoka?

