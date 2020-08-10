It took the sour drink less than five years to dominate the spring and summer trends in Japan. While it might be dreaming in colors to call this the end of the tapioca era, refreshing lemonade is without a doubt a must-pick-up to beat the summer heat, with dozens of cafés adding it to their cold beverages’ menu.
We’ve scoured the city and Japanese online rankings to bring you the ultimate list of where to find the best lemonades in Tokyo.
Lemonade by Lemonica
View this post on Instagram
🍋 ˚✧✨ ˚✧ ZIPや、王様のブランチ、ぶらり途中下車の旅 など、たくさんのメディアに 取り上げられているインパクト絶大な Cheese Lemonade🧀🍋✨ 人気急上昇中‼️ 本当に美味しいのでRegularか Largeか 迷ったらLargeにした方がいいですよ♡ We make social community with serving Lemonade which gives Heartfelt kindness. . #lemonadebylemonica #lemonade #lemonica #レモネードバイレモニカ #レモネード専門店 #レモネード #レモニカ #レモン
Lemonade by Lemonica is the mother of lemonade specialty shops. Launched in 2017, it prides itself on customization. Customers can pick and choose exactly how they want their lemonade, from a soda mix to add a dash of apple cider syrup. Their menu also includes some fun twists on the classic drink, like kiwi-soda or cola lemonade, for those who want something a little more adventurous. Look out for their special menu items like this cheese lemonade (pictured above)!
Where: Shibuya Stream (///resemble.interval.disband)
Café Kitsune
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDYbW4Gg3Ta/?hl=en
High-end Franco-Japanese fashion brand Maison Kitsuné also has a couple of restaurants, bar and cafés around the world, including one in Aoyama. Inspired by Tokyo, Café Kitsune stands among boutiques of iconic Japanese brands in the trendy neighborhood. While most customers go there for their espresso, a limited-edition menu also offers a few refreshing options, including lemonade.
Where: Aoyama (///draining.meal.impact)
With Out Stand
With Out Stand is a trendy chain of cafés, with their particularly Instagramable logo designs and minimal decor. In addition, a wide range of coffee drinks you might also find a few juices and specialty drinks depending on their location, though all of them make sure to include summer’s go-to lemonade with a splash of soda and a couple of lemon slices thrown in for extra sourness.
Where: We recommend checking out the original location in Shimokitazawa (///other.slicing.usage)
Double Tall
We gave a heartfelt shoutout to Double Tall in our Shinjuku cafés round-up, and we just had to mention them again not only for including lemonade on their seasonal menu, but also making it afloat for when you just can’t decide between a cool drink and an ice cream cone. Traditional soda floats might be too sweet even for dessert fans, but this combo just feels like a softer sherbet, fulfilling our cravings on every visit.
Where: Shinjuku Gyoen-mae (///reeling.steadily.vast)
Blue Bottle
View this post on Instagram
横浜NEWoManにOPENしたブルーボトルコーヒーさんへ☕️✨ 横浜店限定の「レモンサンデー」をチョイス🍋自家製のレモネードシロップに炭酸を合わせたドリンクにフレッシュレモンを使用したレモンシャーベットをトッピング👍 普通のレモネードとは異なり、甘さ控えめでレモンの渋みや酸味が強めなさっぱりした味わい😋まさに大人のレモネードです🍋✨ . . #bluebottlecoffee #ブルーボトルコーヒー #newoman横浜 #横浜 #横浜カフェ #レモネード #レモネード🍋 #レモンシャーベット #炭酸 #レモンスイーツ #アイス #スイーツ #スイーツ巡り #スイーツ好きな人と繋がりたい #カフェ #カフェ巡り #カフェ好きな人と繋がりたい #カフェスタグラム #カフェ好き #カフェ部 #グルメ #グルメ好きな人と繋がりたい #グルメ女子 #グルメな人と繋がりたい #グルメ巡り #グルメ旅 #グルメ好き #グルメ部 #instafood #おいしい @bluebottlejapan
California’s Blue Bottle has already made quite an impression in Japan. Thought the coffee shop is best known for its posh interior, in Japan is has already evolved to something like a lifestyle brand, too. During the warmer months, you can spot special seasonal drinks including the one pictured above, which is a “lemon sundae,” or a lemonade topped with a scoop of lemon sherbet. A cool alternative to the float if dairy is not your friend.
Where: For the sherbet float, head to Yokohama’s NeWoman (///volunteered.hunches.padlock)
Garden House
View this post on Instagram
hello!! . 梅雨明けし、すっかり炎天の暑さですね☀️ 荻窪店から、夏の水分補給にピッタリなドリンクのご紹介です！ . 【自家製レモネード】 レモンの実を丁寧に処理し美味しい部分をギュッと閉じ込めた自家製シロップを使用しています。 程良い甘さとしゅわしゅわ炭酸が爽やかなドリンク！ レモンピールも加え、ビタミンやクエン酸など栄養がたっぷりで夏バテ予防にもオススメです🍋 是非この夏に一度お試しくださいませ✨ . パンやケーキの他、ドリンクもテイクアウトございます！ 皆様のご来店お待ちしております🌿 . . GARDENHOUSE ogikubo . #gardenhousecrafts #tokyo#ogikubo #bakery#bread#sweets #cake#cafe#coffee #レモネード#レモン#カフェ
Summer is the perfect time for grabbing a bit outside. Garden House has a couple of locations in and around Tokyo, but we’re biased for their Daikanyama location. Among the salads, pizzas and desserts that all have a very homemade feel and taste to them, the restaurant also carries a seasonal lemonade at selected locations, including the original Garden House in Kamakura.
Where: Long Road (///worker.routine.minority)
Citron
View this post on Instagram
🍋😇 まだまだ残暑が厳しい9月の最初の日曜日ですね。Citron の自家製レモネードでお涼みになってはいかがですか？ 🍋😎 Another hot Sunday! Why don’t you take it easy and have our Homemade Lemonade at citron_tokyo today!? We are open until 7pm! #シトロン #東京 #青山 #オシャレ #ランチ #オーガニック #ベジタリアン #ビーガン #美味しい #外苑前 #citron #citron_tokyo #food #picoftheday #goodfood #vegetables #salad #delicious #healthy #vegan #vegetarian #parisian #restaurant #organic #foodie #citron_aoyama #lemon #lemonade #sunday #drink
Another Aoyama location to absolutely stop by for homemade lemonade is Citron, a Paris-inspired bar and salad restaurant. If you’re in the area and are in the mood to rest your fit, eat a light lunch and casually sip your drink on a weekend afternoon, Citron is the place.
Where: Aoyama (///inform.fend.helper)
View Comments