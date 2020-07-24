Japan Staycation: The Best 22 Hotels To Stay In This Year

The summer of 2020 is far from what it was supposed to be. On a regular year, by now most of us would have been planning beach getaways, road trips, late-night cocktails and ocean breeze with friends, pools and resort vacations with the family. But we’re living through a pandemic now, which has affected everything about how we travel, think and socialize. With borders remaining closed globally, and a Go To Travel campaign in Japan that has excluded Tokyo amid rising Covid-19 infections in the capital, traveling now is not recommended.

Luckily, however, there are still ways to avoid stress deriving from all the changes of plans we’ve been through this year: the most prominent of which could be a “staycation” in the city — a glimpse of normalcy amid emergency circumstances. Staycation, a word that started trending after Covid-19 shut down traveling, means a period in which one stays or near their hometowns and participates in leisure activities within close proximity. Staycations also offer a way to help both local businesses and your mental health by allowing yourself some time off.

If you’re looking for a place to spend a few days away from home while still practicing social distancing, the following hotels offer some of the best staycation deals of the year.

A Japanese ryokan-style hotel with a natural hot spring, Hoshinoya Tokyo pleasantly surprised many when it opened its doors in 2016. Since then, it has served as one of the leading Tokyo accommodations to offer authentic Japanese hospitality in the heart of the city and this summer is not an exception. Until the end of August, Hoshinoya Tokyo offers its “Tokyo Summer Nights 2020” staycation plan, which focuses on bringing the best of Japanese summer traditions indoors. With most annual events canceled this year, Hoshinoya Tokyo may be one of the very few places where you can experience traditional summer games, events and food. The plan includes a yukata wearing experience, a night market in the hotel where guests can enjoy Edo culture casual experience such as papercutting, mask painting and katanuki.

Recommended for: People who want to have an authentic Japanese cultural experience combined with the highest quality hospitality

Price range: From ¥84,000 (per night, per room). For reservations, see here.

A favorite locale for Tokyo expats, Grand Hyatt Tokyo is known not only for providing exclusive hospitality, convenience and innovative cuisine, but also community support to various charities and organizations. For their “Grand Caring Summer Stay” package, the hotel offers a relaxing staycation that includes a ¥10,000 food and beverage credit, a leisurely 30-hour stay and a partial monetary donation to support Japan’s healthcare workers. The food and beverage credit could be used for in-room dining for those who would like to dine in the comfort of their hotel room and at any one of the hotel’s 10 restaurants and bars. Grand Hyatt’s popular restaurants, The Oak Door, The French Kitchen and Fiorentina, will be offering special menus inspired from various foreign cultures and served on the hotel’s terraces.

Recommended for: People who want to give back to the community while enjoying their vacation

Price range: From ¥31,000 (one night stay per room). For more information and reservations, see here.

Whether looking for a place to get some extra work done during your staycation or having a glass of wine in silence while overlooking the city’s night lights, the Mitsui Garden Hotel Tokyo Premier is a highly recommended location. Conveniently located near Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown — and freshly opened in January this year — the hotel is typically catering to business clientele, though this time around they’re expanding their services to accommodate all silence-seekers while also doing good for the community altogether. Offering two plans, one exclusive for Tokyo residents (until August 31) and one that will donate parts of all accommodation income to Red Cross Japan (Until September 30), the hotel invites you to stay aware of the times we live in and give back while also preserving your health and safety.

Recommended for: Business executives; people who want to give back to the community

Price range: From ¥14,000 (Tokyo Residents Plan), from ¥14,900 (Red Cross Plan). For bookings, see here.

This high-end Tokyo hotel invites you to take some time off and cool down (literally) at its premises this summer. Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo’s Summer Escape staycation plan comes with a special in-room delivery of its exclusive melon kakigori (shaved ice), an unlimited pool and gym use, breakfast and other special summer deals from the hotel’s restaurants and bars. The plan is available until the end of September.

