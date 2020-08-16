5 of the Best Fragrances Inspired by Japan

Looking for a new fragrance inspired by your favorite Japanese flower, food or element of nature? Here are some of our favorite scents to choose from.

1. Shiso Verte by Circe

Japanese ingredient: Shiso

Shiso is a popular Japanese ingredient for summer cooking, but it’s also surprisingly a coveted ingredient in the fragrance world. New Zealand-based natural perfume range Circe features the herb in their crisp and uplifting Shiso Verte, which also has hints of lavender and hinoki wood. It’s ideal for those looking to smell fresh, especially during the humid Japanese summer. Buy at www.circe.co.nz

2. Dragonfly by Zoologist

Japanese Ingredient: Rice

The unique blend of green notes in Dragonfly is inspired by pond life. While the top notes of this perfume are drawn from lemon and peony, the heart notes rest on rice, lotus and cherry blossom – all ingredients that have a relationship with aquatic environments, and all important components of Japanese landscapes. Buy at www.zoologistperfumes.com

3. Still Life by Olfactive Studio

Japanese Ingredient: Yuzu

Citrus scents often shine the brightest in summer, when we’re looking to wear a fresher fragrance. Olfactive Studio’s Still Life celebrates the festive nights of summer and life itself. With Japanese yuzu at the forefront, this fragrance also includes notes of rare peppers, rum and warm woods. Buy at int.olfactivestudio.com

4. Le Long Fond by Maison Louis Marie

Japanese Ingredient: Hinoki

Maison Louis Marie is known internationally for its floral and musky perfume oils. Le Long Fond is a unisex scent heavily inspired by the depth of the woods. Their top note is hinoki (Japanese cypress), known for its robust qualities and often the go-to material for the construction of temples and shrines. Just imagine stepping inside an ancient Kyoto temple… Buy at maisonlouismarie.com

5. I See the Clouds Go By by Floraiku

Japanese Ingredient: Cherry Blossom

Fragrance brand Floraiku is inspired by Japan and its poetry – just look at that beautiful bottle lid – and their subtle floral scent I See the Clouds Go By will have you reminiscing on Japanese spring. (Yes, it’s okay to still mourn the fleeting sakura in August). Buy at www.floraiku.com/en/