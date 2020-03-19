Looking for something quintessentially Japanese for that perfect gift or souvenir? Each month, we round up some of our favorite artisanal items made by local craftsmen and designers.

HITOE SHORT AND LONG WALLETS BY SYRINX

There’s really no need to lug a huge bag around with you anymore. Boasting functionality, portability and storage capacity, Hitoe wallets can hold your cards, notes and coins (plus smartphone, passport and bankbook if you go for the long version) without looking overly bulky.

Short wallet ¥13,796, long wallet ¥17,500, syrinx.audio

RUMBRELLA EXP BY AURORA CO., LTD.

Tired of your backpack getting wet in the rain? This clever umbrella has a wider canopy at the back, preventing your bag from getting splashed. In addition, inspired by Japan’s train etiquette of removing your backpack in the crush, the rumbrella’s r-shaped handle allows you to hook your bag onto the umbrella for comfy commuting.

¥3,900, www.aurora-accent.co.jp

POCKETALK W BY SOURCENEXT CORPORATION

If you travel abroad lot and are tired of having to rely on Google Translate to communicate, this device could be just what you need. POCKETALK W is a handheld AI-powered instant voice translation device that supports 74 languages. It has a global communication function that provides internet access in 128 countries and regions.

With two-year built-in global SIM ¥19,800, without global SIM ¥18,000, pocketalk.jp/en-us

MISOKA TOOTHBRUSH BY YUMESHOKUNIN CO., LTD.

Created by Japanese craftsmen, this toothbrush features a mineral coating applied to the bristle tip which enables you to brush using only water while still achieving clean, smooth results. It also prevents dental plaque buildup and promotes tooth remineralization at a higher rate than fluoride-containing toothpaste.

¥1,000-¥1,700, www.misoka.jp

ECO DE COOL SERIES COOL TOWEL BY JOGAN CO., LTD.

This cooling towel utilizes modern Japanese technology and is ideal for getting around in Japan’s humid summer. It’s woven in part with cool yarn, a special material that expels heat the moment you touch the towel. The cooling effect is further enhanced by soaking the towel in water.

¥1,000, www.jogan.co.jp/product/eco

CORISTOP BY EXCEED TELOMERE LIMITS PLANNING CO., LTD.

This 7.5mm-diameter certified medical device aims to alleviate pain in shoulders, neck, lower back and face caused by the widespread use of smartphones. It works through a scientific approach using a medical biological battery that differs from magnetic therapy. Simply stick one or two tablets on your skin in the area causing pain and the device will help to improve blood flow and reduce inflammation.

One package ¥3,000, regular purchase (two packages per month ongoing) ¥3,600, coristop.jp

SOLADEY N4 BY SHIKEN CO., LTD.

This nifty toothbrush’s handle is equipped with a titanium dioxide semiconductor and solar panel, enabling you to remove plaque using only light and water. Developed with Japanese photocatalytic technology, it ensures easy yet impressive stain removal anytime, anywhere.

¥2,500, www.kk-shiken.co.jp/n4

PIRECAROLL x NATURAMOON NATURAL INSECTICIDE SPRAY BY NATURAMOON

Made from 100 percent natural ingredients including eucalyptus oil and lemon-scented tea tree oil, this insect spray is safe for babies, pets and houseplants. It contains pyrethrum extract, making it effective against mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches, fleas and other bugs.

¥1,900, naturamoon.jp

SOLADEY RHYTHM2 BY SHIKEN CO., LTD.

This electric toothbrush is part of the SOLADEY series, which was developed by applying patented technology that’s scientifically proven to remove plaque with only light and water. It’s also super light and compact, making it a winner for travelers.

¥7,800, www.kk-shiken.co.jp/soladeyrhythm2/