Recommended for: Couples and families who want to escape the heat in a luxurious style

Price range: From ¥59,000 (one night stay per room; tax, and service not included). For more information, see here.

One of the latest blooming flowers in Tokyo’s upscale hospitality scene, The Blossom Hibiya opened in summer 2019 near the Imperial Palace neighborhood. The hotel offers some of the city’s best views from its 19th floor location and houses 255 rooms, including universal access chambers for guests with disabilities. Staying true to its concept of providing a blooming atmosphere throughout the year, a large installation of flower arrangements pleasantly welcomes travelers to the grand lobby. A must-visit location is the hotel’s already famous Japanese cuisine restaurant and bar Sotoroku — a unique dining space that offers a menu of well kept Japanese cuisine secrets that have been passed down to generations from the Meiji era. For those choosing to spend their staycation here, the hotel currently offers significant discounts if staying over five days.

Recommended for: People who want to enjoy a comfortable stay combined with authentic Japanese cuisine dining experience

Price range: From ¥17,200 (per night, per person). For more information, see here.

After operating for over a half-century of service, “Kitano Arms” closed its doors for good, while simultaneously bringing to life The Kitano Hotel Tokyo: a new, better and more global version of its former best self. This boutique hotel features luxurious, serene interiors steeped in the Japanese spirit of Wa, and an experience that has been meticulously tailored to the varied needs and backgrounds of each of its valued guests. The hotel is based in Hirakawacho in Chiyoda ward, a town situated right next to Japan’s political center Nagatacho and close to Marunouchi and Ginza. In a true manner of Japanese hospitality, the hotel is currently offering a special plan that strives to provide the ultimate relaxation experience to its guests — it features air weave mattresses and pillows that promise to help you fall asleep in an instant and wake up perfectly refreshed.

Recommended for: Those in need of a good night sleep in a setting that carries a long historical legacy and tradition

Price range: From ¥24,400 (per night, per room). For reservations, see here.

A contemporary and fun boutique hotel that strives to paint an unforgettable “canvas” together with its guests, Royal Park Canvas Ginza 8 is the place to stay if you’re looking for a unique, vibrant and active staycation experience. Innovative yet traditional, Canvas is one of the newest hotels in the city that stands within Ginza’s 400-year history. You can expect different art exhibitions at its contemporary gallery, a breezy, relaxing open-air dining or a chill afternoon with a cup of tea at its Saryu tea lounge. A unique hotel experience that adds new encounters to inspire all your senses, this hotel adds more to your experience than just a comfortable stay.

Recommended for: People who want to be inspired and who want to stay active while still social distancing themselves. Travelers on a budget who still want the best deal.

Price range: From ¥9,000 (per night per person). For more information and reservations, see here.

An intimate family-friendly boutique hotel, Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo in Marunouchi is a place where you can enjoy tranquility and luxury while still staying in the heart of the city. Until the end of the year, the hotel offers a special “Family Getaway” staycation plan that provides customers with a 15% discount of room rates, 20% discount on spa treatments and dinner and luxurious family breakfast. Its award-winning app offers the ability to make and manage reservations, request luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, restaurant and spa reservations, and much more without coming into close contact with other people. The hotel’s welcome kit includes surgical masks, sanitizer bottles and antiseptic wipes for all guests. The offer requires you to stay for a minimum of two nights.

Recommended for: Families with small children

Price range: From ¥98,000 (two-night stay per room). See details and booking information here.

One of Tokyo’s top hotels, ANA InterContinental is currently offering a “Stay Longer, Stay Safe” package which includes a relaxing 32-hour stay with exclusive breakfast for champions and a bounceback voucher for the hotel’s restaurants, bars or hotel activities for future use — all that for an affordable rate. Use this opportunity to sleep in, read a good book as you oversee Tokyo Tower and the Imperial Palace from your room window or just take some time away from the daily stress. The plan is available until the end of August.

Recommended for: People who need a luxurious break in the city

Price range: From ¥23,560 (one night stay per room). For bookings and more information, see here.

