The Best Afternoon Tea Plans To Enjoy in Tokyo This Season

With the chill, the unprecedented confusion of work and home is a bit more unbearable. Relaxation time is due, but planning out a trip is still something to only dream of. Maybe a quiet afternoon is all you need. Luckily, Tokyo is rife with afternoon tea spots, and in keeping with the city’s longtime love for seasonal celebrations, a number of hotels and tearooms are offering exclusive menus perfect for the season of strawberries and love.

Takeout Strawberry Afternoon Tea & Strawberry Afternoon Tea Boost at the ANA InterContinental Tokyo

Until the end of May, ANA InterContinental Tokyo lets you choose whether you want to enjoy a peaceful afternoon tea at their lounge or yours. The Takeout Strawberry Afternoon Tea is a box of strawberry-inspired bits and bites of all sorts and kinds, including bite-sized cupcakes, mousse, cookies, scones and macarons. Those who prefer to enjoy it at the Hotel’s lounge, should opt for the Strawberry Afternoon Tea Boost at the Steakhouse. In addition to your choice of brew, there are 11 strawberry-infused American sweets and five Steakhouse savories (bite-size versions, of course).

When: Takeout Strawberry Afternoon Tea: Until May 31, 2021, 11:30am–6:30pm. *Advance reservation is required by 9:00p.m. the day before | Strawberry Tea Boost: Until May 31, 2021, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. 11:30a.m.-1:30p.m., 2:00p.m.-4:00p.m., 4:30p.m.-6:30p.m. *Only 10 sets available per each time slot.

Where: ANA InterContinental Tokyo, 1-12-33, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

How much: Takeout Strawberry Afternoon Tea: ¥3,132 | Strawberry Tea Boost ¥6,000

Strawberry and Ruby Chocolate Afternoon Tea & Strings Takeout Afternoon Tea

The Strings Omotesando, a restaurant complex and wedding venue you’ve most likely seen when walking around Cat Street, brings afternoon tea to its cafe and right to your home. In response to increasing demand for takeout services, Strings’ Cafe & Dining ZelkovA has opened a “Cake Boutique,” where you can purchase their classic shortcakes as well as a variety of whole cakes and tarts perfect for celebrations and gifts. If you’d rather sit down at the cafe for your tea, there’s an enticing option for Valentine’s: a strawberry and ruby chocolate tea course, available until March 2. But for those looking to simulate this experience at home, the Strings Takeout Afternoon Tea is perfect. (The box folds out into a tiered cake stand!)

When: Takeout menu: From Jan 22 on. Strawberry and Ruby Chocolate Afternoon Tea: Until March 2, 2021

Where: The Strings Omotesando, 3-6-8 Kita Aoyama, Minato-ku

How much: Strawberry and Ruby Chocolate Afternoon Tea ¥4,424 | Strings Takeout Afternoon Tea ¥8,000 (for 2 people)

Stellato’s Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea

The glass-domed French restaurant in Shirokanedai is one of the city’s prime spots for gourmand snackers. Its Valentine’s Day exclusive afternoon tea course features seasonal scones and confitures, delicate signature sweets and delicious savory bites. On top of bottomless beverages and your choice of three tartines, indulge in scones with seasonal delicacies like a strawberry mousse cake, strawberry panna, raspberry cream puff and (perfect for a date) heart-shaped macarons. Tea selections range from Darjeeling to ginger, and various wines and cocktails are also available.

When: Until February 14, 2021

Where: Stellato, 4-19-17 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku

How much: ¥4,800. Reservations required. Make a reservation here.

The Peninsula Tokyo’s Strawberry Afternoon Tea

As one of the most elegant forums in the city, The Peninsula Tokyo’s classic tea set is a must-try. Their Strawberry Afternoon Tea, which includes seasonal sweets and savories and scones with clotted cream and jam, can be enjoyed at The Lobby under the magnificent crystal chandelier or at the restaurant Peter, with views of the imperial gardens and city skyline — and a three-tiered tea stand. For a refreshing palette, try the Mango Afternoon Tea at the Boutique and Café, which also features The Peninsula’s signature sweets.

When: Strawberry Afternoon Tea at The Lobby and Peter: Until March 14, 2021 | Mango Afternoon Tea: Until March 14, 2021, 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Where: The Peninsula Tokyo, 1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

How much: Strawberry Afternoon Tea (The Lounge, Peter) ¥5,800 | Mango Afternoon Tea ¥2,800. For more details, see here.

Andaz Tokyo’s Organic Chocolate Afternoon Tea

From February to March, the Tavern Lounge hosts yet another special afternoon tea — this time brimming with organic chocolates. Even the savories incorporate chocolate: try the roasted duck breast with citrus chocolate sauce, a crispy chocolate-coated cone with foie gras mousse and the crepe roll with ham and cream cheese – a perfect balance of salty and sweet. Desserts include mont blanc, with organic Arroyuna cacao and citrus notes, as well as eclair and macaron. Whether you love the flavor of honey, citrusy tang or the bite of spices, there’s something in this course for you.

When: 1pm–3pm or 3:30pm–5:30pm

Where: Andaz Tokyo, 1-23-4 Toranomon Hills Mori Tower, Toranomon, Minato-ku

How much: Weekdays ¥4,500 | Weekends and Holidays ¥4,900. Make a reservation here.

Very Berry Afternoon Tea at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

To continue seasonal afternoon teas into the spring, from February 15 through to March, Le Jardin at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, turns to berries, already a staple of scones. “Very Berry Afternoon Tea” features jellies full of fresh strawberries, blueberry and walnut scones, and berry sandwiches – as well as sweets like mixed berry mousse and cream puff and berry ganache shortbread. Savories on the lower tier include canape and pork belly croquette. If you order a “welcome drink,” expect flutes of sparkling wine with frozen berries!

When: From Feb 15 until March 17, 2021, 12pm–6pm

Where: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, 2-10-8 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo-ku

How much: ¥4,500 | With Welcome Drink ¥5,000. Make a reservation for afternoon tea here, or for a welcome drink tea set see here.

Ce La Vi’s Strawberry Afternoon Tea with Chocolate & Savory

If overseeing the busy streets of Shibuya from far away while on your afternoon break is your cup of tea, opt for this special afternoon tea course. Including 20 sweet and savory bits and bites inspired by strawberries and chocolate — including delicacies like wagyu and sea urchin — this is one of the most beautifully served and delicious tea sets you’ll see in the capital. Bring a friend or two, or enjoy it all yourself — you’ve deserved it!

When: From Jan 25, 2021 until Feb 28, 2021, From 14:30 or 15:30 (Two time slots, each 120 minutes)

Where: CÉ LA VI RESTAURANT & SKY BAR, Tokyu Plaza Shibuya 18F, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

How much: ¥4,500

Reservations required or recommended for all venues. Please visit each respective website and book in advance.