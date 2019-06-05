5 Ways to Add Japan’s Yuzu Fruit to Your Beauty Kit

With its fresh fragrance and high vitamin C content, Japan’s famous citrus fruit is the latest star in scents and skincare.

UV Cream SPF50 PA+++ by Yuzu

This unique sunscreen offers protection from sun damage with a hint of aromatherapy. Floral extracts and citrusy yuzu offer a fresh aroma for daily wear in place of the usual sunscreen scent. When the time comes to wash off your day, this sunscreen comes off smoothly even with mild soap.

¥2,138, www.daroma-shop.jp/

Japanese Moist Lotion by Nursery

After cleansing, prepare your skin for further treatment with this toner. Made with yuzu extract from Kyoto, collagen and ginseng root, among many other rich ingredients, this toner will leave your skin hydrated and ready for a smooth moisturizer application.

¥1,800, www.augustya.co.jp

Yuzu Scented Skin Perfecting Mist by Shu Uemura

Inspired by the scents of Japan, this facial mist is sure to lock in moisture thanks to a balanced concoction of botanical oils mixed in deepsea water. Use it before applying makeup to softly hydrate your skin, and again afterward to set your look in place.

¥4,000, www.shuuemura.jp

Yuzu Gloss Lip Balm by Yojiya

Chapped lips are never a good look. This balm made in Kyoto will keep your lips soft with a refreshing yuzu flavor perfect for summer. Made using four different types of oil, it doubles as a natural-looking, smooth gloss to give you that lip-smacking pout.

¥860, www.yojiya.co.jp/

DIY Yuzu Bath

Yuzu has long been a traditional fruit for infusing hot water in outdoor onsen as well as in Japanese households. With a high concentration of vitamin C, it’s especially good for fighting off the common cold. To draw yourself a yuzu bath, simply toss a handful of slices in hot water and soak. The fresh fragrance will fill your bathroom, providing a little aromatherapy too. For an extra dose of pampering and relaxation, add 50g of Epsom salt to soothe aching muscles.