Housing one of the best views of Tokyo Tower and the city from its semi-open-air rooftop bar on the 52nd floor (and one of the best grill houses in the capital, too), Andaz Tokyo is a venue that offers something special, something new to your experience on every visit. For their summer campaign, they offer a 24-hour “Summer Escape” stay with free breakfast and parking, access to their fitness center, spa and swimming pool, and wine and canapes at the Andaz Lounge. The deal also comes with a choice of ¥10,000 room service credit, spa treatment credit, or a 4-course specialty dinner for two at their famous The Tavern – Grill & Lounge. Andaz’ AO spa is currently offering a summer special package, “Immunity Booster,” designed to help guests refuge from the heat and humidity.

For those who want to take it all to the highest level (floor), opt for the “Rooftop Picnic Plan,” which includes a gourmet evening picnic for two at the 52nd floor at Rooftop Terrace, breakfast in-room or at The Tavern – Grill & Lounge and free parking. The plans are available until September 30.

Recommended for: Couples, friends and families who want to enjoy the full luxurious hotel experience

Price range: “Summer Escape” Plan: From ¥49,000 (one night stay per room). Rooftop Picnic Plan: From ¥55,000 (one night stay per room). For booking, see here.

Following their successful opening of two hotels in China, Muji’s first hotel in Japan opened last year in the center of the stylish Ginza neighborhood. The hotel is surrounded by some of the area’s most revered department stores and boutiques, making up for the perfect accommodation if one’s staycation purpose is high-end fashion — or Muji goods — shopping. The hotel has 79 rooms organized into nine categories varying in size and style, though all are reflecting on the brand’s aim to help travelers “restore in body and spirit.” The rooms, furnished in Muji’s trademark minimalist style and inspired by wood, stone and earth design, feature products from the flagship store, which can be found in the same building. One of the hotel’s best features is its lobby library, which has a good selection of books themed on “Perspectives of Japan” in Japanese, Chinese, English and other languages. The hotel’s Wa restaurant offers a variety of selected Japanese specialties from across the archipelago. Starting from August 6 (until around October), local dishes from Ehime Prefecture will be in the spotlight.

Recommended for: Travelers who want to enjoy some quiet time while still being at the very center of city life; those who want to indulge in quality shopping while also embracing minimalism.

Price range: ¥14,900-¥55,900 per night. For more information and booking, see here.

Soon to join Tokyo’s vibrant hospitality scene, Aloft Tokyo Ginza is a hotel designed for global travelers who love open spaces, open thinking and open expression. An upbeat boutique hotel, Aloft takes guests on a bold journey into the urban vibe of the city’s prominent dining and shopping scenes. Equipped with smart spaces with ultra-comfortable beds, walk-in rainfall showers, 55-inch 4K TVs, fast & free Wi-Fi, and so much more, Aloft Tokyo Ginza offers everything you need for a chill staycation in a place that screams modernity, but is also neighbors with signature cultural facilities such as the Kabukiza Theater or the former fish market Tsukiji. This, plus a 24-hour fitness center to keep you in shape during your staycation. The hotel will open in October 2020 — book now to make use of its opening campaign deals.

Recommended for: People who want to stay active during their staycation; those who really need to spice up their daily routine while still staying safe in the city

Price range: From ¥26,790 (per night, per room). For bookings, see here.

Tucked in the charming downtown Nihonbashi Hamacho area on the east side of Tokyo station, Hamacho Hotel is another charming new addition to the capital’s hospitality scene. Opened last year, the hotel offers a variety of modern accommodations, from compact studios to spacious leisure and family-oriented rooms. In addition to its regular stay packages, for the upcoming months, Hamacho Hotel also offers a reasonable day-use plan for up to 11 hours for people in need of a place to stay for a bit, refresh or get some work done in a quiet but inspiring environment. The hotel’s in-house chocolate shop on its ground floor is one visitors should take full advantage of while in the area.

Recommended for: People who need to focus on creative work and need an inspiring (but reasonably priced) environment to boost their productivity.

