8 of the Best 100-yen Makeup Products You’ll Find in Japan

When it comes to beauty shopping, finding products that are both budget-friendly and also live up to your expectations can be a difficult task. While there are endless options on the Japanese market, from high-end makeup with their luxury packaging and high-quality formulas to drugstore picks that offer the same standard at a fraction of the price, beauty picks from Japan’s many 100-yen stores have always been underrated.

Regardless of what anyone thinks about the beauty products from 100-yen stores, I believe that cheap doesn’t necessarily mean low quality. To prove this theory, I tried a few 100-yen makeup products and have narrowed down a list of eight products that are praise-worthy and deserve a space in your beauty cabinets.

1. Marble Face Powder

This lightweight face powder from U R Glam works well as a finishing powder to set your foundation and can also be used to touch up your makeup at any time of the day. Formulated with bright and fine particles that cover any skin imperfections, this face powder can be layered with a brush or puff to build an even coverage. And since a tiny bit goes a long way, you will be good to go for a couple of months before you need a refill.

2. SPF 20 BB Cream

If you want to fake the no-makeup look on a budget, grab this BB cream from Daiso that offers minimal coverage while also providing sun protection with its SPF20 PA++ formula. This multi-purpose cream has a light hydrating formula that works well on all skin types and blends into the skin without being sticky or drying. You might need to use a concealer to cover any blemishes as this cream provides light coverage that is apt for a natural look.

3. Liquid Eyeshadow

Getting the right liquid eye shadow can be a little troublesome — they end up being either too glittery or too greasy when applied. But it looks like U R Glam found the perfect formula that makes this liquid eye shadow just flawless.

With a silky, gel-like texture, this eye shadow glides smoothly on the eyelids, creating a subtle shimmery look that’s perfect for the days you wish to glam up without going OTT. You can take your pick from vibrant shades like coral pink, champagne beige, and more that will suit any skin tone.

4. Peel-Off Manicure

If you’re fond of changing nail colors often but don’t wish to spend a crazy amount of money at salons, check out these easy peel-off nail paints from Daiso.

They have a quick-drying, shiny formula that just takes two coats for a perfect finish. The best part? When you are ready for a change of color, just peel off the paint starting from a corner and it will be off without using any nail polish remover.

Available in many stunning shades, you can pick one each to match your colorful wardrobe.

5. Lip Tint

The just-bitten lips are back in trend and and you can get this look in a jiffy with the Spinns lip tints that are available in many lovely colors. This long-lasting lip color adds a flush of color to your lips and if you are feeling a little crafty, you can also dab a small amount on your cheeks for a natural blush look.

Since the tint dries out after some time, make sure you apply Vaseline or any other lip balm to condition your lips before you layer them with the lip tint.

6. Nose Highlight Powder

Grab this EL Nose Highlight Powder for the days when you instantly want to brighten your face. Packaged in a cute little box that will easily fit into your handbag, this powder can be applied to the center of the nose, brow bone, cheekbones, or any other area that you want to draw attention to. You can also mix this highly pigmented powder with Vaseline to get yourself a perfect cream highlighter for a lovely glow.

7. Face Brush

With its dense yet soft, fluffy nylon bristles, you’ll never be able to guess that this face brush comes for only ¥200. Part of the Daiso X Tokyo Girls Collection, this cute pink brush will give you kawaii vibes all the way. The wooden brush handle is firm and has an expensive feel, making this one of the best budget brushes to apply your blush like a pro.

8. Eyeliner Pencil

Whether you’re aiming for a winged eyeliner or a smokey eye, this eyeliner pencil from Daiso will not leave you disappointed. Featuring an angular tip that has a fine and thick side for different eye looks, this eyeliner is highly pigmented and glides on like a dream. The formula doesn’t irritate the eyes and stays put for long hours.

Any other 100-yen store beauty products you swear by? Let us know in the comments section below.