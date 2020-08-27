Beautiful Skin on a Budget: 8 Skincare Products You Can Find at a 100-Yen Shop

When we talk about Japanese brands that are making skincare affordable for many, the 100-yen store chain Daiso isn’t far behind. While Daiso is immensely popular for its wide range of daily life essentials, they also stock many tempting beauty products (from moisturizing creams to facial masks, fancy face oils to serums) that won’t make your wallets cry.

This is why we decided to do the hard work for you by testing out a few affordable alternatives to our favorite skincare products that will also fit our summer skincare regimen.

Keep on reading to know about eight products that we loved and why they’re worth a try. You’re welcome.

1. Hyaluronic Acid Gel & Serum

Known for its hydration benefits, hyaluronic acid is considered to be a holy grail ingredient that’s used widely in lotions and serums. We were delighted to find in Daiso, a gel and a serum variant of this tried-and-tested skincare gem.

This hyaluronic acid gel from Daiso has a light-weight, watery consistency which works well for all skin types, and moisturizes the skin, making it feel smooth and supple. For an extra dose of hydration and nourishment, follow it up with the serum for a healthy, youthful glow.

2. Face Peeling Gel

Your skin will love this peeling gel that gently exfoliates, clears dead skin cells and minimizes the appearance of pores – leaving you obsessed with the results.

The peeling gel is available in three variants – peach rose and herb – and we tried out the herb variant that’s mild and refreshing. Post cleansing, you can take a small amount of the gel, massage in a circular motion till it starts forming clumps, and wash it off with warm water.

3. Soft Facial Brush

If we’ve learned one thing from the beauty gurus, it’s that a cleansing brush can work like magic in improving your skin’s health. This facial brush with its soft bristles and a firm wooden handle gives a tough competition to even the most luxurious cleansing brushes out there.

Use it with your favorite face wash to deep cleanse your skin, getting rid of all the dirt and oil build-up effectively, and making way to radiant and firm skin.

PS: If you have sensitive or combination skin, we recommend testing out the brush by initially using it only once a week.

4. Carnation Sheet Mask

If you have always loved sheet masks, this serum rich mask deserves a space in your bathroom cabinet. Priced at ¥300 for a pack of five masks, each mask comes out to be very affordable at just ¥60, thus offering an affordable way to breathe life into tired, dehydrated skin, especially after spending long hours in the sun.

The only thing we didn’t like was that the masks weren’t individually packed, so it gets a little messy to take out a single mask.

5. Facial Massage Plate

While jade rollers are the rage all across the beauty world, this facial massage plate does the same job without spending big bucks.

Promoting ‘gua sha’ – a Chinese medical therapy – this plate can be used after applying a moisturizing lotion to improve blood circulation, relieve stress and lift facial contours for a firmer appearance.

Apart from facial massage, you can also use it all over the body to relax stiff muscles.

6. Mentholatum Lip Cream

If you’ve been struggling with flaky, chapped lips, this little tube of menthol goodness will be your savior. Infused with essential oils and camphor, this balm has a super light formula that glides smoothly on lips and leaves a cooling sensation.

The best part? It also layers well with a matte lipstick and the travel-friendly tube perfectly fits into a small wallet or even your jeans pocket.

7. Whitening Essence

Those who love Korean skincare products sweat that a facial essence changes the game entirely. The fantastic ingredients in this essence – such as water-soluble placenta extracts, glycerin and Allantoin – quickly absorb into the skin and help prevent hyperpigmentation, making way for bright and soft skin.

Due to its light formula, it can be used daily after cleansing and toning to prep your skin for the further steps of your skincare routine.

8. Compressed Towel

Finally, one thing that would come out to be handy and useful this summer is this pack of compressed towels. Packed individually to the size of an eraser, these little suckers are perfect to wipe your face after a tiring gym session or a day out in the scorching sun.

Made from highly absorbent 100% pulp, these miniature towels are soft to touch and are worth every penny.

With these amazing skincare buys, we are sure you’ll be able to achieve your #skingoals without breaking the bank.

Any other 100-yen store beauty products you swear by? Let us know in the comments section below.