Price range: From ¥4,250 (day plan); For staying overnight: ¥6,200-¥38,800 per night. For more information and booking, see here.

When the list of former guests includes Barack Obama, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Ronald and Nancy Reagan and many other globally famous individuals, you know that everything about this hotel meets the highest standards. Since its opening in 1962 — and even more after its grand revamp in 2019 — The Okura Tokyo is a hotel that has throughout the years continued to serve as the epitome of Japanese hospitality and luxury. Perfectly blending authentic Japanese elegance and refinement and contemporary luxury and urbanity, The Okura Tokyo is the kind of place you should pin on the top of your ultimate stay wish list.

This summer, the hotel is offering a special staycation plan that offers significant discounts for every extra night you stay, plus a ¥10,000 credit per night that can be used at its exclusive restaurant, bars and the spa, or for room service if you wish to retreat into your room. The plan is available until the end of August.

Recommended for: Those who want to live the real VIP life for a couple of extraordinary days

Price range: From ¥49,568 (per night). For more information and booking, see here.

Strategically located within the new WATERS Takeshiba precinct, mesm Tokyo is an innovative lifestyle hotel crafted for individualists. The philosophy behind the hotel’s name derives from the word “mesmerize” — a concept embraced by the hotel’s iconic art design, as well as a selection of sound and sight-inspiring entertainment and restaurant choice. Expect nothing but authentic Japanese hospitality here, despite the hotel’s rather futuristic look.

For those wishing to stay indoors, until December 15, the hotel currently offers “The Private” stay plan, which includes a delicious in-room dining and breakfast, free parking and private check-in to avoid unnecessary physical contact. If you need some creative workspace to finish off a big project, take advantage of “The Workspace” plan specifically crafted for nomad or place-searching remote workers. The Workspace plan is available until the end of September.

Recommended for: Individualists who know what and when they want

Price range: “The Private” Plan: From ¥84,755 (per night per room). “The Workspace” Plan: From ¥25,000 for four hours. For reservations, call 03-5777-111 or email reservation@mesm.jp. For more information, see here.

A new addition to the trendy Nihonbashi area since last autumn, Hotel Trusty Premier is a place that offers an extension of a well-spent day. Comfortable rooms, delicious teppanyaki (hot plate grill) dinner and late-night drinks away from the crowds are what you can expect here — an unpretentious yet thoroughly satisfactory experience that gives you a sense of normalcy in the city chaos. For those choosing to spend their staycation here, the hotel offers an ¥11,000-worth mouth-watering teppanyaki special dinner course with a complimentary welcome drink.

Recommended for: Busy individuals who want to celebrate the end of a good day in a quiet, stylish, top-quality yet unpretentious setting

Price range: ¥19,500-¥45,400 (per night, per person). For reservations, call 03-6634-1122 or book online.

Inspired by the theme of “existing with nature in the city,” K5 is a stylish hotel that has been created with high-quality simplicity that stimulates all five senses. Inside it looks as if you’ve just boarded the plane and landed somewhere far, far away from all your worries and annoyances of daily life. The rooms here are unique, each characterized by a dramatic illuminated central veil that hides the bed with an integrated desk and divides the generous space into sleep and hangout areas. In a sense, it’s the perfect getaway to hide and spend some quiet time away. The hotel has a coffee shop, a bar (that’s also a library) and a beer hall hosting Brooklyn Brewery, the brand’s first flagship store in the world.

Recommended for: Couples or friends in need of a cool getaway

Price range: From ¥20,800 (per night, per person) For details and booking, see here.

Located next to the tranquil Gotenyama Garden famous for its abundance of greenery and ponds, Tokyo Marriott Hotel is a rare oasis of peace for Tokyoites and a popular location in spring when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom and summer when the green is at its finest. One of the first hotels to offer a staycation plan in Japan, the Marriott’s package comes with an exclusive breakfast at the hotel’s spacious lobby, free parking and a choice of one extra benefit: 3000 Marriott Bonvoy points, late check out (until 3pm), a hotel gift or ¥2,000 hotel credit. Book before the end of August and use until the end of the year.

