What started as a small but ambitious project is now a staple of the cultural scene in western Tokyo. ArtBar is going on 4 years of teaching the basics of painting and doing so while encouraging creativity over a glass of wine. With two studios, one in Daikanyama and another in Sendagaya, ArtBar offers daily lessons open to beginners or intermediate artists, or anybody that wants to get their hands in paint and minds inspired.

By Yourself or With Friends

Whether you’ve been meaning to pick up painting as a new hobby or are looking for an inexpensive activity to do with friends, ArtBar makes for an original and convenient idea. Learning how to paint Van Goh’s Starry Night will never be easier than with one of their bilingual tutors. Their lesson prices include supplies, aprons as well as snacks and drinks, so simply come ready to paint.

But painting isn’t only good to learn as a skill after a long day of work. ArtBar also works on hosting team building art-forward workshops for businesses as well as kids’ lessons for parents wanting to give their children an unforgettable birthday party. And if you don’t live in Tokyo, worry not. As a response to the pandemic, since April, ArtBar also started offering online painting lessons while also keeping all the perks of their studio gatherings. For a slightly reduced price, participants can follow the instructors at home via Zoom. ArtBar also takes care of shipping the paints and other supplies, for a truly, stress-free experience. (Domestic shipping available everywhere in Japan!) Supplies are shipped to your door and the same team-building workshops can apply.

Morning Crafts and Private Parties

ArtBar also offers private party plans for kids’, bachelorette or work parties with special activities catered to bigger groups. Unlike the painting classes, these events can be customized to your needs. It’s also possible to bring your own catering, such as birthday cakes or amuse-bouches but ArtBar is happy to provide local recommendations if you don’t have anything planned and wish to support more local businesses.

For corporate events, ArtBar also hosts team-building workshops with a focus on enhancing creativity, communication and leadership. These workshops can be customized to fall within the brand’s expertise, while still centering around artistic activities. A popular one is a multi-canvas piece where each team member gets to paint their canvas to match those of their colleges to create one, big image.

In response to the increasing trend of working remotely and people’s growing interest in discovering new hobbies, this season, ArtBar also started morning craft lessons for those who want to venture a little bit outside of painting and more into pottery. For now, they are offering a couple of classes every month. In December, for example, they have hosted plate and cup glazing lessons where participants could decorate their own clay tableware.

So, how about a painting class (and wine) for a change? For more information, class schedule and to book a class, visit artbar.co.jp

Essential Information

ArtBar Daikanyama

Address: 7-2 Daikanyamacho, Shibuya, Tokyo

TEL: 03-6455-3329

ArtBar Sendagaya

Address: 2-9-9 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

TEL: 03-6455-3329

A regular class for adults costs ¥5,000. The price includes instruction and materials, a glass of white or red wine or non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks (and, of course, your final work, which you get to take back home with you on the same day). For private parties, workshops and events, see ArtBar’s official website.

This article was originally written and published by Natalie Jacobsen in 2016. It has been updated by the TW editorial team in December 2020.