Recommended for: Staycation seekers in need of serenity and reconnection with nature during their stay

Price range: From ¥25,000 (per night, per room). For bookings, call 03-5488-3939 or Email: reservation@tokyo-marriott.com

Bonus: For those based outside Tokyo

If you’re in the Tohoku area, a short stay at Sendai Royal Park Hotel could be the best experience you need to get back on your feet after a very hectic and stressful first half of the year. One of the most renowned and greenery-abundant accommodations in the Tohoku region, Sendai Royal Park Hotel offers the rare thorough fusion of beautiful western architecture and quintessential Japanese hospitality. The hotel currently offers two staycation plans, the “Stylish Resort BBQ” until the end of September, which includes breakfast and an exclusive BBQ dinner in the hotel’s vast green garden, and the “Autumn Relaxation” plan from September 1 until the end of November, which includes an exclusive breakfast, dinner and sweets hospitality.

Recommended for: People in need of vacation away from crowds and cities’ neon lights. Those who want to take it slow and enjoy the accommodation itself rather than sightseeing in the surroundings.

Price range: ¥22,572-¥35,640. For more information, see here, to book, see here.

An award-winning hotel that also holds multiple certificates of hospitality excellence, Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto is set at the foot of Higashiyama Mountain in Kyoto’s historical district of temples. Taking guests through an alluring bamboo forest as they arrive and leading them to the sanctuary of an 800-year old pond garden “Shakusui-en,” the hotel takes you on a journey to a different world far away from everything mundane and earthy. A haven of quiet dignity and strong engagement with nature, this is the perfect place to stay if you want to detach yourself from your regular life. For its staycation offer, the hotel invites you to take full advantage of its “Take Your Time” plan, which lets you spend a quiet, private time at its exclusive rooms, use the fitness facility (one of Kyoto’s largest) at its 24-hour fitness center and other wellness facilities, dive into the city’s largest pool, and enjoy the sophistication of a three-course dinner at its Brasserie. This, plus a daily hotel credit equal to 30% of your room rate.

Recommended for: Those in need of the perfect disconnection retreat

Price range: From ¥88,000 (per night per room). For more information on the plan and reservations, see here.

For those of you currently in Osaka, Hotel Noum is a charming modern accommodation with a minimalist concept that offers guests a breath of fresh air. Surrounded by beautiful greenery, the hotel offers a sense of normalcy most of us may be needing most right now: waking up in a comfortable bed, hearing the sounds of the city in the distance, feeling the air and pleasant aroma — and having a delicious, slow breakfast … it’s the little things that matter here. You can also rent a bike from the hotel and have an early morning ride in the city or enjoy a morning rooftop terrace yoga on Sunday if you’re staying on the weekend.

Recommended for: Budget travelers who want to enjoy comfort and peace

Price range: From ¥7,000 (per night per person). For more details and reservations, see here.

There’s no need to explain the charm of Kyoto, and if you’re looking for a hideout hotel in the city with the same level of allure, you’ll find it in Sowaka. Situated in the city’s most popular district, Gion, this luxury boutique ryokan exudes a similar energy for which this area has become famed. With a century of living under its belt, there’s no denying the hotel’s strong ties with history. It’s also incredibly private, peaceful and packed with cultural accents such as handpicked antiques, a beautiful Japanese garden and an original sukiya-style building. Enjoy a secluded retreat here with plenty of delicious cuisine (prepared by a Michelin-starred chef) for special staycation prices, available until the end of October 2020.

Recommended for: Silence seekers who want to unwind while also stepping back in time.

Price range: ¥423,500 (up to 65 percent discount) for seven nights in a premium suite. More offers and early bird promotions are also available. For more information, visit the website. For bookings, email reservations@sowaka.com

For measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to secure the safety of all customers and staff, please check each hotel’s official website.